The Greatest to the Lamest Generation unable to fight the Chinese Flu

WASHINGTON. In John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address, he said his ascension to the presidency showed “the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans – born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage… In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger.” Is America, in facing the Chinese Flu, in maximum danger from COVID-19?

Not your granddaddy’s American

In the face of this year’s Chinese flu pandemic, 38 percent of modern Americans say they won’t drink Corona beer “under any circumstances” while the virus by the same scary name remains in the news.

This panicked generation of lame Americans also makes mad dashes to the nearest big-box store to pick its shelves clean of toilet paper. None of which is a reasonable, adult response to COVID-19.

Your toilet paper or your life

I spoke with one of them recently, and he tells quite a tail. Bill (not his real name) is a seafood restaurant owner in Pompano Beach, Florida. Bill says he is also caught up in the great toilet paper run of 2020. As Bill leaves a big-box store with two giant mega packages of toilet tissue, a man approaches him from the dark parking lot and waves two handguns in his face.





“Givemethetoiletpaper!” the gunman yells.

Unable to make heads or tails of the Haitian’s run-on sentence, Bill yells back,

“I don’t understand you!”

Undeterred, the thug repeats,

“Givemethetoiletpaper!”

But the victim still doesn’t understand the words behind the thick accent. And so, the frustrated bandit stuffs his heaters into his waistband, ala Wild Bill Hickock, grabs the victim’s treasure trove of toilet paper, and runs into the darkness.

Unfortunately for the bad guy, a police officer – probably there to pick up some toilet paper himself – witnesses the stickup and apprehends the gunman. While the officer is otherwise occupied, Bill recovers his bundles of toilet paper and skedaddles.

Bill notes that his seafood restaurant – with beautiful views of Florida’s warm, turquoise water – will likely close its doors because of the Wuhan Chinese Flu panic. He hands everyone he sees a coupon for 10 percent off a meal. But it’s clear from their facial expressions they’ll pass on the kind offer.

Hippity hoppity Americans

Kennedy’s reference to the “Greatest Generation” are the men, women, and children who faced down the bitter unemployment and hunger of the Great Depression. As Americans they combatted the terror of Adolf Hitler, Hideki Tojo, and the Soviet Union.

They weathered the constant threat of atomic annihilation during the Cold War.

Founder John Adams’ generation, like that of John Kennedy, excelled at war that their

“sons may have the liberty to study mathematics and philosophy… to give their children a right to study painting, poetry, music, architecture, statuary, tapestry and porcelain.”

So, what’s to be said of today’s generation of frightened American rabbits?





If mention of the Greatest Generation brings to mind images of Americans refusing to surrender to the Nazis at Bastogne, US Marines raising the US flag over Iwo Jima, or US President Ronald Reagan’s demand that the last Soviet leader “tear down” the Berlin Wall, what single image materializes in the mind’s eye regarding today’s American?

I have a suggestion. Perhaps the image of a well-dressed American in rubber gloves and surgical mask – with a long, long strand of toilet paper embarrassingly stuck to the bottom of one shoe.

******************************************************************************

