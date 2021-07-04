Go Fourth America: America is great because Americans are good. (Budweiser Commercial Video)

WASHINGTON: The Fourth of July is a celebration of our American Independence. And we are again at a crossroads demanding we Go Fourth. Not just that of our forefathers and their brave actions that brought us liberty in 1776, but also from the COVID lockdowns and the fear we have been subjected to over the last 18months. It is hard to sum up what liberty and freedom mean because it means many different things to different people. For the veteran, it is their sacrifice made in fighting for America and her ideals. The soldier still fighting, it is waking up every day to face yet another day in which their lives could be lost. For the families of those that serve, it is the fear of that loss.

It is recognizing that freedom means more than a backyard barbeque. It means celebrating what makes us Americans. What we have accomplished in making America a place for all people who want to live in and love the freedoms America represents globally. It is the freedom for the young immigrant child to gleefully ride his bike down a hill, faster than he ever thought he could go. The freedom to marry who we choose. Or to practice the religion that speaks to the God we know and love.

Ours is not a fight that is new, or over. It is ongoing.

Our history tells us of the “people” fighting tyranny only to find themselves leaving far-off shores for America. You can find it in your family, and mine. Tracing my own family tree, I find that ancestors fought in the great Jacobite uprising of 1745 when Charles Edward Stuart fought to regain the British throne for his father, James Francis Edward Stuart. They did not want the tyranny of British rule over Scotland. Ancestors who fought with General George Washington at Valley Forge and in the Revolutionary War against foreign kings. A grandfather whom I remember that served in World War I, a 1914 conflict pitting the Central Powers—mainly Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Turkey—against the Allies—mainly France, Great Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan, and, from 1917, the United States.

It ended with the defeat of the Central Powers. The war was virtually unprecedented in the slaughter, carnage, and destruction it caused. It was called the end of all wars, but it was not.





My ancestry saw father, uncles, and fathers-in-law who all served during World War II to fight the barbarism of Nazi Germany. (One year after his death, a very late eulogy for my father, Jerry Kubin) These are people who gave their all so that we could have our all. Including that backyard barbeque with family and friends.

America is a country that gets things done. That makes things.

American’s defeated the British, against all odds, to gain our independence. Those Americans also wrote the Constitution, designing the framework of the world’s longest-lasting government, the Republic of the United States. We fought the Civil War with the goal of freedom of all men, black and white. But there is more to the story than that. Because the Civil Rights War continues despite President Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and President Johnson signing The Civil Rights Act, envisioned by President Kennedy, in 1963.

But the war today is political ideology against political ideology. We are only told it is a fight between “black and white.” Most people know this is not true.

America built the best muscle cars out of Detroit. Was the first in controlled flight (1903) from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina sending men to the moon out of Florida (1969). We are the country that first built cell phones, whiteout and velco. Who built the first submarines and laid the virst trans-atlantic cables that allowed nearly instantaneous communications.

In 1840 French philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville said:

“I sought for the key to America’s greatness and genius in her harbors … in her fertile fields and boundless fields and boundless forests; in her rich mines and vast world commerce; in her public school system and institutions of learning. I sought for it in her matchless Constitution. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”

It was Tocqueville’s words – “America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great” that I reflect on the violence in America today. The unrest, the push to divide us by race, religion, and politics that is so prevalent out of Washington, D.C. today. I reflect on an America where neighborhoods are burnt to the ground, children are being shot on a daily basis, and cities are not safe to walk down the street in broad daylight. (NYPD: Video shows man wanted in Times Square shooting that injured bystander)

America continues to be great, for now, as we fight a new civil war for all that we hold dear. Our Constitutional Rights to Freedom of Speech, Religion and Assembly. Our right to petition, or question, our government (First Amendment) The Constitutional Right to bear arms to protect ourselves from violence and, it seems, a government made with individuals lust for power and wealth. (Second Amendment) For the greatest enemy of the “Republic for which we stand, one nation, with liberty for all” is the government we have now. A government seeking to destroy our rights, including our right to fight back.

“This may be considered as the true palladium of liberty…. The right of self-defense is the first law of nature: in most governments, it has been the study of rulers to confine this right within the narrowest limits possible. Wherever standing armies are kept up, and the right of the people to keep and bear arms is, under any color or pretext whatsoever, prohibited, liberty, if not already annihilated, is on the brink of destruction.” – St. George Tucker, Blackstone’s Commentaries on the Laws of England, 1803

Our rights to be not be governed by Washington, D.C., but by our states and the laws we vote for. (Tenth Amendment). And our rights to question a government that would erase them. (Recognizing the right to Redress, on Jan 6 Patriots found a shattered world). Patriots who on Jan 6, 2020, where caught in a trap laid by Democrats to ensure the certification of a stolen election.

A worldwide declaration that Americans must be willing to once again go to war to save America from those that would destroy it. Groups like BLM, ANTIFA, Google, and Facebook all use fear, anger, fire, and censorship to bring Marxism to America. (We have nothing to fear, but Democrats: Progressives using fear to turn America Marxist)

“They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin, Historical Review of Pennsylvania, 1759

Budweiser is one of the American companies that has always celebrated the uniqueness of America and Americans. This year, they have once again not failed us with a call to Go Fourth, America. And come together once again in these United States of America. Because it is the only way to save the Republic.