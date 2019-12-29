WASHINGTON: The president has been impeached. The Senate should have its impeachment trial and get on with life. There is no constitutional provision for the House of Representatives (are they, really?) to “deliver” the articles in some magnificent display of political showmanship to the Senate. The impeachment (charge) is of record.

Fancy Nancy and her bilious minions have no authority to keep them from the Senate even if they could.

Pelosi’s authority ended as soon as the impeachment vote passed the House

At that, the constitution takes over and the Senate has a trial with Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts presiding over the impeachment trial.

It is certainly interesting that for all their dreamy-creamy love for our Founders and their wisdom that Pelosi and her career acolyte Steny Hoyer have about as much understanding of the history and fundamentals of the law as Shelia Jackson Lee has for astronomy, such as her remark about Armstrong planting the flag on Mars.





Before Pelosi created her stricture of holding onto the articles of impeachment in some sort of sacred House Speaker’s lockbox, Steny Hoyer had spoken prior to the impeachment vote and revealed his ignorance of the Founders and their appreciation of law when he said:

“What I will do is remind Americans that the House provided President Trump every opportunity to prove his innocence.”

This is the same ignoramus who so brazenly quoted John Locke.

Subsequent to this bit of constitutional genius Pelosi decides that the House can hold onto the impeachment trial for as long as they (she) wants. Has either of them read the Fifth Amendment?

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Once again, these pitiful hacks of professional politics display rheumatoid brain dysfunction. Has she ever read the Sixth Amendment?

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense.

This little beauty describing a God-given right to a speedy and public trial, including an impeachment trial, goes back to the Virginia Declaration of Rights and back even to Magna Carta.

For the historical num-nuts in Congress, the Magna Carta is a document that many of the Founders could understand in more than one language. And in any event, most veritably worshiped Blackstone’s musings on it.

Democrats spreading the Impeachment narrative first

It is doubtful that a trial will take place until most of the politicians in Washington have had their wonderful, willful, playtime with their public relations groups, often called the news media.

But it is a good bet that these uneducated untutored buffoons will continue to quote John Locke or Thomas Jefferson or any of the many “old” names that rise in some brief footnote they accidentally came across while filling out their expense account.

The fact is, however, Mitch and the boys ought to go on and have the damn impeachment trial so the news media can get back to something they really want to report.

But an impeachment trial? There nothing stopping the Senate but the Senate itself.



