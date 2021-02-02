Ground Hog Day: Four more years of Biden’s cold, dark winter

Without any promise that things will be better anytime soon, Pauxatawney Phil saw his shadow. For conservatives, that shadow covered America on July 20th with the inauguration of Biden/Harris. (Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter- video). Biden, while failing on his campaign promises, has made good on his promise of a cold dark future for America. So much for President Obama’s Hope or President Trump’s America first optimism. With Biden, it is doom and gloom. The promise made of a cold, dark, winter that will last until 2024, if not beyond.

As a coming spring promises growth, Biden promises unity

But unity among Republicans and Democrats is not coming.

It is impossible. Americans are unable to unify when our leaders in Congress are acting the fool, spending more time in attacking perceived dangers that do not exist. AOC’s divisive remarks coming after a moment of Senator Cruz reaching across the aisle to agree with the House representative. (AOC Accuses Ted Cruz of ‘Almost’ Having Her ‘Murdered’ After He Agrees With Her on Robinhood)

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.

Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

If AOC is unable to be civil to a republican colleague, how is my democrat neighbor to be civil with me.

Watch as Democrats continue to incite division in Congress and the streets for the next four years. As ANTIFA and BLM are further empowered to burn and destroy small businesses in order to destroy the economic engine of the middle class. ≈

Oh wait, you thought the riots were about inequality?

They have nothing to do with George Floyd or helping impoverished black, brown, or white Americans. (Election 2020: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump on Racism in America) Democrats are plotting for the Globalization of America, which requires that America’s wealth be erased, creating a people dependent on the Government for their very lives and lifestyles. (The presidents behind globalism and the East’s drive for world domination)

Or demanding that elected officials be removed from office for their political beliefs. (Cori Bush introduces legislation to sanction, remove all House members who supported election challenges)

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021



Bush continues to foster the narrative that President Trump incited the Capitol insurgency on January 6, despite volumes of evidence (Capitol Rioters Planned for Weeks in Plain Sight. The Police Weren’t Ready) that prove the insurrection was proven days, weeks and even months prior to President Trump telling his rally-goers to:

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

A former Capitol policeman was “mystified by the scene he watched unfold on live television.” Larry Schaefer, who retired in December 2019, said his former colleagues have experience in dealing with aggressive crowds.

“It’s not a spur-of-the-moment demonstration that just popped up,” Schaefer said. “We have a planned, known demonstration that has a propensity for violence in the past and threats to carry weapons — why would you not prepare yourself as we have done in the past?”

The reality is that President Trump was still speaking to the Stop the Steal crowd. Eyewitnesses saying they were not “fired up, or angry.” Washington DC blocked cell service. This means that those already at the Capitol were unable to hear President Trump. Making the Democrat’s second impeachment for insurrection a false flag. Just one more attempt to demean, destroy and destruct the 75 million mostly middle-class supporters of the President.

However, an FBI agent reports that he saw busloads of Antifa insurgents walking of buses at the Capitol.

BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “bus load” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2021

Then there are the videos of Antifa breaking Capitol windows with batons while wearing black gear.

Not the one Antifa with a black helmet with tape marked “Trump”. Use your intellectual curiosity. Have you ever seen, Trump supporters at rallies, parades, and flotillas, wearing black helmets or carrying batons? Have you read one article following a Trump event where a city was burned, businesses looted, or police attacked. No. You cannot. All attacks come from Antifa and BLM.

But you can see Trump supporters begging police, not only at the Capitol but also following the Maga March on DC, for police to intervene

Those cries for help routinely ignored. Not because of uncaring police, but because Democrat mayors like Murial Bowser demand the police “stand down.” Why? To continue the Democrat narrative to demonize Americans that do want to keep America Great. That do want illegal immigration, out of control spending, job-killing regulations, skyrocketing unemployment, military disrespect, and more. (Al Goodwyn Cartoon: President Trump left Biden shoes too big for him to fill)

Via Impeachment Democrats want to erase President Trump

But to do so, have to keep American’s Divided and angry. However, following Biden’s inauguration, we did not see screaming Trump supporters. Or rioting Trump supporters, or Trump supporters engaging in arson, a favorite activity of Democrat funded Antifa. An eye-opening indication of Democrat support is that go to https://www.antifa.com and end up at WhiteHouse.gov. If Democrats and Biden were not OK with this, they could block this redirect.

Liberal attacks on Conservatives have been ongoing for the last five years. It is absolutely laughable that now that Biden has taken the election from 75 million legitimate voters, that unifying America will ever be possible. I just don’t see it, do you? Because for Democrats, unifying means we sit down, shut up and go along with the destruction of the Republic.

Lead Image: A.F. Branco – A cold dark winter – reprinted with permission by artists