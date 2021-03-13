Governor Andrew Cuomo; an avatar for unchecked government power

WASHINGTON. Don’t you find it strange prominent Democrats suddenly view New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as a monster worse than Donald Trump? And did you also notice the prime reason for their about-face centers on charges Cuomo sexually harassed women, not that he and state Democrats covered up nursing home deaths resulting from wrongheaded government Coronavirus mandates? (Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 nursing home fiasco shows the ethical perils of pandemic policymaking)

The roaming hands of power

Whether the issue is sexual harassment or deaths stemming from government police powers, the issue centers on the certainty of abuses that follow when power over the many rests in the hands of a very few.

It’s almost certain Cuomo wishes President Trump hadn’t followed the US Constitution by refusing to usurp state powers in dealing with the Chinese pandemic. By respecting the “reserved” powers of the states and their sovereign people, the people and their state governments bare responsibility for their actions.





“The government you elect,” said Thomas Jefferson, “is the government you deserve.”

It’s unlikely any news entity or polling organization will ever ask the question, but how many Empire State families who lost loved ones in nursing homes due to COVID-19 also voted for Cuomo?

If Gov. Cuomo violated their trust, can it also be that New Yorkers trusted too much? And isn’t that the point of our Constitution?

If government is an “expression of human nature,” as James Maddison says in the Federalist Papers, shouldn’t our first inclination regarding the actions of our fellow humans – in or out of government – be one of distrust?

Trust no one… especially government

That healthy distrust is the fundamental principle undergirding our nation’s founding. The Framers gave us a Constitution chartering a government of limited and strictly defined powers. The first Congress amended the document to include a Bill of Rights protecting individual freedoms against the whims of the political majority and their duly-elected representatives – “Congress shall make no law…”

During the scandal-plagued years of the Clinton administration, the often-heard phrase excusing government excess was, “Mistakes were made.”

“To err is human,” goes the old saying, “to forgive, divine.”

The question is: at what point do we stop forgiving the mistakes of would-be authoritarians and reclaim our God-given rights by diminishing their power?

For the power mad, those rights are as irresistible as a beautiful woman. And power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Whether it was President Bill Clinton or Governor Andrew Cuomo, power’s corrupting influence knows no boundaries. Limiting it is the only means for protecting the innocent. Whether the issue is free speech, gun rights or a woman’s personal space.

Top Image: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. MSNBC screen capture.