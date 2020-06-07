Honoring George Floyd by rejecting anti-Semitic Black Lives Matter

LOS ANGELES: George Floyd was not Jewish. The police officer charged with murdering him is not Jewish. A horrible interaction between two non-Jewish men has now led to the inevitable leftist conclusion. Blame the Jews.

In the nearly two weeks since police officer Derek Chauvin killed Mr. Floyd, violent riots have broken out all over the country. These riots have been fomented by a leftist separatist group called Black Lives Matter. This group began during the Obama-Biden administration, and they have been rioting ever since. (Obama says Black Lives Matter. But he doesn’t ensure they do)

BLM’s thin rationale for existence is based on the lie that white cops are murdering black men across America.

In some cases such as that of Floyd and Eric Garner, claims of police brutality are legitimate. In other cases including Mike Brown, police brutality claims are nonsense.

When black police officers including David Dorn of St. Louis are murdered, BLM is silent. When blacks are killing other blacks in Chicago, BLM is nowhere to be found.





Because BLM has the word black in their title, they are seen by their supporters as a champion of black people. The Peoples Democratic Republic of North Korea uses this linguistic sleight of hand as well.

BLM is not a civil rights organization.

Black Lives Matter is not committed to racial or any other equality. BLM is a Marxist organization seeking to bring down capitalism and replace it with communism. BLM is Antifa and Occupy, only with a greater melanin content caused by pigmentation.

Worst of all, BLM is not about fighting bigotry. BLM is bigotry. Their main target is Jews. Anyone who disputes this is free to read BLM’s violent and incoherent excuse for a charter. One of the top BLM agitators is Tamika Mallory, who has repeatedly praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

Those who question the targeting of Jews need to look no further than the first of Floyd’s several funerals.

Racial arsonist Al Sharpton gave a eulogy where he repeatedly invoked “roaches.” Anyone with the slightest grasp of history knows this is an attack on Jews. Sharpton has attacked Jews for decades using this type of language. In 1991, he whipped black New Yorkers into a violent mob by exhorting them to get the “diamond merchants.”

The Crown Heights riots led to a black man fatally stabbing an innocent Chasidic Jew named Yankel Rosenbaum. Sharpton has never apologized for his role in Rosenbaum’s murder. (A Jewish youth is killed by a mob)

Another Black Lives Matter leader, Ace Burns, went on television and publicly stated that he was ready to bring “gasoline” to New York’s “Diamond District.” Burns was arrested several hours later.

But we are not the anti-Semitic BLM movement. That is just some of us.

As with most violent bigoted movement, BLM supporters will insist that the worst of the movement is not representative of the entire movement.

This is a cop-out. For decades, liberals claim that Martin Luther King’s words blame white moderates for staying silent. Today it is the pathetic attempt of “peaceful” protesters trying to separate themselves from the looters and rioters.

Looters and rioters are the people who burn down buildings and rob them. Peaceful protesters are the people who stand by and watch the looters and rioters while doing absolutely nothing to stop them. These looters and rioters are unarmed, but peaceful protesters prefer to look the other way and claim piety.





If BLM truly cared about black people, they would listen to George Floyd’s family. The family has repeatedly cited their strong Christian faith and called for peace. (George Floyd’s brother calls for peace in Minneapolis as city braces for more demonstrations)

Sharpton, Mallory, Farrakhan, and Burns have never been about peace.

Their goal is vengeance for injustices that happened long before most of us were ever born. They seek to take their knees and place them on the necks of non-blacks everywhere. Rioting is the first step toward forcefully seizing from the haves and redistributing that earned wealth to the have-nots.

The haves is the same people who have been blamed by everybody since Abraham rejected idols.

The haves are the same people who were murdered by Adolf Hitler and Yasir Arafat. The Jews have always been the hunted. BLM is just the new hunters.

If you stayed quiet during the Holocaust, you were every bit as guilty as the Nazis. Or if you gave shelter to Palestinian suicide bombers, you are just as evil as those who self-detonated. Marching with BLM, you are every bit as guilty as those who are calling for violence and vengeance.

If you support BLM without reading their charter, you are too stupid to be marching anywhere for anything.