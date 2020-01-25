George Soros warns that Election 2020 will determine the fate of the world

WASHINGTON: George Soros, the leading advocate of everything wrong with the world today, said at a private dinner event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the fate of the world will be determined by the U.S. election this year. Truer words have not been spoken, so far, by anyone else. If allowed entrance to the Oval Office under a Democrat presidency, he will go back to instilling a Global New World order.

Heading into the 2020 Presidential election the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

The 2016 election, which saw President Trump win a stunning victory, was earth-shattering, but reversible. To date leftists, the world over, has done everything possible to do just that.

None more so than the Democrat Party. From the very second that the election results were known, the left began their plot to overturn those results. As we have witnessed, those attempts include the Russian investigation, Kavanaugh hearings, the Mueller report and now impeachment, still pending. They have also been obstructionist of every policy President Trump has attempted to implement.

To advance that obstruction they have used congress, the press, judiciary, and their armed forces, Antifa.





Fortunately for Americans, this President is a fighter

President Trump has worked around many of the obstacles placed in his path to Make America Great Again; however, the left continues to hinder the process. The left found Trump’s election so damming to their efforts toward global government, that our press abandoned all pretense of objectivity and went full anti-American.

Still, the left thinks they can undo the 2016 election. Soros admitting that the 2020 election will shape the world’s future is a signal that the 2016 election cannot be undone. (George Soros: ‘Facebook will work together to reelect Trump, and Trump will protect Facebook‘)

Now, however, the real fight begins. Everything that President Trump has done so far to stymie world government, hangs in the balance, and Soros knows this.

A reelected President Trump is a threat to the Soros, Obama, Clinton and Socialism

When President Trump wins reelection this November, his policies will be too ingrained in the world economy to quickly implement the world government envisioned by Hillary and Obama. Soros, 89 years old, will never see his new world order come to fruition. This, of course, will be good for the rest of us who are not the elite few who will control the new world order. Of course, his son Alexander is waiting in the wings. (Alexander Soros in Myanmar a week before Xi’s visit)

If someone, like Biden or Warren, were to become the 46th President, our decent into that new world order would happen within months. Obama put us into a position to fade away into history, to be replaced by this dictatorial new world order. In fact, under him, we were already fading into oblivion.

All that was needed to cement our subservience to Soros’ new world order was a dupe who would fall in line and kowtow to him.

Hillary was the perfect dupe. She was corrupt, unscrupulous, and mindlessly selfish. But she lost. What Soros and his minions didn’t count on was the uniqueness of the American people. We saw through the elite facade and elected the right man at the right time.

But, it can all be for nothing if we get complacent and simply expect that President Trump will be reelected.

What Conservatives, Republicans, Independents need to do in 2020

His reelection alone will not be enough. Without retaking the House of Representatives, while keeping control of the Senate, we will find ourselves losing to the elitist. If control of the legislative branch falls to Democrats, all the advancements made so far under Trump will be undone.

This is why Soros and every Democratic donor are raising their donations to unheard-of levels. To create chaos and undermine the sense of security Americans find in great leadership. They are inciting their armed forces, Antifa, and the media to disrupt the normally peaceful election process.

Soros, in touting the 2020 elections as determining the world’s fate, is a call to arms for his minions.





Have no doubt that the coming American election is a war to the left, and as is in war, all things are fair. This coming election season look for a tumultuous time. Never lose sight that this election is to determine the fate of the world. It is time for all of us to do our part to Keep America Great!