How many times have you watched late-night comedy shows thought, “I could write better jokes than these liberal guys dominating the late-night comedy airwaves.” The battle for late-night viewers is as old as the Johnny Carson show itself. Of late, late-night tv has been taken over by liberal hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and James Croyden who all lost their sense of humor when Donald Trump began his political career. Luckily, conservatives now have an option in the always enjoyable sometimes downright hilarious Gutfeld! with Greg Gutfeld, Tyrus, Kat Timpf, and a revolving coach of guests.

Late Night Television Comedy/Talk Shows

The far-left late-night “comedians” are a turn-off for much of America making late-night TV unwatchable. They have all seemingly ditched comedy for political activism which, to be blunt, is not funny. I thought maybe it was just me but…

Now two months on air, Fox News’ new late-night program, “Gutfeld!” is doing what it set out to do, dominate late-night television show ratings. Greg Gutfeld averaged 1.6 million viewers for the week ending May 14, beating Jimmy Kimmel (1.5 million) on ABC and Jimmy Fallon (1.4 million) on NBC. Gutfield did, however, trail CBS’s Stephen Colbert, which averaged 1.9 million viewers Nielsen Media Research data showed.

(Note that these programs all start at different times and in many – but not all – cases. As such they cannot be considered direct competitors making analytics tricky.)





The Nielsen late-night television data tells the tale

A review of Nielsen data from April 5 to May 3 showed Colbert’s 11:35 p.m. ET program averaged 1.99 million total viewers. Of those 402,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. Next, 270,000 were in the other key demo of ages 18 to 49. With Kimmel’s show having an average of 1.58 million viewers. Of those 411,000 were between the coveted age group of 25 and 54 and 287,000 between 18 and 49.

Gutfeld’s show at the 11 p.m. ET time slot offered an impressive early entry into the market pulling in 1.52 million total average viewers. Of those, 305,000 were in the coveted advertiser age group of 25 to 54. Meanwhile, 181,000 were between 18 and 49. These numbers are highly significant because fewer American households have television subscription services than free airwave broadcast networks which means people are paying to see Gutfeld.

Ranked in 4th place was Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on NBC which came in with 1.4 million total average of viewers.

Fallon beat all of the three in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic with 416,000 viewers. Fallon led by an even larger margin In the 18-to-49 demographics where he had 315,000 viewers.

Gutfeld! – the latest entrant into the late-night television wars

Gutfeld’s new show was marketed and promoted as a conservative response to the left-leaning programming on late-night broadcast networks. To be fair to Greg though, his show is still only available through a paid subscription service by cable or dish. His show more comparably competes with the 11 p.m. ET offerings on CNN and MSNBC.

“If America was a tree, liberals would root for the termites.” Greg Gutfeld

With that in mind, MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” averaged 1.38 million live and same-day viewers from April 5 to May 3. He had only 210,000 in the key demographic group of 25 to 54. While over on CNN, the second hour of Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” only brought in 690,000 total average viewers. Of them only 215,000 were in that key demographic group sought after by advertisers. Matter of fact the new “Gutfeld!” show tops every hour of CNN’s programming in total average viewers.

“A Smith & Wesson does more for empowering women than Feminism ever could.” Greg Gutfeld

“Gutfeld!” competes with broadcast’s late-night shows, cable news’ 11 p.m. shows, and the show that previously held that time slot, “Fox News at Night.” In March, “Fox News at Night” averaged 1.2 million total viewers, with 234,000 of them in the key demo group. Gutfeld grew that 11 p.m. slot significantly in his first month after taking it over to 1.5 million total average viewers, a 25 percent increase. In the highly sought-after key demo of 25 to 54-year-olds, he secured 304,000, which was a 30% increase.

“Alec Baldwin is getting his own show on MSNBC. He wants to get out of the public eye.” Greg Gutfeld

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch gave high praises to Gutfeld’s new show for its first month on air,

“In April, the Fox News Channel debuted the late-night program “Gutfeld! The show has averaged over 1.5 million viewers per night, representing a 25 percent increase in the 11 p.m.-midnight ET time period versus the month prior,” Murdoch said.

Put into context, ‘Gutfeld!’ is drawing an audience roughly the same size as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ but larger than ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon. It is to be noted that FOX News reaching fewer households than the broadcast networks as it is a subscriber station via such provider outlets as Hulu.

Other late-night shows all trailed these four with fewer viewers. HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” all trailed the top 4 of ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.

So how is Greg doing this? There is an old expression that if you give stupid people enough rope, they will hang themselves. The left’s attacks on conservatives and the Trump family lack class and humor:

Samantha Bee referred to Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c—t,”

Stephen Colbert gave Melania Trump a F—K YOU! send off to a look-alike in a parody song.

Jimmy Fallon joked, Trump met with King of Jordan, “Which got awkward when Trump thanked the King of Jordan for giving us Michael.”

Jimmy Kimmel compared Florida to “America’s North Korea” and mocked Melania Trump’s accent

Trevor Noah suggested the entire state of Florida should be “blown off the map.”

James Corden said, “All the people that I like and respect don’t like President Trump.”

Gutfeld is going after the easier and larger targets of progressive liberal American hating hypocrisy by mocking such hot button issues of the left like…

Antifa

The Biden Administration Debacles

Black Lives Matter

Cancel Culture

Critical Race Theory

Dr. Fauci and the COVID Pandemic

To name but a few.

Just as Greg Gutfeld has offered conservatives an alternative to late-night news and comedy shows there are other alternatives to Social Media Platforms and Video Streaming Websites

In teaching college design students, I would often say:

“Whenever you can clearly define a major problem or need and come up with a solution, you have the potential to become the next new millionaire assuming you protect your idea before going public.”

A number of people have perceived the problem of conservative thinkers and voters being targeted by both the major social media platforms and video streaming websites. The solution is to give this very large portion of the population places that are First Amendment protected. It is to be noted that not all of these are FREE.

BitChute – alternative to YouTube (YT)

Caucus Room – alternative to Facebook (FB)

Gab – alternative to FB

MeWe – alternative to FB

Minds – alternative to FB

Parler– alternative to FB

PeerTube – alternative to YT

Pinterest – alternative to Instagram

Quora – alternative to FB

Reddit – alternative to Twitter

Rumble – alternative to YT

Telegram – alternative to FB Messenger

########

Read more from Mark Schwendau

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is I Draw I Write.

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab