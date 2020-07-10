Goya, Goya gone: AOC destroying a Hispanic-American success story

In total, Goya has 26 facilities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Spain. A leading food product company that employs over 4,000 worldwide, Goya is a Mexican-American success story. A success story that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) is screaming to “cancel” Goya, all because they attended a Spanish Hispanic Properity event at the White House.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue stood beside President Trump in the Rose Garden celebrating President Trump’s signing of an executive order that pledges to improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities. The White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative (Initiative) is housed in the Department of Education

Instead of seeing further opportunities for Hispanic-Latino-Americans, Democrats are unleashing a storm of backlash targeting Unanue and Goya.

Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and former presidential candidate Julián Castro, criticized Unanue who is a third-generation Hispanic-American, for praising Trump.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Castro urged Americans to “think twice” before buying Goya products.

Wow! Thug Democrat Julian Castro Pushes Boycott on Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump https://t.co/kzPHAmeQkU via @gatewaypundit #Marxists #Thuglife — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 10, 2020

Castro and Cortez has been criticized by other Hispanic-Americans for their cancel culture actions:

Unanue has attended this event in the past, including when it was held under President Obama. (President Barack Obama Recognizes Goya Foods for its Success and Commitment to the American Dream). However, for the cancel culture what was once good, is just now bad.

And American people, including those of Spanish or Hispanic and Latino descent, will suffer. Not just in America, but around the world.

Goya is a corporation that bills itself as America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company.

Unanue remembered his grandfather a Spanish immigrant saying he and Trump have something in common.

Unanue said.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” the executive said. “He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

Leftists forbid any positive comment about the President.

Goya is the “good guys”.