Goody Goody, Goodell – leading the NFL in taking a knee

WASHINGTON: Roger (Goody Goody) Goodell whose spine probably comes from the DeBlasio vine has decided that players who wish to kneel or protest–or presumably do anything–during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner may do it. Roger has courageously (to his bank account) found the error of his ways. May the cowards and sissies of the land be praised. (Roger Goodell says ‘black lives matter,’ admits NFL was wrong)

But this is the post-post Pete Rozelle era; that era when men were men. And women were glad of it. And jerks on the field or off were tempered. At least men like Paul Hornung and Alex Karras took their punishment and owned up to it. Cry- babies they weren’t.

Colin Kaepernick just whines and gets another tattoo. Boo, hoo, you precious little QB has been.

In May of 2018, Goodell and the NFL owners approved a policy whereby players who did not approve of the SSB could remain in the locker room. But they could not show disrespect while on the field. A compromise, but at least there was some reasonableness to it.





Now less than two years later, Goody-Two-Shoes Goodell issues the standard nonsensical gibberish “black lives matter.” It is gibberish, if by its meaning, “only” black lives matter.

People have been fired for suggesting that “all” lives matter. After all the National Football League version of black lives mattering is far more meaningful than The King James version of all lives that matter. (NBA announcer Grant Napear fired over ‘All Live Matter’ comment)

And do not forget that some versions of the Bible were burned during Hitler’s book- burnings. This, of course, was the period of history where Jewish lives “didn’t” matter.

But that is in the past and doesn’t count. Much like Drew Brees’ good works.

We can only assume this is Goodell’s meaning–that only black lives matter. Why? Because Drew Brees is not black. And apparently (silence is golden) Goody Boy Goodell has not uttered anything on Brees’s behalf. Even as Brees’s “life” is being torn apart by the BLM mob.

But it matters not to such man-less ilk as Roger Goodell. Brees is just a sacrificial lamb.

Goodell goes on to say that if there were no black players there would be no NFL. Does this mean that black players are required to play? What about the 13th Amendment. Or does it mean that white players are simply token Caucasians to make certain that blacks aren’t accused of racism?

What? Blacks as racists? Get out town, Bubba!

Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson BE affronted and de-fronted to hear such. They love everybody (with money), just like Goody Goody Goodell- LOVE DAT MONEY.





Only Whites can be racists. And only those who remember their forefathers, as Brees did, as men who gave their “meaningless” lives for others, can be racists.

So what, if Brees shows respect for the Star Spangled Banner. His past conduct is just that–passed. Brees and his kind need to learn that the present is “Woke.” Sacrifice and culture and decency are old school. Just like those old schoolers at Fort McHenry.

Roger Goody-Goody, spineless Goodell is the new man–the bank account “Woke” man.

Interestingly, the War of 1812 which is the time of Francis Scott Key’s penning of the Star Spangled Banner lasted just over two years. Goodell’s spineless decision took him less than two years to reverse. We can only thank God that “people” like Goodell were not at Fort McHenry. Brave men died there.

Goodell doesn’t belong among such company. He belongs with Colin Kaepernick and his bunch.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

Image Roger Goodell: By SSG Teddy Wade – U.S. Defense website, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51388725