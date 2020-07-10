Goya, Goya gone: AOC destroying a Hispanic-American success story

In total, Goya has 26 facilities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Spain. A leading food product company that employs over 4,000 worldwide, Goya is a Mexican-American success story. A success story that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) is screaming to “cancel” Goya, all because they attended a Spanish Hispanic Properity event at the White House.
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue stood beside President Trump in the Rose Garden celebrating President Trump’s signing of an executive order that pledges to improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities. The White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative (Initiative) is housed in the Department of Education
Instead of seeing further opportunities for Hispanic-Latino-Americans, Democrats are unleashing a storm of backlash targeting Unanue and Goya.
Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and former presidential candidate Julián Castro, criticized Unanue who is a third-generation Hispanic-American, for praising Trump.
Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020
Castro urged Americans to “think twice” before buying Goya products.
Wow! Thug Democrat Julian Castro Pushes Boycott on Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump https://t.co/kzPHAmeQkU via @gatewaypundit #Marxists #Thuglife
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 10, 2020
Castro and Cortez has been criticized by other Hispanic-Americans for their cancel culture actions:
#BuyGoya I’m American Hispanic. I support GOYA 4 jobs they create, their philanthropy, their love 4 America, their pride in Hispanic traditions & will #BuyGoyaNowMoreThanEver. #CancelCulture @AOC @chrissyteigen @JulianCastro @JoaquinCastrotx #Goya pic.twitter.com/8vOZlUbmS5
— “Lari” Martinez (@larimartinez) July 10, 2020
Unanue has attended this event in the past, including when it was held under President Obama. (President Barack Obama Recognizes Goya Foods for its Success and Commitment to the American Dream). However, for the cancel culture what was once good, is just now bad.
And American people, including those of Spanish or Hispanic and Latino descent, will suffer. Not just in America, but around the world.
Goya is a corporation that bills itself as America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company.
Unanue remembered his grandfather a Spanish immigrant saying he and Trump have something in common.
Unanue said.
“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” the executive said. “He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”
Founded in 1936 by Prudencio Unanue and his wife, Carolina, the Goya companyh describes itself as “the premier source for authentic Latino cuisine.” The founders were both immigrants from Spain, who launched the brand by opening a small store in Lower Manhattan.
“Driven by the belief that there was a growing consumer market for high-quality, fresh-tasting, Latin foods, the Unanues catered to local Hispanic families by distributing authentic Spanish products including olives, olive oil, and sardines,” according to Goya’s website.
GOYA FOODS MAKES INITIAL DONATION OF OVER 200,000 POUNDS OF FOOD AND OVER 20,000 MASKS NATIONWIDE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
GOYA COMMITS TO DONATE 200 METRIC TONS OF FOOD TO THE PEOPLE OF VENEZUELA
GOYA ON ITS FEET: LET’S REBUILD PUERTO RICO
GOYA GIVES INITIAL DONATION OF THREE TONS OF FOOD TO VICTIMS OF THE VOLCANO IN GUATEMALA
GOYA EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW YORK CITY FOOTBALL CLUB TO PROMOTE SPORTS & HEALTHY EATING
GOYA FOODS DONATED 10,000 POUNDS OF HEALTHY FOOD PRODUCTS TO CITY HARVEST
Bruce Level, on Outnumber Overtime, calls this all a leftist pandering, pointing out that President Trump has created the lowest black unemployment and works on behalf of all minority Americans. Not just those of color. Not just those that are white.
In addition to this week’s Executive Order to improve educational opportunities amongst Hispanic-Latino Americans, the President has worked diligently to increase educational and economic opportunities for minority communities. All programs that Democrats would erase with Joe Biden back in the Oval Office where, over eight years, neither he nor President Obama offered any solutions to Americans of color.
Goya CEO Robert Unanues – a sane voice among the liberal firestorms
For over eighty years, the Goya Foods family has been enhancing not only the tables of Americans but the lives of Hispanic-Latino people around the world.
And now Ocasio-Cortez, the Castro Brothers want to destroy Goya and the lives, from employees to those around the world who have received their generosity, is the definition of insanity (Sorry, Albert).
Imagine boycotting one of America’s largest minority-owned businesses and thinking that you’re doing something to end racism.
That’s the current mindset of the leaders of the Democrat party.
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 10, 2020
One of the leftist’s favorite assaults is that “MAGA people don’t buy Hispanic foods.”
Conservatives are trending #BuyGoya, like they’d Ever buy it in the first place.
Goya sells hispanic foods, which hispanic people buy, which is what’ll make the boycott successful.
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 10, 2020
Which is total crap. Yep. I said it. I personally have their beans, red and black, seasonings, tomato sauce and a personal favorite, the Goya Recaito Cilantro cooking base. It is a remarkable marinade, can be used to add a bit of flavor to Guacamole dip, works great in any broth-based soup – chicken, beef, or vegetable. The Goya website is filled with recipes and videos on how to make your favorite Latin recipes.
So Goya, stay strong. If you ignore the Democrats, they eventually get done having their temper tantrum and move on to the next outrage.
For all Americans, re-elect President Trump in 2020. We will not be safe – no one, not white, black, brown or mixed – will be safe. Communism is knocking on our door. Bar the lock.