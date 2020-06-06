Governor Ralph Northam leader of the Virginia liars, locusts and blowflies

WASHINGTON: Like locusts eating out the sustenance of farmers and agrarians, the once-proud land called Virginia is in philosophical and spiritual rot. The disease is the Deep State’s progressivism, liberalism, Antifa, Blacks Lives Matter (because others don’t?). Or any of the other dogmatic, villainous human species swimming in their own waste, has spread like the black plague of Europe. Pitiful creepy-crawlies like Virginia Governor Ralph Northam led the swarm through the Virginia countryside destroying, through lies and political opportunism.

This rotted treasure like the Ralph Northam types comes from the verminous ilk that grows in the insect bureaus in Washington, the breeding ground of liberal larvae. Like locusts spreading out, they emerge as blue-bottle blowflies, buzzing to the feast and bringing their own Marxism, blood-lust, and lies to the land of the Virginia Plan.

They loot and burn. Not TV’s or buildings like the riot looters.

They loot philosophies and churches of clean healthy thought; and burn the beliefs, faith, and culture of magnificent men from Virginia whose tenets were life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.





Virginia once produced George Washington.

Now it has produced Ralph Northam. Irony be thy rich: It was The old Virginia Slim ad that gave us the jungle: “You’ve come a long way baby.”

Speaking before a mob of his voters Ralph Northam declared that Virginia is seeing the light. That “no one” believes the Civil War was about “states rights”. NO ONE. That, he proposed everyone knew that this war was about slavery (no one ever explains how such a war would be declared).

Actually, the (un)civil war was about the right of states to not be disproportionately taxed via tariffs–same as the first American secession in 1776, and the resulting war.

But sawbones Northam’s grandiloquent speech was made not too many months on the heels of his famous dictum of letting the child be comfortable prior to slaughter. Perhaps Dr. Northam’s knee on the neck of a newborn would be an acceptable method of discomfort. Maybe even fun.

These deep-staters love death, deceit, torture et rot. NO? Watch as many of them virtually support those burning and looting animals.

This former (and alleged) doctor Northam who has publicly avowed baby-killing as righteousness before God and man stands on ground founded and trod by some of the great men in English and American history. These include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, Robert E. Lee, and so many who fought and died on Virginia’s hallowed ground.

The denigration of America’s birthplace

The Commonwealth of Virginia, the birthplace of the colonies via Jamestown, is denigrated by a native who either knows nothing or cares not for the truth, but evil. Or he lies. Killers often do lie.

Apparently, slavery caused blacks death and destruction. And Virginians until Northam came along with his bedside “keep ‘em comfortable”.

While the first state to make such an act as part of its organic constitutional law was Georgia, on Oct 5, 1783, The Virginia Commonwealth became the first Commonwealth in the world to declare against slavery and make it part of the penal law to engage in its traffic.





ACT FOR PREVENTING THE FARTHER IMPORTATION OF SLAVES

I For preventing the farther importation of slaves into this Commonwealth(sic): Be it enacted by the General Assembly, That (sic) from and after the passing of this act, no slave or slaves shall hereafter be imported into this Commonwealth (sic) by sea or land, nor shall any slaves so imported be bought or sold by any person whatsoever.

II Every person hereafter importing slaves into this Commonwealth (sic) contrary to this act, shall forfeit and pay the sum of one thousand pounds for every slave so imported, and every person selling or buying any such slaves, shall in like manner forfeit and pay the sum of five hundred pounds for every slave so bought or sold, one moiety of which forfeitures shall be to the use of the Commonwealth, and the other moiety to him or them that will sue for the same, to be recovered by action of debt or information of in any court of record.

III And be it further enacted, That (sic) every slave imported into this Commonwealth, contrary to the true intent and meaning of this act, shall, upon importation, become free. – From the Virginia Commonwealth Archives. Copied from A Defense of Virginia and the South by Robert Lewis Dabney.

The only exception to this act was for citizens coming from other states with their slaves.

Northam doesn’t care for the truth. However, this has-been doctor wants people to believe that he believes that “black lives matter.”

That’s why a dose of “Civil War” shame is just what Virginians need to prove those lives matter, he attests.

However, approximately 37% of abortions are black despite Virginia’s black population being approximately 13 %. But again, who cares?

Northam says he does. There is no arguing with a fool–especially one who welcomes murder as a comfort. (CDC: 36% of Abortions Abort Black Babies | CNSNews)

But the good former doctor Northam bleats on not because he cares about life or limb. He doesn’t care about black lives. No more than most of the looters and hacks, either roaming the streets or blathering lies on the usual news outlets care about black lives.

Northam and these people care about planting their Skull and Crossbones Democrat and Deep-State Never-Trumper flag in the heart of the Stars and Stripes.

And if they can they will dishonor and defame men like Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson or even men like New Orlean’s Drew Brees (Stealing the strength of our conventions: Drew Brees’ flip-flop on patriotism). While they honor killers like Northam and bandits and thugs from throughout the deep state. (Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders removal of iconic Robert E. Lee statue – ABC7 New York)

A list that is far too long; and far too morally twisted. And it continues to rot.

The Old Dominion State is losing its dominion. Losing it to thugs and killers.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Lead Image: ABC News Go screen shot