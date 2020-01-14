WASHINGTON. Shortly after abdicating the throne and surrendering to Great Britain in 1815, French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte looked back in bitter disappointment from his island exile.

“My great mistake was to turn to the English and to wind up on St. Helena. If I were in America, everything would go well, whereas here everything goes badly. It’s all an error.”

Napoleon told a friend that having no armies to command, “I see only science as influencing my spirit.” Had he landed on our shores, would Napoleon have joined the ranks of American citizen scientists like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson?

Who knows?

Napoleonic Complex

Today, modern royals seek to distance themselves from the burdens of official duties and seek the comfort of American life – in semi-exile. A useless and disinterested royal breed. The kind who simply take up space. Like Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry Windsor and former American B-actress, Meghan Markle.





The royal couple says they will “step back” from their official duties and divide their time between the UK and North America; Canada for now, followed by Los Angeles, California sometime after 2024.

Duchess Meghan, you see, is no fan of the current Oval Office occupant. The woman separating her husband from his family at Buckingham Palace finds President Trump too, well, “divisive.”

Trump told Fox News:

“I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

Poor little rich girl

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies and virtue-signaling appearances at charity functions have left the poor Duchess plain tuckered out. And it seems the drudgery of covering second-string royals has soured the British press on Meghan, making them surlier than your average entertainment critic or, worse, Twitter troll.

Meghan vs monarchy

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II said:

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Her Most Britannic Majesty then got out ahead of the obvious concerns of her over-taxed subjects:

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

On the taxpayer’s pence

In 2019, the British Parliament allotted nearly $65 million for the upkeep of royal residences and their travel expenses in the commission of their duties. Most of Duke Harry’s income is a lateral transfer from his father, Charles Windsor, the Prince of Wales.

But the Parliament earmarked $3.1 million for renovations to the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

Notorious

British subject and former CNN personality, Piers Morgan, tweeted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “successfully bullied the Queen into letting them have their cake & eat it.”

There’s a whole lot of irony in all of this. Elizabeth II Regina would have never become England’s monarch if not for her uncle King Edward VIII abdicating the throne in 1936 for “the woman I love.”





That woman, Wallis Simpson, was an American socialite twice divorced. And as the King of England also heads the Anglican Church, the entanglement of the church with the state made such a marriage, deemed unseemly at the time under church doctrine, impossible.

That doctrine has since changed, and Meghan Markel the divorcée found no such stumbling block on her way to a royal wedding.

Woke me when it’s over

Speaking of doctrine, today’s church of Extreme Wokeness declares any and all criticism of Duchess Meghan Markel emblematic of endemic British racism.

And that brings us back to British subject and former CNN host, Piers Morgan. He went all giddy kippers at the racism charge, writing in the Daily Mail:

“As I have said many times, I’ve sadly come to the conclusion Meghan’s a selfish, ruthless social climber who’s spent her life using and dropping people, and is now doing it to the royals… The reality is that Meghan and Harry have brought this ugly situation entirely on themselves and should somehow find the strength in their faux-victim-ravaged, virtue-signaling, self-obsessed souls to admit it has nothing to do with racism and everything to do with their fragile egos and a simmering feud with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who will always be more important in the Royal Family as they will one day be King and Queen.”

If Morgan’s descriptions of Duchess Meghan’s character are true, she and hubby Harry will do just fine in the fleshpots of Hollywood, where faux-victimization and virtue-signaling are coins of the realm. And where companies like Apple Computer would love nothing better than to partner with the Duke and Duchess in charitable endeavors to help the public, in the words of British comedian Ricky Gervais, forget they run “sweatshops in China.”

The picture of a man

Back in 1812, American artist, Rembrandt Peale said that if Emperor Napoleon ever made a new life for himself in America, he’d be a…

“… bold rider through the woods, a skillful card player, and a good shot… [living] chiefly by his ingenuity at cards, and ready to defend his winnings by the sword.”

Peale’s evaluation was based on Napoleon’s being a self-made man. One who parlayed a winning military career into royal ascension. At his coronation, Napoleon famously took the crown from the hands of Pope Pius VII and placed it confidently on his own head.

The gold wreaths that rest upon the crowns of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are there by accident of birth – and the forbearance of the long-suffering and abused British taxpayer.

Princes and perverts

There’s little doubt Hollywood will go wild about Meghan and Harry, but average Americans are significantly indifferent. An Ipsos survey finds a whopping 62 percent of Americans say the British royal family plays no significant role in their opinion of England.

If Duke Harry and Duchess Meghan desire to “step back” from the spotlight of public scrutiny, an indifferent America just might provide the perfect venue. That is, until Prince Andrew’s sleazy connection to dead pedophile Jeffery Epstein eventually returns as a national topic of conversation and possible public trial.

