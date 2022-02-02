How to Stop California’s march toward becoming the Abortion Vacay state

By June of 2022, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (CA) will rule on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Thus California will become ground zero in the war to defend life if the Supreme Court fully overturns Roe v. Wade. Liberal baby killing goals to make California the state for a quick abortion vacay.

Sensing the coming national victory for life, Planned Parenthood and a cabal of other abortion providers have already begun scrambling to redesign their failing business models.

In December of 2021, they drafted the California Future of Abortion Council report, a series of legislation policy recommendations designed to turn California into an abortion center for the entire nation.

Planned Parenthood is now lobbying the California state legislature to bring their Future of Abortion report to reality.

They want California taxpayers to pay for women living in other states to come to California for an all-expense-paid free abortion vacation. Women from out of state will get “free” abortions – along with lodging, reimbursement for lost wages, meals, and yes, even child care – while they receive “free” abortions in California. All that’s missing are tickets to Disneyland.





There is no limit on the numbers of paid-for California abortion vacays women can receive. Women who fall pregnant after their first California-funded abortion can return for another abortion. Ad nauseum.

California state senators are busy advancing this pro-abortion legislation, reviving SB 245, the “free” abortion bill, and recently introducing AB 1666, the abortion “sanctuary” bill. The bill would make Governor Gavin Newsom’s abortion “sanctuary” state a legal reality. In addition, there are seven more bills in the works.

Save the Mother to Save the Child

It is time to embrace President Ronald Reagan’s cold war tactics to end abortion in California by outspending the enemies of life. It’s time to invest in motherhood.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, approximately 75% of U.S. women choose abortion because they fear the dramatic change of life, the inability to afford a baby, and their inability to continue with education or job opportunities.

The Right to Life League is America’s first pro-life organization.

It was founded in 1967, six years before Roe v. Wade, to challenge California’s liberal therapeutic abortion bill. In response to the Abortion Council’s demands that California invests further in abortion, the League advocates public investment in motherhood with spending policies that support families:

Fund Life-giving Health Care options: Pay for life-saving healthcare for all stages of pregnancy, including well-woman prenatal care, prenatal vitamins, prenatal medical visits, OB/GYN delivery, and fertility treatments to assist women infertility care, excluding treatments in which the destruction of embryonic children occurs. Instead of “free” abortion, pay for the cost of childbirth in medical hospitals to support a woman’s choice for life.

Make child-bearing affordable: Promote Responsibility: Paternal Responsibility: Hold men financially responsible for the monthly support of children conceived out of wedlock. Parental Responsibility: Hold parents of underage boys financially responsible for any children conceived during boy’s minority and guarantors of his fiscal responsibility after majority. Provide paid family leave for working families and underemployed single women. Provide paid housing through an independent network of maternity homes for unhoused pregnant women in crisis. Fund child care expenses.

Promote Adoption : Create a meaningful monetary grant to incentivize women to choose adoption. Provide state tax breaks that follow the child to encourage third-party adoption. Cut red tape, cost, and wait times for the adoption process. Pay for legal services for adoptive parents through the California State Bar.

Fund Education: Offer education grants, scholarships, and job training for women choosing life. Fund medical drug rehab programs to support pregnant women in their struggle to improve their health and the health of their unborn child. Enact a California College Affordability Act : Cap annual state college tuition at $1,000.00 per child for children born in California to legal U.S. citizens who resided in California for one year prior to child’s birth.

Declare the Dignity of Human Life: Declare that life begins at conception and continues until natural death. Resolve that abortion – the intentional dismemberment of a living human being in the womb – is a form of torture. Enact legislation banning abortion procedures on all living fetuses as torture. Mandate ultrasound and second medical opinions to confirm the life of the mother or child is in mortal danger prior to any premature delivery of the baby. Enact Give Life a Chance Act : Enact legislation requiring medically humane, premature delivery for babies facing non-survivable gestational challenges or abnormalities. When premature delivery of a living unborn baby is medically necessary to save the life of the mother, mandate an OB/GYN doctor deliver the child in a medical hospital under anesthesia. This to ensure the safety of the woman and the humane, pain-free delivery of the premature baby. Mandate life-supporting medical treatment at all premature deliveries to give the premature child a chance to survive. Require all medical facilities to issue birth certificates for all babies. Whether delivered at full term or prematurely delivered, to recognize the dignity of life and to properly track data on premature births. Criminalize the sale and use of aborted babies’ cells and tissues.



California already has the budget surplus to make this life-saving list a reality.

President Biden’s recent $1.9 trillion dollars “blue state bailout” coronavirus bill gave California a whopping state budget surplus, now estimated to be almost $46 billion dollars. It is a moral obligation to ensure that these taxpayer funds are spent to support life. Instead of killing babies in the womb.

An oft-quoted political axiom says, “as California goes, so goes the nation.”

It is time for the pro-life movement to adopt Reagan’s cold war tactics – outspend the enemy. Pro-life must embrace expensive legislative fiscal policies that provide families with life-giving priorities. Winning the battle for life in California and the nation.

To stay up to date, check out the Right to Life League’s legislative advocacy website: ProlifeAdvocates.org.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.