Goya, Goya gone: AOC destroying a Hispanic-American success story

by Jacquie Kubin
In total, Goya has 26 facilities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Spain. A leading food product company that employs over 4,000 worldwide, Goya is a Mexican-American success story. A success story that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) is screaming to “cancel” Goya, all because they attended a Spanish Hispanic Properity event at the White House.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue stood beside President Trump in the Rose Garden celebrating President Trump’s signing of an executive order that pledges to improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.  The White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative (Initiative) is housed in the Department of Education

Instead of seeing further opportunities for Hispanic-Latino-Americans, Democrats are unleashing a storm of backlash targeting Unanue and Goya.

Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and former presidential candidate Julián Castro, criticized Unanue who is a third-generation Hispanic-American, for praising Trump.


Castro urged Americans to “think twice” before buying Goya products.

Castro and Cortez  has been criticized by other Hispanic-Americans for their cancel culture actions:

Unanue has attended this event in the past, including when it was held under President Obama. (President Barack Obama Recognizes Goya Foods for its Success and Commitment to the American Dream). However, for the cancel culture what was once good, is just now bad.

 

And American people, including those of Spanish or Hispanic and Latino descent, will suffer.  Not just in America, but around the world.

Goya is a corporation that bills itself as America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company.

Unanue remembered his grandfather a Spanish immigrant saying he and  Trump have something in common.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” the executive said. “He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”
Leftists forbid any positive comment about the President.
Goya is the “good guys”. 

Founded in 1936 by Prudencio Unanue and his wife, Carolina, the Goya companyh describes itself as “the premier source for authentic Latino cuisine.” The founders were both immigrants from Spain, who launched the brand by opening a small store in Lower Manhattan.

“Driven by the belief that there was a growing consumer market for high-quality, fresh-tasting, Latin foods, the Unanues catered to local Hispanic families by distributing authentic Spanish products including olives, olive oil, and sardines,” according to Goya’s website.

This is a company that has positively impacted people around the world, including those of a shared heritage.  Just a few of the philanthropic ways Goya has given back. 

Bruce Level, on Outnumber Overtime, calls this all a leftist pandering, pointing out that President Trump has created the lowest black unemployment and works on behalf of all minority Americans.  Not just those of color. Not just those that are white.

In addition to this week’s Executive Order to improve educational opportunities amongst Hispanic-Latino Americans, the President has worked diligently to increase educational and economic opportunities for minority communities. All programs that Democrats would erase with Joe Biden back in the Oval Office where, over eight years, neither he nor President Obama offered any solutions to Americans of color.

Goya CEO Robert Unanues – a sane voice among the liberal firestorms

For over eighty years, the Goya Foods family has been enhancing not only the tables of Americans but the lives of Hispanic-Latino people around the world.

And now Ocasio-Cortez, the Castro Brothers want to destroy Goya and the lives, from employees to those around the world who have received their generosity, is the definition of insanity (Sorry, Albert).

One of the leftist’s favorite assaults is that “MAGA people don’t buy Hispanic foods.”

Which is total crap. Yep. I said it. I personally have their beans, red and black, seasonings, tomato sauce and a personal favorite, the Goya Recaito Cilantro cooking base. It is a remarkable marinade, can be used to add a bit of flavor to Guacamole dip, works great in any broth-based soup – chicken, beef, or vegetable. The Goya website is filled with recipes and videos on how to make your favorite Latin recipes.

So Goya, stay strong.  If you ignore the Democrats, they eventually get done having their temper tantrum and move on to the next outrage.

For all Americans, re-elect President Trump in 2020.  We will not be safe – no one, not white, black, brown or mixed – will be safe.  Communism is knocking on our door.  Bar the lock.

 

Jacquie Kubin is an award-winning writer and wanderer. She turns her thoughts to an eclectic mix of stories - from politics to sports. Restless by nature and anxious to experience new things, both in the real world and online, Jacquie mostly shares travel and culinary highlights, introduces readers to the chefs and creative people she meets and shares the tips, life and travel information people want to read.

