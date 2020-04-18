Government employees. It’s off to work they go, doing essentially nothing

WASHINGTON: Why do government employees get paid during this bureaucratic shutdown? They are hardly essential. Even the military will become (sadly) pointless to pay. Who would make war on several hundred million shut-ins (the United States) who soon will be starving to death anyway? And they will starve, to be sure. Food production requires human effort and if no one is allowed to do anything. Well that food production, delivery, and sales all voila, bye-bye.

Those are the people that need to be paid. Those that grow food. The truckers that deliver the food. The stores that sell the food. Those are essential jobs that need to be maintained.

So why keep paying most government people, more than likely 50% being useless to start with. They produce nothing, but get paid for it? You could recall 90% of congress and not replace them and little would change. (Cut the Politicians’ Pay | RealClearPolitics)

No? Well, 100% are sitting on their collective butts right now and things haven’t changed.

Nor will they. Well, maybe Nancy will gain a pound or two feeding her painted-smile face with designer ice cream and chocolate. Sugar highs, from chocolate or Bourbon, are essential for Nancy.





Every night on some news channel the viewer will get a load of some bloated babbling bureaucrat speaking to or with a congressman (or woman) about the strain of unemployment and disease. Then a following with some platitude about how their thoughts and prayers are with the people.

It is probably anybody’s guess whether some of these people pray. It is probably beyond NO doubt as to whether they “think.” And both draw paychecks written by the starving taxpayer, who, of course, is not essential. (Members of Congress still get paychecks during government shutdown – Washington Times)

Even Nancy will run out of chocolate, though she may be too dumb to understand why.

People like Speaker Pelosi live off the carcass of taxpayers because they were elected by idiots who are, repeatedly, dumb enough to vote for her. All so she can starve them to death. She stuffs herself with chocolate and laughs at the death and disease just outside her gated community.

And it is these brilliant stains (Nancy et al) on the intelligence of “we the people” who have determined that some people are essential and others are not. Market forces and we the people (or we the children) seemingly have nothing to say or affect, this concept of being essential.

Well, no one is essential, if that means government employees. Government employees by definition are drains on productivity. We don’t like to pay policemen but they are paid through taxes to keep us from being robbed. But if no one has anything to steal why do we need to pay policemen, as an example.

Government employees (at the minimum required) are not an asset. They are like a debt, perhaps necessary only at the time.

Congress is like four or five hundred living junk bonds. Non-performing debt instruments.

Any child of ten could do only minor research and find multiple articles and essays on the billions of wasted dollars in the federal government alone. But this is when there is essentially 95% employment. Now that the government has told the rest of the people to stay away (without pay) from work, we soon will have almost zero employment.

So why not tell the government to also stay at home. If they want to go somewhere, “we the people” certainly have a suggestion.

I don’t know why with the assumed authority the presidents have taken over the years that by so-called executive order, the president could not order the Treasury Department to tell all government employees that they are not essential and to go home without any more paychecks.

He could start with checks to Congress. Now, these are truly nonessential “workers.”





The argument most seem to make is that Article I Section 6 of the Constitution requires such payment, at least to Congress. That is, payment “must” be made. (Well Worth the Money | Cato Institute)

The Senators and Representatives shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States. Modified later by the 27th Amendment:

No law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.

The flaw in this reasoning is that the money is to be “paid out of the Treasury of the United States.”

The U.S. Treasury is an empty vault. There is no money in it. Some basic bookkeeping will reveal that the Treasury (if it bothers with bookkeeping) is full of no assets and 23 trillion dollars in debt.

So, if these rubes (Congress) must be remunerated, give them $174,000.00 in I.O.U.s. See how they like it

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.