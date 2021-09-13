Georgia Election: True the Vote turns election fraud investigation real

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Things are starting to get tense in the State of Georgia in relation to election fraud committed during the 2020 Presidential election. The investigation involves sheer genius as well as state-of-the-art use of technology. The investigation involves the use of cell phone data and video security camera footage to prove election fraud by ballot harvesting.

It would appear a non-profit organization has done the FBI’s job for them.

Catherine Engelbrecht is the founder of the conservative election integrity group True The Vote. The group has been conducting a massive clandestine election fraud investigation into the 2020 presidential election. Breitbart News has exclusively broken the news that Engelbrecht’s group will soon be releasing results of their findings which are pretty damning to the fiasco of Georgia’s election. (Exclusive — True The Vote Conducting Massive Clandestine Voter Fraud Investigation)

This group’s high-tech election investigation into Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan will soon be going public with evidence of illegal activities.

The crime committed is that of ballot trafficking and/or ballot harvesting. The group describes the collection of cell phone GPS ping data in key election hotspots around the country including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. They also collected security camera footage of people stuffing ballot dropboxes with ballots from backpacks from cars that were registered from outside that voting precinct.





True The Vote has spent months collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal cell phone data (a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings). The data collected was from October 1 to November 6 of last year. The targeted areas were located in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Their data includes geo-fenced points of interest of ballot dropbox locations, UPS stores, and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities.

True The Vote reports,

“From this we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona.” True The Vote’s document says, “According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot dropboxes.”

What this means is True The Vote was able to correlate cell phone ping data on a wide-scale

Thus making it capable of tracking people suspected of ballot harvesting making multiple trips to dropbox locations. Some of those dropbox trips were caught on on video surveillance cameras once the locations were identified.

This warrants investigations of illegal activities in a number of states where these Election Fraud correlations have been drawn.

True The Vote has obtained one full petabyte of surveillance footage on dropboxes, two million minutes of video, broken down into 73,000 video files.

The group is expected to begin releasing some of these videos soon.

True The Vote’s document says,

“We are building out video stories and have compiled videos of individuals stuffing ballot dropboxes with stacks of ballots, individuals depositing ballots in multiple dropboxes, unauthorized coordination between government workers engaged in the exchange of ballots, and several other tranches of video that capture unusual patterns such as the wearing of gloves to deposit ballots, taking pictures of ballot deposits, etc.,”

There are reasons why this development by True The Vote’s effort is highly significant.

First, and foremost, these revelations come amid several ongoing audits in a number of other states like Arizona. Second, this effort by True The Vote will discredit and silence the mockingbird fake news media of claims of no election fraud.

Third, it would force Federal and State law enforcement authorities to do their jobs in investigating and bringing charges to those caught engaging in Federal election law violations.

Providing proof by cell phone data correlated with surveillance video and vehicle license plates leading to perpetrators’ identification is pretty much a slam dunk in the crime world.

It would be pretty safe to assume these 2020 election fraud criminals are now going to get picked up by authorities. Testifying before they are met with some unfortunate accident. And silenced.

Finally, these new revelations should pretty well put to bed Democrats’ efforts to stop voter fake integrity laws around the nation with scam bills.

HR1, S1, or HR4 are understood to be nothing more than a push by Democrats to enact a Federal election takeover.

A statement by Catherine Englebrecht on the True The Vote website explains;

What We Did

In late 2020, True the Vote engaged a select team of contractors and set out to determine whether widespread ballot trafficking was occurring as part of an organized criminal enterprise.

We’d watched the mass mail out of paper ballots to highly inaccurate voter records, the harried installation of ballot dropboxes privately funded by billionaire tech magnates, and the hundreds of legislative changes, lawsuits, and the consent decree that fundamentally altered election processes. All of it came together in 2020, under the fog of COVID. It was planned. It was purposeful.

Having studied the election process for decades, our team was well aware of the pitfalls associated with America’s uniquely insecure approach to elections. We knew that attempts to prove certain types of election malfeasance would fail, so we chose instead to focus on the grifts that would necessarily leave trackable, provable data trails.

To test our trafficking theory, we acquired over ten trillion location-based cell signals in major metropolitan areas across six states. Initially, we worked with whistleblowers and witnesses, but soon enough, the data alone told the tale. Using mobile and GPS data, we mapped the travel patterns of ballot traffickers to ballot dropboxes.

This tracking method is explained in great detail by The New York Times in a series they ran called The Privacy Project. They and others have published much about how mobile data was used to track President Trump and identify individuals at the January 6th event at the Capitol. Law enforcement uses this type of data routinely. So, lest anyone say we did anything untoward, let us be very clear, all of this data is regularly bought and sold, about all of us.

What We Found

Our findings reveal overwhelming evidence of ballot trafficking, some of which is highlighted in the article. We have much more.

All our research, including suspected locations where ballots were delivered, processed, and distributed, along with the individual devices associated, has been submitted in the form of a formal complaint, along with all data, to the FBI. Briefings have been provided to state law enforcement and political leadership in several states. These conversations will continue to broaden in the coming days.

We’ve also acquired over a petabyte of video surveillance data. The quality of this video is inferior overall; lighting is bad, cameras are poorly positioned, timestamps are manipulated, key timeframes are often missing.

Nevertheless, we are working video by video, using proprietary AI-based code we’ve written to screen the over 100,000 clips in our possession. The result? We are successfully finding video evidence that corroborates the digital data and supports the need for full investigations by law enforcement.

Our novel approach offers never before seen insights into the exploitation of America’s elections.

Figure 1: 24-hour Route in Georgia (True the Vote) is key to proving Election Fraud

This person’s route included stops at 5 organizations and 27 individual ballot dropboxes, traveling across 6 counties. Red dots represent ballot dropboxes, blue house icons (circled) represent targeted organizations, the blue line represents daily travel paths.

What Comes Next?

To date, law enforcement has not taken action.

Make no mistake; what we have found will be made known. If law enforcement doesn’t initiate investigations, we have plans to release all data, all video, publicly.

So, that’s where we are. This is a massive undertaking. And it continues. Once all six states are completed to the best of our ability, and if at that point law enforcement still has not acted, we will publicly release it all.

How long will that take? Hard to say. We could release what we have now. And we may. But if it serves the greater good to hold on a while longer, then that’s the option we will take.

One way or another ballot trafficking will soon be exposed on a massive scale.

The question is – what will Americans do about it?

Many improvements must be made, but in the end, they all start with you – and with me – with each of us as citizens. Each of us must invest time and attention in elections. Where to begin? Well … we know that bloated, inaccurate voter rolls are the fuel used to fire criminal manipulations of process. So, you can start by helping your county clean up its voter rolls.

We’ve built an app to automate citizen-led voter roll clean-up efforts called IV3. The plan was to launch this week, but we’ve pushed it out a few more days to first share all of the above information with you. Next week, we’ll launch the app. It will be the first in a series of tools and supports to help citizens’ restore election integrity.

Friends, this is it. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and work. Set your mind now to serve in elections in your county. Once that’s in order, reach out to others. True the Vote will be here to offer help every step of the way.

We’re all in this together – and working together we really can true the vote. All is not lost. Stay engaged.

For freedom.

Ever onward,

Catherine Engelbrecht

August 29, 2021”

