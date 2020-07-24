From frozen water bottles to laser pointers, the odd weaponry of anarchists

WASHINGTON: As Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined the criminal siege of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, officers protecting it are being injured by a variety of weapons. Violent criminals are destroying the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Threatening to burn it to the ground even as workers are inside. They come armed with a variety of unusual weapons.

The weapons of civil war include Molotov cocktails, high-grade fireworks, skateboards, and frozen water bottles. But very dangerous among them are high-grade laser pointers. These lasers, when aimed at a person’s eye, cause permanent damage. And that is exactly what happened to several federal officers in Portland this week.

The types of weaponry vary, yet they share a single purpose: To injure and maim. (Almost 50 Chicago cops were injured last week during statue protest – as ‘criminal agitators’ launched fireworks at them and threw bottles)

A hodge-podge of destruction

The anarchists’ weapons may seem strange, however, they possess lethal qualities. They are far from harmless. And that is the reason they are chosen. The tactic of using “harmless weaponry” dates back to the Black Panthers of the late 1960s.

They would approach a police officer with a fast-food paper drink cup filled with gasoline in one hand. In the other, a cigarette lighter.

After coming within range of a police officer, they would throw the fuel at police, then light the gas, or accelerant, as they throw it toward the officer. All before running away like the sniveling cowards they are. This happened to this writer in a different life. However, once splashed with the gas, a right cross to the jaw and the anarchist was taken to jail before igniting the flammable liquid.

Because too many police officers behaved exactly in the same way, attempting to incinerate the police was short-lived. This surreptitious lethal behavior of the 60’s is the starting point for today’s ANTIFA and BLM choice of weapons. Long-ago experiments in alternate weaponry prove invaluable to today’s violent anarchist intent on doing harm. Their defense is “its just a bottle of water.”

The idea is that by using what appears harmless everyday items, at a trial the defense can state the offender didn’t understand how lethal it could be. This is what our officers faced on Friday night at Grant Park. Criminal agitators pelted fireworks, frozen water bottles and other projectiles at our officers, injuring 49 of them. This is unacceptable and we cannot stand for this. Full video here: https://t.co/6RUmU6RYf2 pic.twitter.com/Hzh5sIG5V4 — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) July 20, 2020

The attempted murder of police is called a ‘harmless youthful prank.’

When, if, charged with assault, the anarchists can play on the emotions of a jury. Claiming they did not know their actions could cause harm. Remember, a defense attorney only needs to convince one juror that the offender had no ill intent. While a prosecutor needs to convince all twelve that he did have the intent to harm.

This is exactly why we read that Antifa and BLM criminals are armed with such an exotic choice of weaponry. You may have noticed that these armed felons are referred to as protesters. More often than not, as peaceful protestors. That is another gambit to dispel the ruthlessness of these rioters.





Democrat politicians and their cheerleaders in the legacy press refer to violent criminals as peaceful protesters. However, they are organized criminals intent on the destruction of property, murder, and mayhem. However, it is their Soros funded organization that is the most hidden weapon. It is the reason that we no longer see pre-positioned bricks at the protest sights. That pre-positioning was irrefutable evidence of the organized effort.

The organization behind today’s riots is something that needs to be investigated by the DOJ. You know, the same DOJ that can’t seem to indict anyone for the illegal spying on President Trump and his staff, even though there seems to be ample evidence of illegal activity in the public domain. A different story for another time.

Nonetheless, the weapons used are deadly and maim and kill, as is intended.

In the line of fire

Last weekend, in Chicago, 48 officers were injured, with 18 hospitalized, by violent criminals trying to destroy the Columbus statue. Most of the injuries resulted from flying objects, like frozen water bottles, which damage every bit as much as a brick.

Because of the restraints being placed on police in every Democrat-run city that is now under siege by the criminal hordes, more police will be injured and killed, more small businesses will be burned and closed, and more misery will be inflicted on the majority of those who do not support what is happening now.

It is exactly the plan to first remove President Trump in November, then turn America into a communist nation.

The raging left hordes brandishing frozen water bottles and skateboards think they can start a revolution in this country. But the fate of this nation is not in their hands. It has been and remains in the hands of American patriots.

On November 3, less than 100 days from now, we will hold the power at the voting booths. How we cast our vote will determine the future of this nation. Now, that is the ultimate weapon in this struggle for America’s soul.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Courtesy of Chicago Police Department