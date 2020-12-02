Hubris in Georgia makes Democrats think they are invincible

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, as well as several other groups, are being investigated by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegedly looking to “aggressively” register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” As they falsified the Presidential election, they seek to promote the same fraudulent tactics in the weeks leading up to the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

Secretary Raffensperger’s office said Wednesday that America Votes, Vote Forward and The New Georgia Project, founded by Abrams (Stacey Abrams Has $228,000 of Debt) was previously chaired by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

They are now all under investigation. (Stacey Abrams Voter Registration Group Denies Impropriety as Georgia Election Officials Investigate)

“I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said.

“The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance.”

Democrat tactics include collecting "mail-in" ballots that untraceable and unverifiable as being legitimate voters.





The Republican secretary of state said his office “received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state.”

“I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections,” Raffensperger said.

During a news conference on Monday, Raffensperger said that America Votes has been “sending absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994.”

Vote Forward tried to register a deceased Alabama voter – who is unqualified to vote due to residency in another state and that, well, he/she is dead. The New Georgia Project sent voter registration applications to residents in New York City, according to Raffensperger.

Interestingly, the Washington Free Beacon reports that Democrat senatorial candidate Warnock served as the CEO of The New Georgia Project until February of this year.

“Warnock was listed as CEO of the New Georgia Project from 2017 until Feb. 21, 2020, according to the group’s corporate filings,” the report stated. “He has been identified as the New Georgia Project’s chairman and spokesman in media reports and has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the group, including a push to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.”

Authorities are also looking into “Operation New Voter Registration Georgia, who is telling college students in Georgia that they can change their residency to Georgia and then change it back after the election,” Raffensperger said.

“Let me be very clear again, voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony, and encouraging college kids to commit felonies with no regard for what it might mean for them is despicable.”

The secretary of state’s office is detailing The New Georgia Project allegedly soliciting registrations from people who live out of state. Or persons who are deceased. One Fulton County resident reported receiving five postcards from the group seeking to register “the same dead person.”

A resident of New York City said she received a “package of postcards” from The New Georgia Project encouraging people to register to vote in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

"These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held accountable."





According to Georgia Code, false registration is a felony and can be punished for up to 10 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

The current balance of power is 50 Republicans and 46 Democrats (as well as two independents who caucus with the Democrats). Democrats need to win both of the runoff elections to make it 50-50 tie, in which case Kamala Harris, if Democrats successfully steal the vote, would be the tie-breaking Senate vote.

This race is worth stealing for Democrats as Georgia’s runoff elections will decide the balance of power in the incoming Senate, regardless of whether Biden or President Trump are eventually successful.

