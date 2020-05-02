WASHINGTON: One of the liberal truths that came out of the Kavanaugh hearings is that all women deserve to be believed. Now, one after another, Kristin Gillibrand, Maizie Hirono, Nancy Pelosi, even Joe Biden, to name but a handful, are saying it is not that all women are to be believed, but all women are to be heard. A very thin line between a very large difference. And one that does not protect Ms. Reade nor does it adhere to the rule of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

That when it comes to Ms. Reade’s allegation against the former vice president they believe Joe. Why? Because he is Joe and for Democrats that is enough. And like the serial abusers that have fallen – Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, even including former President Bill Clinton – Joe Biden is the one to be believed. Until he can’t be.

This is not to allege that either Ms. Reade or Mr. Biden are telling the truth. But we know the truth according to Democrats, as we have learned from their chicanery throughout the Trump presidency, is a fluid concept that is based on what they say it is.

A moral premise that is anything but moral. Or acceptable. Or in keeping with The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 11 that states





“Everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial at which he has had all the guarantees necessary for his defense.”

The presumption of innocence and proof beyond a reasonable doubt has become nothing more than words oft-repeated but not often heeded.

And this is a danger for all Americans who may find themselves unfairly prosecuted.

There, but for the Grace of God, go I

As an example, I had a DC police officer charge me with assault for digging my fingernails into his skin. He had photos showing the damage as justification for my arrest. I could not possibly prove I did not attack the officer.

Except for the fact that I had photographic evidence showing that my nails, bitten to the quick, could not possibly cut or damage the gentlest of skin. Much less the skin of a seasoned SWAT officer. That the underlying reason for my arrest was based on the lie of the officer, bolstered by the Prosecutor and the Judge.

I was able to prove that the officer and prosecutor where lying, had we gotten that far. But without that lifelong gnawing habit, it would have been his word against mine.

The officer and prosecutor knowing they were caught in a lie, added a secondary lie, claiming the radio run of my arrest for assault was “missing.” Throwing the case out of court, after a personal cost of more than $20,000 and having to live with no justice met.

They, like Democrat fun Intelligence Agencies, simply got away with it.

At the core of this basic premise of human rights is that every person accused of a crime is presumed to be innocent unless and until his or her guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The idea of innocence is not dialogue written for a series based on the law. It is law. It is the job of the accuser, or the prosecutor, to prove that the crime was committed. That the accused is guilty of committing that crime.

Democrats have changed all that and we are a lesser nation because of it. And as Americans, we need to be afraid. Very, very afraid. As the President often says, the way the intelligence agencies have been used against him and his administration should never be done again.

Democrats’ destruction of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is pervasive.

And reaching new levels of hypocrisy. But they get around Human Rights by never allowing their charges to reach a court of law. Instead, they tie things up in partisan Democrat House Committees, never allowing an official court to review the evidence and rule on the merits.





We saw this during the impeachment hearings.

Because when it comes to Democrat accusations, the merits of law do not exist. The only meritorious action they feel they can take is to destroy President Trump and the people who have supported him.

Russia, Russia, Russia

Democrats leftover from the Obama Administration and led by Hillary Clinton, who is proven time and time again to be above the law, perpetuated one of the biggest lies against the American public and the Executive Branch. In the process trampling the basic Human Rights of Donald Trump and General Michael Flynn, as well as Roger Stone and George Papadopoulos.

While the President has been able to ward off the democrats’ destructions, for General Flynn, Roger Stone, and George Papadopoulos, the assaults on their human and legal rights have led to their imprisonment and/or financial ruin.

President Trump was accused and presumed guilty by Democrats led by House leadership of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Jerry Nadler, bolstered by the likes of Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters, and the Squad, of being a Russian operative.

They falsely claimed, repeating before the camera’s and liberal media like CNN, that in his role as a Russian Operative, Donald Trump was poised to turn the White House into the US base of Vladimir Putin. That his alleged moral character was evidenced by him watching Russian prostitutes urinating on a bed that former President Obama once occupied.

What is worse, the Democrats claim that they had “video” of incriminating sex tapes showing Trump in “depraved acts with prostitutes” was fake. None of this is or was true. But instead of being held accountable for their lies, the response from the Democrats is move on, nothing to see here.

And they go onto the next assault on America and the President.

The more salacious claims of the Steele Dossier are too laughable to even seriously consider.

The chief allegation, that there was a conspiracy between the Trump Campaign and Putin’s Moscow were wholly disproven by the Mueller Report that concluded that Steele’s allegations of a conspiracy were never proven much less verified.

But before the Mueller Report, Steele’s assertations were deemed to be generally false. In fact, in July of 2016 and then again in October, Steele told the Department of Justice and the State Department that his work in composing the document was flawed. The State Department then pointing out inaccuracies in his intelligence.

The FBI creating a spreadsheet showing that upward of 90 percent of the dossier’s allegations were false.

However, if you were to ask a member of the Democrats’ elected as led by Obama, Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, et al., they would solemnly tell you that President Trump is guilty as charged. And they get away with it because President Trump cannot prove a negative to their satisfaction. It is their word against his, however, only the President has to be provable.

So he cannot prove he did not do what he is accused of. And they, the Democrats, feel if they just repeat the same lie over and over, the lie will become accepted as truth. That even though the dossier has been debunked wholly and fully, facts be damned if they do not fit the Democrat chosen “orange man bad” narrative.

General Flynn was appointed as the National Security Advisor in the nascent Trump administration.

With thirty years of dedicated service to America, Flynn, a former Army lieutenant general and combat decorated American hero was a target of Democrats’ destruction via the intelligence services.

The National Security Advisor’s role on the National Security Council is to coordinate America’s defense, foreign affairs, international economic policy, and intelligence. It is under the NSA that the Department of Defense and the CIA were created. In his role as the National Security Advisor, General Flynn would control information being presented to the President.

General Flynn, an early Trump supporter, was a threat to Democrats attempts to weaponize the intelligence agencies against President Trump, via the Steele Dossier, in their efforts to overthrow the 2016 elections.

Furthermore, with his three decades of service, he threatened the Obama administration’s “foreign policy” that includes midnight cash to Iran, selling America to China, Hillary Clinton and Obama’s Russia reset and the sale of Uranium One to Russia.

General Flynn was a patriotic fly in the New World Order – Globalist goulash of Democrats led by Hungarian born billionaire, George Soros.

Setting up General Flynn

FBI Director Jim Comey was clear in interviews that he sent FBI agents, who are supposed to be non-partisan truth seekers, to interview General Flynn. This very public declaration should have been ample to not only fire Comey but to throw all actions of the FBI investigations into the Trump administration out with the waste water.

Recently revealed memos and notes show not only that the agents were seeking to entrap General Flynn, but that when no wrongdoing could be found, that FBI agent Peter Strzok demanded the investigation into Flynn be kept open – until he found a crime that he could be charged with.

That crime ended up being under the guise of the Logan Act, a little known law that has never been used in American jurisprudence since it was passed in 1799.

In the Reason.com article, The Logan Act Doesn’t Justify Mike Flynn’s Prosecution—It Further Politicizes It –

“In The New York Times’ opinion section Norman Eisen, who served as House Democrats’ counsel during the impeachment of Trump), argues that internal documents released Wednesday detailing how the FBI approached Flynn’s interviews show that the investigation was legitimate.

Eisen believes Trump’s defense of Flynn “signals that the president will escalate his abuses of power in the run-up to the 2020 election.”

Here’s where the Logan Act comes in:

The Michael Flynn scandal was one of the first to reveal the pattern of lawlessness that has characterized the Trump administration. In December 2016, Mr. Flynn, in a phone call, successfully implored Russia to moderate retaliation against the United States for sanctions imposed because of the attack on U.S. elections. The conduct raised serious questions under the Logan Act, which prohibits private parties from conducting U.S. foreign policy.

Eisen probably doesn’t realize it (and he certainly wouldn’t acknowledge it), but his invocation of the Logan Act here actually bolsters the argument that Flynn’s prosecution had at least some political motivations.”

What one has to remember is that the decision to charge General Flynn with the Logan Act was an abuse of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the presumption of innocence because they forced the General to plead guilty. (Nunes: Flynn Pleaded Guilty Because He Was “Out Of Money,” “Had To Sell His House”)

Furthermore, the FBI did threaten to go after his son if he did not plead guilty.

Thus allowing Strozk, his lover Lisa Page, Jim Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan and the Ohr’s a win in their quest to destroy the 45th President of the United States.

In the New York Post article, It sure looks like the FBI was gunning for Mike Flynn

The excuse the FBI has tried to use for investigating Flynn is that he allegedly violated the Logan Act — a 1799 law meant to stop private individuals from conducting foreign affairs that’s widely viewed as unconstitutional, has never been successfully prosecuted and surely doesn’t apply to incoming national security advisers.

Yet once the Feds get a foot in the door, all kinds of things can happen — and did. The Logan Act charge over Flynn’s conversations with a Russian official was absurd, but after former FBI boss James Comey was fired and Mueller took up the Russia investigation, officials learned that Flynn had failed to register as an agent of Turkey in a previous job. He — and his son, too — were threatened with prosecution, and he eventually pleaded guilty to lying.

There are good reasons why lying to federal investigators is a crime. Those conducting law enforcement for the nation need that degree of power to help them ferret out the truth.

But with that power comes significant responsibility. What the handwritten notes blatantly suggest is that the questioning of Flynn may have been less an attempt to find the truth than an effort to entrap him in a lie, get him fired and strong-arm him at a later point.

Enter Attorney General William Barr

Many conservative hopes for justice for the Trump Administration, the rule of law, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are pinned on Attorney General William Barr. In the last week, the Department of Justice provided Flynn’s attorney with the documents, after an internal review ordered by Attorney General William Barr.

Those documents“involved the analysis of reports related to the investigation along with communications and notes by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel associated with the investigation,” prosecutors say, according to The Hill.

The handover could suggest prosecutors withheld possible exculpatory evidence, or anything which might help Flynn’s defense, from his legal team before trial.

Reopening the Flynn, and other investigations

US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen of St. Louis, a Trump appointee, has been directed to take another look at the Flynn and other sensitive cases, officials told CNN, though it was unclear what other cases were involved.

The news, first reported by The New York Times, came as Barr and his Justice Department have come under scrutiny for overruling prosecutors in the case of Roger Stone who had asked for a 7 to 9-year sentence for Trump’s longtime associate. Justice, instead, asking for a softer sentence for Stone, who was convicted in November of lying to Congress and other crimes.

Judge Amy Jackson, a liberal Obama appointee has sentenced Stone to 40 months, despite the fact that the jury was tainted by an anti-Trump, liberal foreperson. Stone, aged 67, attorney claims that the juror’s failure to report her political bias amounted to jury misconduct and should result in a mistrial. A plea denied by Jackson. (30-day delay in Roger Stone beginning prison sentence due to COVID-19)

Trump had also criticized the initial recommendation, claiming that Stone had been treated unfairly. It is widely assumed that if the courts do not right the wrongs of malfeasance, that the President will issue pardons for Stone, Papadapolus (who already served time in prison), and General Mike Flynn.

However, you and I do not have a friend like the President to back us up from government and law agencies gone wild. Making it all the more important that Republicans, conservatives, and all those who cherish their rights, to vote Red in November 2020.

.