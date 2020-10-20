Hunter’s Laptop: Former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani is still a crime fighter

WASHINGTON. In a recent Daily Caller video posted to YouTube, their White House Correspondent Christian Datoc couldn’t help but snicker. “Don’t laugh,” says annoyed former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, “the presidency is at stake here, and we have some very dangerous people involved… I’ve been in law enforcement long enough to know you don’t laugh at that.”

Looking over his shoulder

Christian Datoc’s hoot suggests he questions Giuliani’s assertion that Delaware computer repairman John Isaac believed his life was under threat for possessing the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to Giuliani, the contents in the hard drive proves that half the financial benefits gained by Hunter Biden in his various foreign business ventures were sent to his father and other members of the Biden family. (Former Biden Business Associate Flips, Confirms Hunter Traded on His Dad’s Influence)

Isaac believing he was in possession of information so volatile, he feared for his life. As insurance, he made copies of the hard drive and sent them to several friends and Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, former deputy chief of the Criminal Division for the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.





What is it that fueled Isaac’s fears?

As Giuliani tells the Daily Caller:

“Then, let’s look at how Joe [Biden] has these million, multi-million-dollar houses, and he’s never made more than $150,000 [annually][sic]. Everybody’s always wondered, ‘Gee, how does Joe have these houses?’ I’ll tell you how he has those houses. The bribe money that Joe’s been collecting for thirty years goes to his brother. And it goes to his son. And they kick back fifty percent to him, and they cover all his bills, which is really a Chinese method of corruption.”

Giuliani cites the book by Peter Schweizer entitled “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” in which the author observes:

“Having the proper connections or family ties in China is so important that there is a single word for it: guanxi (pronounced gwan-Chē). It is a word that describes the system of social networks that facilitate business in China. The word means more than its literal English translation of ‘connection’ or ‘relationship’ because those words do not capture the power of mutual obligation, reputation, and trust that are central to guanxi.”

Schweizer illustrates the practice with the collaboration between Rosemont Seneca and the Thornton Group. The former is a company established by Hunter Biden and stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry, Chris Heinz. The latter is the Thornton Group, a company run by James Bulger, nephew of the late James “Whitey” Bulger, former head of Boston’s infamous Winter Hill Gang.

Rosemont Seneca and the Thornton group joined forces to do business in China.

Blackmail?

As you may recall, an important component of the Trump/Russia-collusion fable was the supposed ability of Russia to blackmail President Trump. The theory being that Trump was cavorting with Russian prostitutes during his business trips to Moscow. Those allegedly sexual liaisons being captured on video by Russian intelligence services.

As we now know, nothing of the sort happened. It was all Russian disinformation courtesy of the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Deep State, the mainstream media, and Big Tech.

Not one “fact-checker” thought to intervene on behalf of the truth. Twitter did not block the story as “unverified.”

But with the drug-addled Hunter Biden serving as the main conduit through which the Biden clan received bribes, should we not be concerned by what China holds over the head of Joe Biden?

Of a deal sealed ten days after Vice President Joe Biden visited China in 2013, Schweizer notes:





“The most powerful financial institution in China, the government’s Bank of China, was setting up a joint venture with Rosemont Seneca.

“The Bank of China is an enormously powerful financial institution. But the Bank of China is very different from the Bank of America. While both have massive financial resources, the similarity ends there. The Bank of China is government owned, which means that its role as a bank blurs into its role as a tool of the government. The Bank of China provides capital for ‘China’s economic statecraft.’”

China’s man in the White House?

The mainstream media may ignore the Biden scandals, with the aid of social media censorship. But China certainly knows, in detail, the corrupt business deals it helped facilitate for the Biden clan.

If Joe Biden wins in November, what China-friendly overtures will a President Biden make to the brutal nation at the center of his family’s secret financial empire?

After all, as Mayor Giuliani observed, “we have some very dangerous people involved.”

Top Image: Rudy Giuliani speaks with The Daily Caller. The Daily Caller video screen capture.