He, She, They, Them: Words have meanings that alter outcomes

WASHINGTON: The language we speak shapes our understanding of events that occur around us. Outlaw words you don’t like, and you change the conversation. The consequences of changing language are to change the course of our future. Of course, that’s the whole idea behind political correctness.

Most would call today’s GDP, under President Trump, robust. Yet those who dislike this President call it slow, pointing out that it does not meet the expectations candidate Trump promised. The point is that the GDP is both robust, comparing its performance under Obama, and slow, to what was promised.

The verb used to describe the GDP, either robust or slow, change the perception of how our GDP is doing.

Which is helpful to wordsmiths trying to convince people to accept their point of view. Unhelpful to our national health when newly created or prohibited words change fiction into fact.





That is what politically correct language is all about.

A prime example is when an LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer plus many others known and unknown) person asked candidate Joe Biden recently, “How many genders are there?”

This woke transgender substituted the sex of a person with their assumed gender. It is the trick played against rational Americans by progressives. Controlling the language controls the premise. If we fall victim to this scam, there is no way to back ourselves out of the trap progressives put us into.

As to the answer to the question posed, there is an infinite number of genders, while there are biologically only two sexes, female and male.

Female chromosomes are XX, while males are XY. This is a scientifically proven fact.

PC language has changed the conversation by introducing words like gender identity.

Bruce Jenner’s chromosomes are still XY, even though he has undergone surgery to produce female characteristics, while simultaneously taking chemical treatments to further appear as a woman that he identifies (his gender) as.

Under the facade of feminization chemicals and surgeries, his skeleton is still all man. There is no birth canal in his hip bone (pelvis), and muscular markings on his upper torso bones clearly identify him to be a powerful male athlete.

So while Bruce identifies as a female, he is still a man. He still has XY chromosomes.

Which takes us to yet another wordplay by the woke mob, transgender. Those gender warriors still continue to insist that Jenner has transitioned from a man into a woman. Another PC trick. It is not possible. He appears to be a woman. He may feel he is a woman (gender). But his sex remains a man.

God forbid we should hurt his precious feelings by pointing out that there are really only two sexes, male and female. So they euphemize the word sex, with the PC non-meaning word, gender. Another progressive play on words.





PC Language creating a new lexicon

PC language has created gender words such as bi-gender, bisexual, binary, cisgender, transgender, transsexual, and so on, all meant to change fiction into fact in the minds of the unknowing. And that politically correct thought leads to unforeseen consequences.

When you make people believe that abnormal behavior is normal, tragedies are bound to occur.

The PC mob accepts these tragedies as collateral damage.

Take, for instance, a Texas case where a mother believes her seven-year-old son, James, is transgender and makes him dress as a girl, calling him Luna instead of his male name. Her ex-husband allows the boy to use his male name and dress as a male when he has custody of the boys. Yes, twin boys, the mother wants one to be a girl over that boy’s objections.

A fantasy of the highest order.

An early jury finding in the case allowed the mother to begin James’ transgender transition over the objections of the father, to forcibly injected the seven-year-old with castration drugs before he develops any male traits. How cruel is that, as the boy insists he would rather be a male, but his mother, a pediatrician, testified that he identifies as transgender. Republican Governor Abbot intervened, getting child services involved, the boy is now in the custody of his father. (Texas mother of 7-year-old boy with gender dysphoria loses second court case) . Note how the headline says “boy with gender dysphoria.” That James has gender dysphoria is yet to be proven, though the PC headline coaches the reader to believe that it is a fact, not fiction.

The PC fantasies of leftist Radicals

Nonetheless, this is how far radical leftists PC fantasies have taken us through the control of language, where eleven of the twelve jurors believed that a seven-year-old could understand the difference between his gender or sex.

It is no longer a question of common sense, it is that leftist ideas are corrupting all sense of normality in large enough segments of our population that political correctness infected eleven Texas jurors to agree to mutilate a child. That is very scary. Fortunately, wiser minds intervened.

Politically correct words have already changed enough minds about our popular culture that it has not only drastically altered our belief system, but that the change has impacted every segment of our society. That impact has all been bad for America.

Even conservatives accept PC language.

We simply conceded when bullied into accepting the PC designation Ms that has no meaning, as opposed to grammatically correct Miss or Mrs. That one small concession has led to the breakdown of the family, and respect for marriage. The family breakdown has gone so far that generation X is no longer having children in large enough numbers to replace themselves.

It all starts when we accept political correctness without standing up to the PC mob in the mainstream media and their Democratic allies. We all need to insist on using proper English grammar before political correctness turns this entire nation into eunuchs.

No more calling a person who identifies as binary, they or them, instead of he or she, and no prohibited words such as mankind or queer. Oops, queer is acceptable again, it is the Q in LGBTQ+. Or maybe only woke people can say queer?

Anyway, you get the idea, political correctness is political control.

As Rush Limbaugh often says, “Words have meaning.” Change the language and you change the discussion. Acceding to the left’s demands on using politically correct language is accepting defeat in the culture wars.

We must stop falling prey to the left’s political control of our language and use proper grammar once again or there is no end to the madness in which we will fall. Words do have meaning. Meanings that alter outcomes.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.