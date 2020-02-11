House’s new level of stupid: The Way Forward Act protects criminal illegals

WASHINGTON: There are at least 44 congressmen or women who fit into the legal definition of “accessory” or even as a higher participant in the criminal ladder, “principal.” They are the 44 who have signed their names to a bill now before congress: The Way Forward Act. It probably should be named The Way Forward to Illegal Immigrant Criminal Success Act.

This piece of so-called legislation introduced 12/10/2019, is now in the House of Representatives makes the Committee of Public Safety of the French Revolution with its monsters of guillotine practice and mob justice seem like children playing in a sandbox. With all the Impeachment news, it is a story

Tucker Carlson, one of the few journalists who doesn’t seem to believe he is an entertainer offering his own merit as omniscient, reported on this Act recently. And his broadcast needs to be listened to. All of it.

His breakdown and analysis are stunning and detail-rich. Carlson does not call the House reps criminals, letting their avowed support for this act speak for itself. If these 44 (and others probably hiding out) are not criminals against the American People then God is wrong. There is no sin in the world.

The Way Forward Act

The Way Forward Act is the brainchild of Illinois Rep. Jesus Garcia (D), along with several other progressive members of the House, including the infamous squad who want to eliminate America.

Those members introducing the bill include:

Mr. García of Illinois, Ms. Jayapal, Ms. Bass, Ms. Pressley, Mr. Grijalva, Ms. Velazquez, Ms. Haalland, Ms. Tlaib, Ms. Escobar, Ms. Omar, Ms. Garcia of Texas, Mr. Espaillat, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, Ms. Judy Chu of California, Mr. Danny K. Davis of Illinois, Ms. Lee of California, Mr. Rush, Mr. Blumenauer, Mr. Takano, Ms. Barragán, Mr. Mcgovern, Ms. Meng, Mrs. Napolitano, Ms. Schakowsky, Ms. Wilson of Florida, Mr. Serrano, Ms. Clarke of New York, Ms. Norton, Mrs. Watson Coleman, Mr. Vargas, Mr. Cárdenas, Mr. Brown of Maryland, Mr. Johnson of Georgia, Mr. Correa, and Mr. Meeks

Names to remember when voting. These are just some of the Democrats in the House that wants to fundamentally transform America from a Country of Laws to a country of Chaos run by illegal immigrants and criminals – which are sometimes one and the same.

The Way Forward Act calls for the decriminalization of illegal immigration.

This would make it more difficult to deport convicted criminal illegal immigrants, empower immigration judges to nullify deportation orders, and also calls for the return of previously deported illegal immigrants. As Carlson points out:

The bill orders the government to create a “pathway for those previously deported to apply to return to their homes and families in the United States,” as long as they would have been eligible to stay under the new law.

The Department of Homeland Security must spend taxpayer dollars transporting convicted criminal illegal aliens into the United States. Who will be eligible for these free flights? Tens of thousands of people kicked out of this country for all kinds of crimes. Sexual abuse. Robbery. Assault. Drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, human trafficking.

From 2002 to 2018, 480,000 people were deported for illegal entry or reentry into America. And under this bill, you’d have to buy them all a plane ticket to come back. The tickets alone would cost about a billion dollars, and that’s before Democrats make you start paying for these criminals’ free health care, too. Which they plan to.

God help us if somehow the Democrats ever get Congress and the White House at the same time. (Man who was supposed to testify against MS-13 gang members found dead)

Will these illegal immigrants benefit from the Way Forward Act? (6 MS-13 gang members, illegal immigrants involved in deadly Maryland stabbing, ICE says)

Impeachment and assaults against President Trump are showing House members true colors

The last several weeks have given the people (taxpayers) a nauseous portrait of congressional acumen regarding the understanding of the law via impeachment. Congress, about half of them anyway, are either fools or liars. Probably the latter, but the jury is still out on the “fool” part. Listen to some of these warm-blooded animals like Nancy Pelosi or AOC or Rashida (MF) Tlaib for two minutes and maybe they aren’t smart enough to be criminals. Maybe just damn stupid!





In the article, Holocaust survivor: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deserves award for stupidity, saying

“She doesn’t want to learn — she’s looking for excuses,” he said. “I would like to nominate her for the Nobel Prize in stupidity.” – Ed Mosberg, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor from New Jersey

This impeachment nonsense has been, to anyone with an ounce of gray matter, a farce. But now another farce is on the horizon.

This one is not dangerous simply to one man. With the Way Forward Act lying in the hopper like an animal with rabies incubating in it, the disease of crime is prepared to rent and tear.

Just some cream off of the top of what these 44 select criminal/fools support.

Crimes of Moral Turpitude are no longer justification for Deportation

Any illegal alien convicted of rape, child molestation or drug dealing (including MS 13 members) and having been deported can come back. And taxpayers pay for it. That’s right. An MS-13 gang member convicted of selling drugs to a child and then raping that child, if removed from the U.S., can come back, via The Right to Come Home clause, to exercise the “American Dream.” (New Way Forward Act proposed by Democrats would pay for illegal immigrants to come back to America)

His dream, your nightmare. He is now part of the protected class.

Carlson does an excellent job of outlining the bill and its full measure. But only the nightmare just scripted itself would describe the kind of sick or stupid fools in congress.

The greater problem seems to be that no one has condemned this vile and despicable act for what it is. A free pass to American exceptionalism by crimes of moral turpitude:

The forty-four house representatives presenting The Way Forward act are all Democrats (surprise). So where are the Republicans or conservatives who should be speaking out loudly enough to get the attention of the people?

There are some who should be standing and shouting. It is expected that some such as Mitt Romney are too busy talking to God and praying for the president, to bother.

But some of the others who pray to God might ask what’s going on in the criminal and/or lunatic Congress?

*************

Lead Image: Six of the seven people charged in the stabbing death of a man in Maryland in July have been identified by federal officials as being part of the MS-13 gang and in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Mug Shots of Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez, 20, of Towson, Md.; Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores, 20, of Manchester, Md.; Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir, 18, of Middle River, Md.; Hugo Portillo-Chavez, 31, of Cockeysville, Md.; Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas, 19, of Cockeysville, Md.; Odaliz Rosas-Yanez, 20, of Cockeysville, Md.; and Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernadez, 16, of Cockeysville, Md.