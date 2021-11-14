Has Tiffany Dover become a Covid Vaccine conspiracy theory?

WASHINGTON: Nurse manager Tiffany Lashae Pontes Dover made national news last December as she volunteered to be one of the first to take the experimental Big Pharma jab of what was said to be a Covid-19 vaccine. While cameras were rolling, she fainted. When she came to she stated she has an overactive vagal response and is known to faint after shots if she experiences pain.

This explanation for her fainting makes absolutely no sense.

Leading to an importation question. You are going to launch a major vaccine that you need to convince people is safe. Why in the world would you use somebody with an overactive vagal response? Moreover, why would Tiffany Dover volunteer for this public relations stunt knowing she might faint?

The answer is quite simple. They wouldn’t and she wouldn’t. She had an immediate negative reaction to the Pfizer vaccine just like so many others have had. She was attempting damage control for Big Pharma. And a vaccine she wanted to believe in as a cure for a global pandemic.





The Internet soon was abuzz with a story she actually died after the news conference circulated online.

This prompted statements from Dover’s family, hospital, and other officials that were then used by fact-checkers to discredit claims of her death. The Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Dover worked, issued three tweets relative to nurse Dover to reassure the public all was well on December 18, 19, and 21.

They also released this statement:

“We appreciate the ongoing concern by the community and media. Tiffany and CHI Memorial issued a current video and photograph, on Dec. 21, 2020, of her at the hospital surrounded by nursing leaders, including our Chief Nurse Executive, who support her. Our efforts must now turn to caring for an ever-growing number of people in our community hospitalized with COVID-19 and vaccinating our caregivers and support staff. We will not be putting out any additional statements or holding any additional interviews concerning this incident. For concerns related to the vaccine, we recommend you speak with your physician or visit www.cdc.gov and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html. “

While the Tweets of CHI Memorial Hospital disappeared, the video remains on YouTube.

“Critical care nurse at CHI Memorial explains her fainting after COVID-19 vaccine” – WRCB Chattanooga

The “faux-checkers” spun some good yarns to claim all the accounts of nurse Dover passing were misinformation. They went so far as to tell stories such as:

“She is alive and well and still working at the same hospital.”

“Stop bothering her and her family. She and her family want you to respect her privacy!”

There is an old expression, “When it rains, it pours!”

That expression applies well to the fake fact-checkers working to do damage control on a fake vaccine that injures and kills.

The fact-checkers narrative again got blown up in February.

Dover’s sudden social media posts on a skiing vacation in Colorado pulled her back into the news. She had not posted anything on several platforms to her accounts for two months after taking the jab. To skeptics, the skiing story and related posts offered more proof she is now either dead or disabled out of sight in some institution. “Tiffany Dover: ‘Creepy’ Instagram Post of Tennessee Nurse Who Fainted After COVID-19 Shot Reignites Death Rumors”

A February Instagram post shows a face-covered skier saying, “Meet me on the other side of paradise.”

i don’t know what to make of this:#TiffanyDover #instagram posts; multiple pics, one with her whole face showing. there is speculation that these pics are old she posted regularly prior to the live #vaccine incident.. now this more than 2 months later pic.twitter.com/qntxEB7PI6 — 0qulus (@0qulus) February 26, 2021

The real story can often be gleaned by comments made to such posts, such as:

The skier pictured in this picture is wearing different ski goggles than those in Dover’s other selfies.

One of those was an old pic that someone linked but was deleted. Leads me to believe all are not current pics, along with a weird caption,” wrote a Reddit user.

False. Probably old photos that were taken before. She’s wearing different goggles in her selfies,” commented a user on Instagram.

“THEY GOT INTO HER ACCOUNT!”, another post read.

“If she is alive, why doesn’t she just make a public appearance to prove she’s alive?”

“Hospital Goes Quiet After Deleting Tweets Featuring Nurse Who Passed Out After Getting Vaccine: Hospital deletes tweets mentioning viral nurse who passed out after getting COVID vaccine”

Andrew White with National File broke this story last month..

Oddly, the Tweets by the hospital seemingly have been removed by CHI Memorial Hospital which is pretty funny since many fact-checkers’ articles reference them. We recovered one such Tweet in an archival website.

The fact-checks from the New York Post, fact-checking website Snopes, news agency Reuters and, many more still claim online that nurse Dover, wife, and mother of three is alive and well somewhere in Tennessee.

Though there seem to be some indications Dover no longer works at that same hospital.

The use of past tense verbs and adverbs such as “worked at” or “was employed.” As of this writing, the fact-checkers websites still assure readers Dover is alive and well citing removed public statements by CHI Memorial Hospital. Journalist White at National File repeatedly contacted CHI Memorial Hospital for comment regarding why the tweets assuring users of Dover’s well-being were deleted. Despite his multiple attempts calling multiple offices at the hospital, nobody cared to comment to him.

National File made several attempts to contact CHI Memorial Hospital Marketing Specialist Karen Long. However, she was the point person on the public Dover jab in the first place.

Again, no response.

We at CDN found several interesting pieces of evidence that raise more questions about the whereabouts of nurse Dover than answers.

Some of what we found were from archival websites that preserve deleted posts. Others remain in private accounts on alternative free speech platforms that will never take them down.

There has been no activity since she highly publicized public vaccination despite previous regular use of Facebook and Instagram. No replies to any posts offering dozens of questions and well wishes and her account were not changed from “Public” to “Private” as much of the rest of her family has done.

Her husband, Dustin Dover, now lists his “Relationship Status” on Facebook as “Single”.

A back story is going around alleging that Tiffany Lashae Pontes Dover died at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga on Dec. 21, the day after the YouTube video above.

Some say her family is being pressed to keep their mouths shut as lawyers are trying to reach a financial settlement from Big Pharma and the hospital relative to her death. The settlement would not be for liability so much as a gag order to keep her death from going viral and causing further resistance to the Covid vaccinations.

A mortgage document was filed by the county supposedly by her and her husband this summer but yet nobody has seen or heard from her since last December.

At one point in time search results of Tiffany Dover, age 30, from Higdon, Alabama resulted in a death record.

It is truly amazing how many posts and pages of data on this woman have gone missing from the Internet.

You would not be normal if you did not smell coverup!

If you want to see a lot of 404 Error pages on the Internet, try to research nurse Tiffany Dover.

Then search for an obituary, Tiffany Dover, Alabama.

So many things have been taken down that previously listed her as deceased.

As of this writing 11-12-2021, it has been 330 days since nurse manager Tiffany Dover led by example for us.

One would think if Tiffany Dover was still alive both Big Pharma and her family would want to produce her to show us all she is well.

One would think some alternative news source like Project Veritas might put up a reward for anybody having information that can lead to her whereabouts.

Something is just off in the telling of this whole story. Things do not add up and that goes back to the moment Tiffany Dover took the jab.

Tiffany, if you read this, now would be a good time to come out of the woodwork and let us all know you are okay.

If not, maybe it will be like you, or somebody pretending to be you, said on Instagram this spring, “Meet me on the other side of paradise.”

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

