Ghislaine Maxwell arrested and her deathwatch begins

WASHINGTON. When British press mogul Robert Maxwell mysteriously drowned after falling from his yacht Lady Ghislaine somewhere off the Canary Islands in 1991, some did not believe it was an accident. (The mystery of Maxwell’s death)

Paris Match gained access to Maxwell’s autopsy photos, claiming his body “showed bruises that cast doubt… the publisher fell overboard from his yacht and died of natural causes…” said the Associated Press.

Jeffrey Epstein’s special friend

Thursday, the namesake of Maxwell’s yacht, daughter Ghislaine Maxwell, found herself in handcuffs and in the custody of the FBI. She is best known for her allegedly procurring underage girls for former boyfriend and multimillionaire financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, died mysteriously while in his cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan in 2019. He was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.





According to a six-count federal indictment unveiled Thursday, Maxwell…

“… assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18… In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”

Death surrounds her

Will Ms. Maxwell be joining father Robert and pal Jeffery across the River Styx? It’s certainly a question on the minds of many. Next to Epstein, she is the only person with direct knowledge of the sexual predilections of those who shared her millionaire associate’s pathological craving for underage girls.

England’s Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton were known to Epstein’s private Caribbean island (“Pedophile Island”) aboard his private jet, “The Lolita Express.”

Strange circumstances

Epstein’s death caught everyone by surprise. And no one more so than Dr. Baden. He’s the private pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother. Biden says he pedophile financier suffered injuries inconsistent with suicide by hanging.

Dr. Baden pointed to “three fractures in the hyoid [neck] bone, the thyroid cartilage… very unusual for suicide and more indicative of strangulation – homicidal strangulation,” he told the New York Times.

The Times added that Baden’s findings “helped fuel conspiracy theories that speculated Mr. Epstein may have been murdered in order to prevent him from ensnaring his coterie of rich and powerful friends into his legal woes.”

Conspiracy theories

And can you blame the aforementioned theorists? Epstein’s “suicide watch” ending 11 days before his death. The Department of Justice (DOJ) notified the House Judiciary Committee that “a doctoral-level psychologist” informed prison authorities Epstein was no longer a threat to himself.

Otherwise, he would have been kept in a cell that “includes easy access to the room, an unobstructed vision of the inmate at all times, and limited availability of objects, materials, or architectural features that would allow for easy self-injury,” said the DOJ.

Even so, prison guards were to check Epstein every 30 minutes. They did not. And two surveillance cameras in the hall outside Epstein’s cell (none were inside his cell) conveniently malfunctioned. The FBI later said they were able to pull video from the cameras in question. Alsa, the footage was jumbled. Again, very convenient.

Maxwell and the 2020 presidential election

Some political observers believe Vice President Joe Biden is far too mentally feeble to wage a grueling political campaign and stand toe-to-toe in debates with President Trump.





Some even say Hillary Clinton, who has kept herself in the public eye since her humiliating defeat in 2016, will present herself at the Democratic National Convention as a suffering servant ready for a rematch; giving “deplorables” a second chance to do the right thing in 2020 and symbolically kneel in supplication.

But a criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, and the memories of Jeffery Epstein it’s sure to engender, presents something of a problem.

A financial backer to Democrats, Epstein gave a meager $1,000 to Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992. But the registered pedophile contributed a nice $20,000 to a political action committee dedicated to Hillary Clinton’s 1999 New York Senate bid.

Deathwatch

You see, Maxwell and the late Jeffery Epstein are inconveniences to a lot of powerful folks – from Chappaqua to Buckingham Palace. It shouldn’t surprise us if oddsmakers in Las Vegas are currently calculating Maxwell’s chances for remaining alive once a judge sets a trial date.

And so, the Ghislaine Maxwell deathwatch begins.

**************************************************************************************

Top Image: Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss unveils six-count indictment

against Ghislaine Maxwell. Fox News screen capture.