The threat of White Supremacists, as domestic terrorists, is being forwarded by the media as the number one threat to this nation. Almost every MSM outlet over the past four years has decried “white supremacy” as the evil that must be addressed. Even while cities across our nation burned at the hands of left-wing extremists in Antifa and BLM, FBI Director, Christopher Wray, invoked white supremacists as the biggest threat to our future.

So, is White Supremacy really a threat to America? No. But don’t tell the left.



FBI Director Christopher Wray told a Senate Judiciary Committee this month that the threat of domestic terrorism in the U.S. is “metastasizing” and testified, “We saw a huge uptick in violent extremism, in that broad bucket, over the course of last year.” However, he failed to delineate exactly what groups were responsible for the “uptick,” or what “violent extremism ” he was referring to.



An article published by Newsy.com, states,

“White nationalist groups have become increasingly emboldened in their efforts to recruit. An explosion of propaganda, stickers, and banners warn of a coming “invasion” of immigrants.”

The entire article is directed at the rise in international white supremacists groups in America. The article names several groups, calling Arizona’s Patriot Front one of the most active white supremacists organizations, including the Proud Boys among them. The gest of this article was that fear of immigration and its effects on natives of the countries invaded by masses of immigrants are turning White America violent.

But no one, not politicians or media, can actually identify this wave of White Supremacy blanketing America. The term White Supremacy is nothing more than a dog whistle to those who hate conservatives.



White Supremacy, or White Nationalists, are terms used to loosely describes those who oppose mass immigration, and its economy and job-destroying results. It goes on to reproach citizens for trying to protect their way of life, stating, “as expressing their “fear” of being replaced by hoards of illegal aliens overtaking their “White, Christian Identity.”





As if protecting one’s way of life is shameful.



Other articles in the MSM outlets demean those who stand for law and order as being racist, homophobic and judgemental. (BERKELEY PROF: “Law and Order” is a racist dog-whistle)

In other words, the premise of all of these attacks on those they call white supremacists has vastly expanded the meaning of the term. It takes it from a race theorist who believes that their race is superior to another’s, the actual definition of a white supremacist, to include anyone who believes in national borders, the rule of law, and pride in self-accomplishment.

In other words, conservatives, libertarians, most independents, and even those liberals who truly believe in our Constitution.

It projects an image of knuckle-dragging, drooling, race haters, like Nazi or KKK members. It covers any mainstream citizen who isn’t a radically left globalist as exhibiting White Privilege and Supremacy. This is how they include groups like the Proud Boys among White Supremacists.



And therein lies the left’s definition of the white supremacist threat in 2021.

Because we believe in national borders, legal immigration, work for pay and obeying the laws of our country, that makes us white supremacists, or fascists, to the left of the world.



In America, our number one federal law enforcement agency is 100% behind this new definition of “white supremacy.” It is why Christopher Wray can sit straight-faced in front of a Senate Judiciary Committee and blather on about the growing threat of “white supremacists.”



In order to convince themselves, and anyone who is so ill-informed, that they do not know right from wrong, that white supremacy is an actual problem in America, they include every white person. They state that by their birth, white people are racist.

This they try to sell our nation in the face of over a year of left-wing rioting, looting, murder, and mayhem. The ill-informed believe this.



You can throw into that mix any black or Latin that agrees with conservative thoughts

Or that has national or self-pride. They too are “white supremacists” according to the new parameters of the definition.

The thing is, even if you include this enormously inclusive definition of white supremacy, the actual violent threat emanates from the left, BLM, and ANTIFA, not from the right or any conservative supported groups. As we have seen from the left in their support of anarchy in America. (Kamala Harris blasted for praising BLM as ‘essential’ and ‘brilliant’ amid violence)





The facts prove this, so the left, aided by the MSM propaganda ministry, simply lie. They try to switch mass murderers’ political positions, like the Gilroy, California Garlic Festival killer. His social media was anti-Trump and pro-Antifa/BLM, yet the left-leaning media try to pass him off as a conservative.



To ‘prove’ that conservatives are the violent ones, the left inevitably names Timothy McVeigh

McVeigh is the person that blew up the federal building in Murray, Oklahoma in 1995. The problem with that mass murderer is that he and his organization, which consisted of three others, were not white supremacists. McVeigh was an anti-nationalist. He hated the government. His murderous tantrum was because he thought the U.S. Government was too big and too intrusive.



McVeigh killed blacks, whites, Catholics, Jews, and Muslims equally.

There is no way that he matches the definition of white supremacist or ultra-nationalist. But the left include him because he was not a left-wing nut job.

They then name the two shooters who were actually white supremacists, the South Carolina black church shooter, Dylan Root, and the Wal-Mart shooter, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas. Crusius’s attack on August 3, 2019, is described as the “deadliest attack on Latinos in modern American history.”



OK, there are two. They either forget or simply ignore that all of the other mass school shooters were left-wing radicals. As was the BLM mass murderer in Dallas, Texas, who gunned down five police officers who were protecting a BLM rally.

As was the Dayton, Ohio shooter, the Gilroy, California Garlic Festival shooter, and the Aurora, Colorado movie shooter.

Almost one hundred years ago there was a white supremacy problem in America,

However, for more than 60 years that problem has been reversed. In fact, one has to go back to the early 20th Century to find meaningful numbers of white supremacy murders. Those of the KKK and American Nazi movement, both of which aligned with liberal and/or socialist ideology.

But the left likes to take us back to those times as proof of the white supremacy problem in the 21st Century.



In the 21st Century, there is no white supremacy problem in America, in fact, it is the exact opposite. We have a problem with Marxist theorists trying to divide this nation along racial lines. By attacking the white majority in this nation they intend to destroy us from inside.

The only white supremacy problem that we face in America are white Democrats and Marxists who will lie, cheat and steal until they have destroyed this nation.



Too bad our chief law enforcement agency cannot see the truth.





**************



About the author: Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler and join Joe at Gab