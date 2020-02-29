KYIV, UKRAINE: A Ukrainian court has ordered an investigation into Joe Biden’s boasts that he forced the dismissal of the country’s prosecutor general. Viktor Shokin, who was Ukraine’s top prosecutor from 2015 to 2016, lodged the complaint with a Kyiv court. The court filed a request with Ukraine’s investigative office, the DBR, to look into the allegations.

Ukraine court agrees with Viktor Shokin complaint against Biden

With the court granting this request, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations confirms a probe is underway, according to The Washington Post. The elder Biden is poised to win his first primary of the election season in South Carolina.

His reemergence as a viable candidate will make the reemergence of the Ukrainian Hunter Biden Burisma scandal an inevitable focus of attention. If Joe Biden (miraculously) secures the Democrat nomination the corruption of the Biden family will take center stage in the fall campaign.

Oleksandr Teleshetsky, Shokin's lawyer, said Biden 'called repeatedly' for Shokin, who was then the prosecutor general, to be fired. He told the Post:





‘They need to investigate this. They have no other alternative. They are required to do this by the decision of the court. If they don’t, then they violate a whole string of procedural norms.”

The return of Hunter Biden in Ukraine and Arkansas

Teleshetsky insists that Shokin had no intention of interfering in the American affairs of the electoral process in the United States. Saying the complaint has ‘no political character’, Shokin mentioned Biden by name while making his request earlier this week for an investigation.

But case documents prepared by the State Bureau of Investigations refer only to an unnamed US citizen, Teleshetsky said.

Biden and Burisma: a legacy of corruption and bribery

Hunter Biden accepted a position on the board of Burisma Holdings two days after his business Devon Archer met with Vice President Biden in April 2014. He and Archer were paid $83,000 a month for 5 years. Hunter stepped down from the board of Burisma Holdings in April of 2019. Just weeks before his father launched his campaign to run for the Democrat nomination.

When the Ukrainian Prosecutor Shokin began investigating Burisma and Hunter Biden there was panic in the Obama White House. Devon Archer set up a meeting with senior State Department officials in April 2016 to discuss it. There was a meeting months earlier, in January 2016, at the Obama White House of senior Ukrainian officials.

The Obama White House was worried about Hunter Biden

That meeting was coordinated by the alleged “whistleblower” whose name dare not be mentioned. But who was working for the NSC and VP Biden at the time. He was assisted by Alexandra Chalupa, the DNC operative who secured information damaging the Trump campaign from the Ukrainian Embassy at around the same time.

One of the principal subjects of discussion was Hunter Biden and Burisma.

The Obama White House was so concerned about Hunter Biden that they briefed the incoming Ambassador nominee, the Trump-hating Marie Yovanovitch, about the issue to prepare for Senate hearings.

So when Joe Biden repeatedly intervened in Ukraine, demanding the firing of the Prosecutor Shokin, it was obvious what he was doing.

The fact that the investigation has finally been opened in Ukraine by an independent court gives additional gravitas to the issue. If Joe Biden thinks that he can secure the Democrat Nomination and avoid investigation of his activities as VP he is sadly mistaken.

How much did Burisma receive from the US taxpayers?

The central questions are these:





How much money from the United States taxpayers went to Burisma Holdings?

Of the $50 million dollars for Ukrainian natural gas exploration that Biden got appropriated in 2016, how much went to Burisma? That is a simple question. The answer is probably most of it.

Of the $6 billion dollars that were previously dispersed to Ukraine (2012 – 2016) with Biden leading Ukraine policy, how much went to Burisma and its political allies?

How much was stolen by Ukrainian officials? Burisma got a pretty good return on its investment.

Give Hunter Biden $5 million over 5 years, and get $50 million back, and potentially billions more. That is straight-up bribery.

Getting Victor Shokin fired was something Joe Biden bragged about on camera. The facts of what happened are indisputable. The record of concern in the Obama White House and John Kerry State Department is clear. The role of the ‘Whistleblower” and corrupt Ukrainian officials is disturbing.

The role of Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi and the myriad business connections of Democrat politicians and their families in Ukraine over those years is openly corrupt. (Biden’s Son, Kerry Family Friend Join Ukrainian Gas Producer’s Board- Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings Is Controlled by Former Energy Official Under Yanukovych)

Ukraine was the biggest donor to the Clinton Foundation in 2016 with $10 million. Giving the Clinton more in donations than the much wealthier Saudi Arabia.

Democrat pay to play was rampant in Ukraine

The same oligarchs implicated in Burisma were funneling money to Clinton at unprecedented levels. The same shady political figures involved with Joe Biden were instrumental in feeding dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manaford in the 2016 election.

The fact that a Ukrainian court is now officially investigating Joe and Hunter Biden is just the tip of the iceberg. If Biden continues to be a viable candidate for President, and especially if he is the Democrat nominee, there is no way that this issue goes away. This is open corruption. Prima facie bribery.

Joe Biden already told us with his own mouth what happened.

What happened in Ukraine from 2014 – 2016 needs to be brought into the light. For any number of reasons. But it threatens to unravel a systemic pattern of Democrat corruption in Ukraine. From Hillary Clinton to John Kerry to Joe Biden.

Destroying Donald Trump, and protecting Democrats, is one of the reasons the Russian hoax was so important. Well the truth is about to come out anyway. Just in time for the 2020 election.

Hunter Binder’s Arkansas child support suit complicates matters for Joe

Matters are not helped by Hunter Biden having to make an appearance in an Arkansas family court in regard to child support.

Last May, Lunden Roberts, 28 filed a paternity suit against Biden. She claimed he was the father of her 18-month-old child. The two met at a strip club that she worked at in Washington D.C. The Independence County court ruling Biden is the child’s father.

Hunter Biden’s bid to delay his deposition in his child support case has been flat out rejected by Judge Holly Meyer, ordering him to be in Arkansas in two weeks. (Appear in Arkansas court, explain, judge orders Hunter Biden) A permanent child support arrangement still needs to be set. A deposition is scheduled for March 5, as well as a pretrial hearing for March 13.

Hunter Biden seeking to push proceedings back

The 50-year-old requested on Tuesday that his deposition be pushed back, his legal team claiming he isn’t available until after April 1.

That did not sit well with Judge Holly Meyer, who ripped into Biden during a conference call with his lawyers on Wednesday, saying:

‘Unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition.’

She also scoffed at Biden’s limited availability, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“My question to you is, why could your client not be available until after April 1? ‘All the information I have is that he’s unemployed.”

Reports are that Hunter Biden has taken up painting as a hobby to stay ‘sane’.