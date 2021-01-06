Georgia heralds the GOP’s ruin; America is turned over to socialists

WASHINGTON. Did Republicans really believe they would win in Georgia’s runoff election, which on Tuesday gave Democrats control of the United States Senate? It appears a number of GOP voters sat on their hands in the wake of the fecklessness shown by so many Republican lawmakers following the stolen 2020 presidential election.

Such displays of weakness point to their minority-party mindset. And so, Republican candidates shouldn’t be surprised when their voters return the favor by staying home from the polls, making the GOP a political minority in more than spirit. (Georgia Legislature on vote-fraud: “We have a mess on our hands”)

Georgia is the beginning of the end of the GOP

Tuesday is a foretaste of what awaits the leaders of the party of Lincoln as they distance themselves, like cowards, from President Donald Trump. The man who represents the aspirations of Americans whose jobs disappeared under bipartisan free trade policies. Those forgotten Americans who saw their wages fall thanks to the influx of cheap labor that followed a flood of illegal immigration. A refutation by both political parties and past administrations of the nation’s immigration laws and their primary duty to the citizens of the United States.

The GOP is in freefall. And like the Whig Party of the mid-1800s, it nears its end. In hoping to return to its familiar pattern of weakness and acquiescence to the Democratic Party’s creeping authoritarianism and election rigging, the Republican Party leadership has proven itself ineffectual in the current constitutional crisis and the troubles sure to come.





Rejecting the status quo

The 2016 election of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president represented a rejection of Washington’s status quo by those our political and media elites describe as living in “flyover country.” In that sense, Trump was the 21st century’s first third-party president and, hopefully, a harbinger of things to come.

The Trump effect will resonate for years, building into a movement that will make the Tea Party phenomenon of a decade ago seem like a polite garden party. In the meantime, America is for all intents and purposes a one-party state.

As the Democratic Party lurches further leftward, with the media extolling the virtues of authoritarian socialism, Republicans in Congress offer little in the way of opposition other than meaningless talk and empty gestures.

Lincoln liberty

What Abraham Lincoln once said of the institution of slavery in America equally applies to the question of socialism:

“I do not expect the Union to be dissolved – I do not expect the house to fall – but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”

Lincoln elegantly described slavery’s singular evil during the 1859 debate. “Whether from the mouth of a king who seeks to bestride the people of his own nation and live by the fruit of their labor, or from one race of men as an apology for enslaving another race, it is the same tyrannical principle.”

Socialism = slavery = tyranny.

Now it falls to a new political party to articulate these principles boldly and unafraid. Our threatened liberties depend on it.

Top Image: Republican elephant by the author.