How America’s future is changing as a result of anarchy in Democrat cities

Our future will be different because there are consequences to today’s anarchy. As Antifa rampages through our nation’s cities, Black Lives Matter destroys equal rights, the cancel culture demeans freedom of speech, and the Democrat party moves dangerously beyond left-wing, beginning a shift in civility portending a perilous future.

One unforeseen by anarchists and their liberal democrat supporters. None understand what will come of their actions.

If you have, as many Americans have worked to build a home, a future for your family, you might be taken aback by Minneapolis’ City Government’s latest announcement.

Minneapolis City Government tells residents to be ready to give up their phones and wallets and to always cooperate with criminals: pic.twitter.com/qQhw4YLRSY

From Minneapolis, plagued by violent crime, the city wants victims to cooperate with criminals, surrendering their property. From The Blaze – Minneapolis, plagued by violent crime, wants victims to cooperate with criminals, surrender property

As violent crime surges in Minneapolis, the city is now telling residents they are essentially on their own. The Minneapolis City Government has circulated a letter informing residents what to do if they are targeted by carjackers or robbers. The letter, addressed to residents living in the city’s 3rd precinct, was written July 28. “Robberies and Carjacking’s have increased in our precinct. Cell phones, purses, and vehicles are being targeted. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted, and threatened with a gun,” the letter states. “100 Robberies and 20 Carjackings have been reported to the 3rd Precinct Police in July alone,” the letter adds. However, instead of committing to increase police activity in areas plagued by violent crime, the letter goes on to suggest that residents protect themselves — and if they are targeted by violent criminals, to surrender their property. Under a section titled, “Robbery Prevention Tips,” the letter tells residents, “Be prepared to give up your cell phone and purse/wallet.” The letter goes on to instruct residents to — if confronted by a violent robber — “do as they say.”

To better understand what is occurring, let’s unravel what is taking place.

Black Lives Matter is a movement pushed on an unsuspecting public in the wake of outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Whether it began as a worthy movement or not is inconsequential, because almost as soon as it was launched it was usurped by a Marxist movement trying to impose communist governance upon America.

That communist movement’s armed forces, calling themselves Antifa, sprung into action as soon as the protest began over police actions against blacks. They usurped the dialogue and began rioting across this land. They are fully supported by Democratic mayors in deep blue Democrat states. Those Democrats and organizations being funded by Hungarian billionaire and globalist behind the Obama administration, George Soros.

The bastions of left-winged radicalism are the largest cities in this nation; Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angels, Newark, New York City, Portland, and Seattle. While black faces are intermixed, it is mostly young white males, and some females, destroying property and demanding that the police be disbanded. A look at Portland’s attacks on the federal courthouse points this out perfectly.

It is the same in most of the cities affected by rioters.

Like any army, Antifa hoards rampaged through those cities, destroying people and property as they did their worst to force a confrontation, where they could then cry victimhood. In their wake they have left dead and injured civilians trying to pull themselves out of the billions of dollars of rubble left behind.

So capricious is the destruction that even far-left celebrities, like Seattle radio host Paul Gallant, who supported Antifa, have declared they are leaving to safer areas. Look for more to change their mind as they become personally embroiled in the mayhem.





Many centrist, independents and libertarians have already decided against the present anarchy. Trump’s rapidly rising poll numbers indicate this. This November will turn out to be a Trump rout in the wake of the riots.

While the anarchy continues, the consequences of those actions are already starting to play out. It is those consequences that are likely to reshape America moving forward.

A better understanding of where it began will explain where it will end.

Black Lives Matter pushed racism to ahead.

Right now no one is allowed to sit in the middle of the issue of racism. You are either a white racist, a white privileged denier, or a supplicant to BLM. Nothing else is allowed. This premise has pushed otherwise reasonable people beyond their limits of tolerance, and into attack mode.

Where once people may have let minor differences slide, they now attack those supporting opposite views. This is true on both sides. Everyone is getting in everyone else’s face and not backing down. We see this from everything from fights over social distancing, mask-wearing, to perceptions on racial intolerance.

More people are fighting rather than backing down: just as happened in the wild west. The western doctrine of fighting words has come back into vogue. How many times have we heard a black defend an attack on a white by saying that they were called ni**er as if words justify violence? And just as in the old west, many are armed against such violence.

Dead protagonists on both sides are becoming more common as the level of defiance amps up from both.

More and more people are refusing to acquiesce to claims of being racist.

Up to and including flying Confederate flags they would have not thought of doing only weeks ago. We see more Trump gear worn and displayed in defiance of leftist intimidation.

A level of pushback not possible only two months ago.

Right or wrong, it is indicative of the tension now brewing in this nation. A tension that didn’t exist in 2008. Then, reasonableness prevailed. In fact, racial coherence was better than at any time before in American history. It was a time of reason and nationalism.

While it wasn’t perfect, it was as close to it as can be in a heterogeneous society.

President Obama: Leading the division of race in America

Our first black president, instead of working to continue this harmony, strove to separate the races. Something he did very well. It led to the black lives matter movement and the reversal of 50 years of racial integration. This is the position we find ourselves in today. Which has been totally inflamed by the BLM mania pervading throughout the country.

This division of the races will cause a mutual resegregation, as neither the majority of blacks nor whites wish to coexist due to the rekindling of old passions. Neither trust the other. This is the worst effect of the Democrats and the BLM movement. Because together we really have a great nation. Apart, not so much.

President Abraham Lincoln’s “House Divided” speech on June 16, 1858, references how America must stand together. Lincoln’s remarks explore the dangers of slavery-based disunion. This rallying Republicans across the North.

The reference of a “house divided” is from Matthew 12:22-28

A House Divided Cannot Stand 22 Then one was brought to Him who was demon-possessed, blind and mute; and He healed him, so that the blind and mute man both spoke and saw. 23 And all the multitudes were amazed and said, “Could this be the Son of David?” 24 Now when the Pharisees heard it they said, “This fellow does not cast out demons except by Beelzebub, the ruler of the demons.” 25 But Jesus knew their thoughts and said to them: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand. 26 If Satan casts out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then will his kingdom stand? 27 And if I cast out demons by Beelzebub, by whom do your sons cast them out? Therefore they shall be your judges. 28 But if I cast out demons by the Spirit of God, surely the kingdom of God has come upon you. Along with the Gettysburg Address and his Second Inaugural Address, the speech became one of the best-known of his career. It begins with the following words, which became the best-known passage of the speech.

“A house divided against itself, cannot stand.” I believe this government cannot endure permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other. Either the opponents of slavery will arrest the further spread of it, and place it where the public mind shall rest in the belief that it is in the course of ultimate extinction; or its advocates will push it forward, till it shall become lawful in all the States, old as well as new — North as well as South.[6]:9

Liberals rioting for a new Civil War in America

Looking into the not too distant future, this separation will continue to fester and tear us apart as the present anarchy has caused crime to rise to levels not seen in America since the 1970s. (Chicago shootings: 33 shot, 9 fatally in weekend violence). Shooting in Chicago claiming the lives of 9-year-old Janari Andre Ricks.

Janari was struck multiple times, including in the chest, police said. The first responding officers performed CPR until the Chicago Fire Department arrived. He was then taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Unfortunately, due to recent BLM events, we have no choice but to accept this separation. This divide will be highlighted by the next trend in America, that of moving away from cities and into the suburbs.

It is already happening. A quick look at demographics through real estate sales shows a boiling hot suburban housing market, while a tepid and declining market for city properties. The city market had already been fading due to high taxes and crime before this recent rash of rioting and uncontrolled crime in the cities. Now, what was a healthy relocation to other areas, has turned into a tsunami of city dwellers fleeing for their lives.

In Chicago, 200 police officers have been detailed to work the expensive downtown Loop district to protect tourists and residents alike.

Until the recent crime wave, due to BLM and Antifa, most of the shootings in that city had been confined to the mostly black, gang-infested neighborhoods. More recently, criminals feel empowered, due to leadership disrespect of the police from the mayor down, to move to the richer areas of the city.

Chicago is bleeding wealthy, upper, and middle-class residents, leaving only the poorest.

It is the same dynamics in most of the big Democrat cities.

It will leave a divide wider than any seen before. A divide that will leave big cities bankrupt, like Detroit, Michigan, and Gary, Indiana. They are the poster cities of failed Democrat rule and BLM interests.

The consequence of today’s riots, in conjunction with coronavirus lockdowns, is that people are realigning corporate working conditions to more home-friendly environments. The result is that it will lead to a more suburban and semi-rural lifestyle.

It will be more reminiscent of pre World War II life, than today’s megacities.

Our future large urban cities will consist of lower-income, mostly black citizens, who will be much worse off than they are today. They will become urban wastelands looking much like third world nations. There will be housing, food, and educational deserts guaranteeing that yet another generation of America’s blacks will stay generationally impoverished. Which is the antithesis of the American dream where your children live longer and better than their parents. (Are millennials really the first generation to do worse than their parents?)

This isn’t fantasy, just look at cities in the 1970s, after white flight due to riots and high crime in the wake of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. assassination and before President Reagan brought back law and order. Only now, it will take much longer to rebuild destroyed cities in the wake of the organized chaos.

People will take a generation to trust that a return to the chaos will not reoccur.

They will relocate, as they already are, in droves. (Flight from Democratic stronghold cities accelerates – Disease transmission, violence and hostile governments helps lead to exodus)

The new lifestyle created due to this flight will create minicities out of former suburbs where people will mostly work from home. As people relocate, we will see a more belligerent citizenry less tolerant of outsiders. Opposition to the new lifestyle will be quickly shut down as law and order will be strictly enforced. No one will be willingly pushed out of their homes a second time due to mayhem or crime.

Smaller communities will have more control over their elected representatives. It will be seen in strict adherence to the law. That new, harsher criminal jurisprudence will not allow anarchy or crime of any type. What the riots of 2020 will bring about will be two Americas. There will be a Conservative America and a Socialist America. Only we are already seeing American’s fighting back against financially bailing out failed Democrat-run cities like New York, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Portland and Seattle. (Trump warns Democrats about ‘bailout’ for violent cities as red line in coronavirus relief talks)

Some will say that we are already there, but that is not true.

While differences do separate us politically, our living conditions are similar. That will change with a drastic population shift. Some capitalists will be prosperous, while others, mostly socialists, will move their cities closer to third world status.

Socialists will make demands, but they will be ignored because they caused all the Anarchy during their 2020 liberal temper tantrums. Large Democratic cities will not be rebuilt at taxpayer expense, at least not for some time to come. Socialists will be left to wallow in the pigsties they created.

A clear line between socialism and capitalism will be laid bare for all to see. Anarchy will not be tolerated by many Americans – white, black and brown.

That difference will be the legacy of today’s riots. Actions have consequences.

You reap what you sow.

