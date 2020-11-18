George Orwell’s dystopian 1984 arrives in 2020: RIP America

WASHINGTON, DC: The authoritarian police state envisioned in George Orwell’s 1984 has finally arrived via the 2020 election. Malicious forces within media giants, big tech, and the intelligence community all combining to steal our electoral process, undermine the constitution, and overthrow the government.

America is in the middle of a literal coup d’etat right out of the CIA playbook from 1954.

Rampant censorship against conservatives

There is rampant censorship on multiple levels across the internet that has reached epidemic proportions. All of it one-sided. Totally directed against conservatives.

The Hunter Biden laptop exposes rampant corruption in the Biden Family, indicating ties to the Communist Party of China. This is not hearsay. Three different laptops, including Hunters, and two credible witnesses who were partners with the Biden family.





It’s a Trotsky wormhole. Like Beria is running the national media.

All of our First Amendment rights are under mortal threat.

Freedom of speech. The Freedom of worship. Freedom of the Press. The Freedom to peaceably assemble. Can anyone say with a straight face that they aren’t under attack?

Like 1984, Freedom of the Press is nonexistent when 98% of the news media refuses to do their job or is obviously biased. The absolute refusal to cover the Hunter Biden scandal was blatant election interference. An abrogation of journalistic duty to the Constitution.

The efforts of Twitter, Facebook, and Google to censor it was sheer East German Stalinism. The Stasi would be proud. So would the CCP.

Authoritarian Covid restrictions have destroyed the freedom of religion. America was founded on the principle of religious freedom. Churches and synagogues are closed while rioters and BLM can loot with abandon. So much for the freedom of assembly, unless you’re a Marxist.

Our constitutional rights are under threat.

And the Second Amendment is not far behind. It was Dave Chappelle who said “the Second Amendment is there in case the First Amendment doesn’t work out”. Well, all aspects of the First Amendment are under active attack.

These are God-given rights. They don’t come from the Government. Democrats did not give them to humanity and they cannot take them away. But they are certainly trying.

As we speak the tech titans at Facebook and Twitter are justifying their outrageous censorship efforts and interference in the 2020 election. The President of the United States is censored repeatedly at the height of an election. Facebook monitors suppress conservative thought.

Even the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was astonished that such blatant authoritarian censorship could happen in the United States. In Mexico, of course, he said, it happens all the time.

And then there is the stolen election.

Never in the history of the Republic has such blatant fraud and abuse of the electoral system occurred. According to Sidney Powell, we are about to learn that the entire election has been subject to illegal manipulation and interference by the intelligence agencies, specifically the CIA, and by Machine Democrats in key states.





The use of NSA systems Hammer and Scorecard to change election results in the American election is consistent with what we have known about use and abuse of such systems. The software “glitches” in Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic machines using Dominion software are a real thing. Its not an illusion.

The role of John Brennan and James Clapper in the illegal surveillance of tens of thousands of American citizens using the Hammer system is indisputable. It was documented by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer in a 100 page opinion in April of 2017.

Current CIA chief Gina Haspel is a Brennan protege. She was the head of the London office when MI-6 was wiretapping George Papadopoulos to set up Donald Trump as a “Russian Agent”. Haspel should be fired and replaced immediately with Ric Grenell.

A rolling ongoing coup against Donald Trump

According to Sidney Powell, there was systematic vote-rigging involving these systems, and the software included. Shockingly, Dominion is a Venezuelan company with ties to Hugo Chavez and Maduro, as well as Communist Cuba. It was designed to be a system to rig elections. It has done so repeatedly in recent years.

But in the new 1984 of 2020, no one is allowed to talk about it. No one is supposed to report it on any mainstream media. Joe Biden has been anointed our new President. Except the coup hasn’t succeeded yet, and if what Sidney Powell is saying is true and she can prove it in a Federal Court this week, its a whole new ball game.

In 1984, thirty-six years ago, we all breathed a sigh of relief that Orwell’s vision of a dystopian future had not come to pass. But we were premature in our perceived victory over Stalinist Marxism and the police surveillance state.

It has come roaring back with a vengeance.

1984 has finally arrived in 2020.

A biological attack on the world by the Communist Party of China. A public health crisis manipulated for political effect by Democrats to induce maximum damage. A Democrat Party using systematic voter fraud, mail-in ballots, and attacking and changing voting procedures and oversight. Even using a Philadelphia mob boss to produce phony ballots.

Shades of Chicago and 1960.

All working in concert with rogue elements of the intelligence agencies to stage a CIA coup against the government of the United States. Tech kingpins and media titans conspiring to suppress news, censor conservatives, and blatantly tilt the playing field for the 2020 election.

A media anointed President-elect who is hopelessly corrupt and compromised by foreign governments. With the most viscously liberal member of the US Senate in the wings to assume the Presidency in Kamala Harris.

Harris could serve for 11 years if Biden steps down in his first year. She would serve as President for the remainder of Biden’s first term and then be eligible to run for two additional terms.

The nightmare of 2020 can only be lifted by the Supreme Court.

If Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th, 75 million Americans will know American democracy has been dealt a fatal blow. A fraud. That their votes were stolen. That the constitution is dead. It will be the end of America as we have known it.

Only the members of the Supreme Court can stand between the subjugation of the American people to an authoritarian coup. In the next 10 days, Sidney Powell and the President’s legal team will have to convince the court of what has occurred.

Then the Supreme Court must act, regardless of the consequences, to save our country. They are the only ones who can. We are about to find out what kind of country we live in. Nothing less than our democracy and our future as a free people is at stake.

America can clearly not count on the corrupt media, the DOJ or the FBI to investigate much less do anything about it. Many elements of them are in on the plot. These are the same people who spent four years selling us the Russia Hoax, the Steele dossier, and the impeachment scam and told us we could trust them. How did that work out?

If the Supreme Court doesn’t restore the dignity of American elections, then we will know that 1984 has truly arrived in 2020, and is here to stay. RIP America.

Lead Image: Screen Shot by CDN from Orwell’s 1984