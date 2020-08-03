Home PoliticsCommentary Hey Elon Musk, did extraterrestrials build SpaceX?
by Stephen Z. Nemo
WASHINGTON. As the nation celebrated the return to Earth of American astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurly last Sunday, SpaceX CEO and Chief Engineer Elon Musk touched off a minor controversy. He attributed a great engineering accomplishment of ancient man to out-of-this-world visitors.

Elon Musk, SpaceX, Egypt, Pyramids, extraterrestrials

SpaceX astronauts Douglas Hurly (foreground) astronauts Robert Behnken. NASA screen capture

“Aliens built the pyramids obv,” tweeted Musk.
Mummy hunter unravels
Elon Musk, SpaceX, Egypt, Pyramids, extraterrestrials

Dr. Zahi Hawass. History Channel screen capture.

Famed archeologist and Egypt’s former Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs, Dr. Zahi Hawass, has heard all this before. And, frankly, he’s tired of it.

He issued a heated video in response to Musk on his website,

“I found the tombs of the pyramid builders, that tells everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves… The pyramids were a national project of the whole nation… What you said was wrong and a hallucination.”
Elon Musk and SpaceX: Highly questionable Space Race partners (Opinion)

Dr. Hawass noted the recent discovery of papyri that reference Khufu’s pyramid as “Akhet Khufu” (the horizon of Khufu).


Elon Musk, SpaceX, Egypt, Pyramids, extraterrestrials

Robot Osiris from History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens.” Screen capture.

The “ancient aliens” hypothesis, which insists extraterrestrials imparted their wisdom – and maybe DNA – to our human ancestors, has always been a touchy subject with Hawass.

In a Discovery Channel special a few years back, Hawass became enraged when an American student working with him on an archaeological dig suggested the accomplishments of ancient Egyptians might actually be the work of little green men.

Can new discoveries in Minya reignite Egypt’s tourism

In a video interview with the online journal CairoScene, Hawass shouts:

“The people who believe in this sort of thing used to debate me all the time… They used to say, ‘Zahi Hawass is lying. He’s hiding all the secrets that prove [the] pyramids [were] built by aliens’… The people who talk about this, actually, some of them are doing this as [a] business and some of them are idiots.”
Come and see

Rania al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of international Cooperation, was far more friendly, tweeting to Musk,

“I invite you & SpaceX to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.”
An alien conspiracy?
Elon Musk, SpaceX, Egypt, Pyramids, extraterrestrials

SpaceS Crew Dragon capsule splashes down off the coast of Florida. NASA screen capture.

Could it be that Sunday’s SpaceX splashdown off Florida is not quite what we’ve been led to believe? Is Elon Musk merely a front man for evolutionary superiors with technology to match?

Could he, in reality, be a more familiar human face masking a sinister, other-worldly agenda?

Ancient alien theorists might think so, but rational folks do not.

The SpaceX accomplishment last Sunday is merely a continuation of incremental engineering advancements going back to NASA’s manned space program, the Wright brother’s heavier-than-air flyer, and – stretching back much further – the building of the pyramids.

Engineering building blocks that eventually put Americans on the moon… and will likely see SpaceX put them on Mars.

Hopefully, Elon Musk knows this.


Top Image: The Egyptian pyramids circa 1874. Photo: The New York Public Library Digital Collection. Elon Musk. Photo: Steve Jurvetson via Creative Commons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elon_Musk_2015.jpg.

 

Stephen Z. Nemo

Originally from Los Angeles, Stephen Z. Nemo has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area and now resides in South Florida.

