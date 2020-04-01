Government anarchy stands ready to take over America

WASHINGTON: The government, whether national, state, county or municipal, tells people where and when they can travel. They tell them how close to one another they can stand. They tell them how much of their tax money they will send to them while telling them they cannot work after having spent just minus 23 trillion on virtually everything known to man and much unknown to man (satellites and voyagers to Mars and beyond). It is government anarchy, plain and simple.

How much worse will our government anarchy be?

The rules of the society within the United States were written down long ago and described in a single so-called federal (no longer such a thing) constitution and in separate sovereign state constitutions.

The former federal rules are now a national set of rules altered from time to time by nine law-givers in what is magnificently referred to as the Supreme Court. It is not a court but, in fact, a legislature, a politburo, the principal policymaking committee of a communist party.

Occasionally through a political coup, the president through executive order or the congress through mammoth bill writing, written but mostly unread, lurches into action via some call for righteousness or necessary immediate justice.





When there is a clash among these three groups, the Executive Office, Congress and Supreme Court, politicians and the so-called media genuflect to the memory of what they call “The Founders.” All as if praising Allah, almost in unison something along the lines of “Our sacred separation of powers.”

There is no separation of powers in the U.S. Government

If the SCOTUS says something is okay, then that’s that. There are only absolute powers. And the powers-to-be today are telling people where they can go and when they can go. And, if the SCOTUS likes whatever the President or the Congress says on the subject it won’t even listen to arguments. Anarchy is ruling in the opposite direction.

The governments are the anarchists. They are without law but to themselves. (Judge Andrew Napolitano: Coronavirus fear lets government assault our freedom in violation of Constitution)

Several states are telling people that if they come into their state, they must quarantine themselves or be fined and/or jailed. Such a thing is prohibited under the U.S. constitution. It is anarchy.

However, the powers-to-be simply ignore it in the name of a “national emergency.” The separation of powers to these powers-to-be means the people are separated from any power of their own.

Forgetting how ineffective these rules for blocking travelers are, the governors stand before the people and pretend to be helping when all they are doing is wasting the peoples’ tax money.

Anarchy blocking our freedom of movement

In Texas, for example, how much must it cost to block every road into the state for a limited number of state troopers and possibly national guardsmen to hold up traffic, forces people to wait and fill out forms. Then, should these travelers not quarantine themselves is this same state governor going to muster a regiment of Texas Rangers to track these people down out of state? (How the Louisiana travel restrictions work for Texans)

God save the world from politicians who claim to run for office because they want to serve the people. They have minds apparently unattached to brain stems. And this is in forgetting any concept that this is a violation of anyone’s rights.

For those historical uninformed (congress is loaded with them) the concept of vigilante justice does not mean illegal but extralegal. It has its roots where the law failed in its duty and rules.





Summing up what many of the people felt by the abuses of the King’s Law Captain John parker said at Lexington:

“Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon, but if they

mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

Sixty years down in what is now Texas, Stephen Austin upon complete frustration at The Mexican government under Santa Anna abusing the Mexican Constitution of 1824, finally said to the people.

“I am afraid, gentlemen, that it is time to load our guns and assert our rights.”

To all of these governmental anarchists: Don’t tread on me

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews