Horowitz report, roadmap for Durham, destroys Comey’s FBI

WASHINGTON, DC: James Comey made a remarkable about-face on Fox News Sunday today when he confessed that “I was wrong, he was right” to the findings of the Inspector General report on repeated and systemic FISA abuse in the Carter Page FISA warrants. Just Monday, on the day the Inspector General Horowitz’s report came out, Comey had claimed the report had vindicated him.

Durham and Barr may have changed Comey’s tone

What could possibly have happened in between to change James Comey’s tone? Perhaps it was William Barr and John Durham. Both Barr and Durham issued statements in the immediate release of the report that they had found much more serious problems with the predication and scope of origins of the Russia Hoax, and that criminal behavior was involved.

The Inspector General report outlines 17 highly offensive cases of abuse of the authority of the FBI and intelligence agencies while they are committing crimes against the constitution and the political system. To Comey, it was simple mistakes that were made. Only, he offers no explanation as to why each and every “mistake” was against Trump and in favor of the anti-Trump narrative. Coincidence? I think not.





It pretty clear that is the latest of his pathological attempts to escape responsibility for what happened under his watch, on his direction.

Memo to Durham: Outlining the offenses in the IG report

IG Horowitz outlined 17 explicit defects in the FBI performance as they weaponized the Steele Dossier and the FISA process to frame the President. His own report about the FBI behavior speaks for itself.

1. They lied about Carter Page being a previous asset. Omitted that he had been a CIA asset for 5 years when they knew otherwise. They did so purposefully and with no other reason but to deceive the court.

2. The FBI overstated the value and authenticity of the Steele Dossier.

3. They overstated the usefulness and reliability of the principle sub source for Steele.

4. Lied about Steele being a source of the planted Michael Isakof Yahoo News article used in the application when he was, in fact, the source.

5. Omitted exculpatory evidence on George Papadopoulos.

6. The FBI omitted exculpatory evidence on Carter Page on matters central to the accusations, that he was a Russian conduit to Paul Manafort.

7. Omitted exculpatory information on Carter Page that he had any contacts with key Russian officials alleged.

Assessing the damage from the criminal abuse

At this point its worth mentioning that Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn were also targets of the FBI intrusive spying as part of Crossfire Hurricane. That they have been folded in at this late date in public knowledge shows how far back Flynn and Manafort were targeted.

This makes knowing what happened in Ukraine in 2016 such a sensitive matter. Because the Ukrainian government information passed into our political system on Paul Manafort came from Ukraine. Flynn had been a target of the Obama White House since he was General and head of DIA and clashed with Obama.

Memo to Durham: The intentional illegal abuse of the FISA warrants continue

In between the first FISA warrant and the renewal, Donald Trump was elected President. As was the case when he was targeted as a Candidate, at no time did any senior-level official say, hey? Wait a minute. Maybe we shouldn’t be using the power of the DOJ and the FBI and the CIA to bring down a sitting President.

This wasn’t just any FISA warrant, after all. It should have been a red flag. Between the terrorists and Chinese agents and Russian warlords and Money launderers, that the candidate for President of the United States was on the warrant list. Certainly, extraordinary measures had to be taken. It is clear they were. In the most nefarious fashion.

Because the additional 10 problems with the repeated abuse of the FISA process were outlined just as succinctly.

Memo to Durham: Discrediting the Steele dossier, but using it anyway

8. When the primary sub source said explicitly that the Steele Dossier was garbage and bar talk and was unreliable at all levels, they reported the conversations backing up the Steele Dossier. It is the most laughable intentional distortion and represents what this whole sham is all about.

Instead of reporting that the principle sub source contradicted and denied all or most of the initial reported Steele dossier, he was reported of having been truthful about the origins, as if the origins were truthful. A deliberate lie and distortion. It can be taken no other way. A nefarious act of criminality.

Let’s remember, this is for the renewal of the illegal badly sourced FISA warrant whose sourcing had just been denied. How can these collective actions be any other than deliberate and illegal? They are made worse by the subsequent findings.





Memo to Durham: A smoking gun of criminal activity and fabrication of evidence

9. A Justice apartment official deliberately changed a CIA email that had confirmed he was a CIA asset to say that he was not an asset. This is an outright fabrication of evidence. That is was done just as the incoming Present was taking office is intentionally criminal. That is was undisclosed in a subsequent application for renewal is unforgivable. This is the smoking gun.

What other evidence were they fabricating? What other desperate actions have they taken?

10. Omitted information that completely discredited the Steele dossier.

11. Omitted the role of Hillary Clinton, Bruce and Nellie OHR, the DNC, Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie.

12. Failed to clarify Steele’s role with the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and the Democrat Party.

13. Fails to correct the false assertion that Steel had not been the source for the Michael Isakof’s Yahoo News article from September 2016.

Omissions that could only be intentional.

14. Omitted yet another finding of Steele’s lack of reliability and credibility.

15. Omitted more exculpatory information on George Papadopoulos

16. Omitted Joseph Mifsud denials to the FBI that were exculpatory for Papadopoulos

17. Omitted more exculpatory information on Carter Page.

It is hard to see how any of these activities could in any way be viewed as anything but intentional. The information about the Steele dossier is devastating. They have a value from the viewpoint that is the starting point for an extensive affair of criminality in the Russia Hoax. Extending back into before the Mifsud meeting with Papadopoulos and years of spying on Michael Flynn.

Message to James Comey

As Inspector Horowitz blithely put it when questioned by Lindsay Graham as to whether his report vindicated James Comey.

“No one is vindicated who touched this FISA”, was his reply.

Horowitz may have been obliged to defer the recommendation of political bias to a different authority. That authority is William Barr and John Durham.

Barr and Durham have made clear they intend to investigate the full range of criminality in the extensive back story behind the Russia Hoax.

Its tentacles almost certainly entangle John Brennan and James Clapper. The Abuse of the FISA system didn’t start with Donald Trump. Brennan, Clapper, and Comey had been illegally spying on thousands of Americans from 2012 to 2016 abusing FISA 702 authority. Durham and Barr are looking at that as well.

But no amount of late-breaking half-hearted apologies from James Comey will dissuade the purveyors of real justice from holding the coup plotters responsible for their actions. It’s not just the initial crimes, but continuing to spy on the President well into his first year. The lives destroyed. The trauma our country was put through for three years. All on a hoax that was, as William Barr put it succinctly, “baseless”.

Launching the completely discredited Mueller Weissman inquisition with many of the same players as the Russia Hoax. Knowing at every point along the way that exculpatory evidence completely disproved their allegations and willfully choosing to hide and ignore it. These are crimes against the Constitution. Willful criminality.

The record is clear that William Barr and John Durham are well on their way to finding out the crucial answers we all need to have. This may be just the beginning of Jim Comey’s admissions of wrongdoing.