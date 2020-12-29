From a cast of thousands, here are the Top 10 Bimbos of 2020

ATLANTA – Former President Barack Obama frequently came across as shallow and vapid. Worse, he took pride in being vapid, surrounding himself with people who celebrated him for being vapid. Pop culture is vapid, and Obama tried to be pop culture. He was out of what little depth he had, rendering him a bimbo.

Donald Trump’s presidency led to an exponential increase in the bimbocracy emanating from his many shallow critics. Nothing turns elitists into sniveling, hysterical hissy-fits like commoners taking their country back.

Donald Trump and his supporters do real work for a living. People who do things have little patience for lectures from people who have no idea how to do anything.

To catch up with this nationwide trend of nonsense, we bring to America:





The Barack Obama Awards: the Top 10 Bimbos of 2020.

In past years, Obama shared these awards with singer Katy Perry. Ms. Perry has been removed from this column out of respect for a life-changing event. In August of 2020, she gave birth to her first child. Hopefully, motherhood will turn Perry into a woman of substance. Hopefully, her daughter will grow up to be substantive. For now, we wish that Ms. Perry’s daughter be happy and healthy.

A pair of celebrity couples are both exempt from this list due to a family tragedy. Singer Jon Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen suffered the cruelest fate in their lives, a miscarriage of their child. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also suffered this heartbreaking tragedy in 2020. No parent should go through this. Out of respect for their pain, everyone should wish them healing.

With that, here are the Top 10 Bimbos of 2020.

10.) Jill Biden —

The second wife of former Vice President Joe Biden desperately wanted to be taken seriously. She publicly admitted that she wanted a title solely so she could have a title.

Like many academics, she pursued a PhD rather than get a job. Like many insufferable rich white liberals, Mrs. Biden demands to be called “Doctor.” A real doctor is an MD.

Jill Biden is indistinguishable from your typical university professor specializing in 18th-century Albanian footwear. Her thesis was so cringe-inducing and unintelligible that only eco-vegan gender studies major could appreciate it. The late leftist (and real) intellectual Christopher Hitchens once said that Michelle Obama’s thesis was not written: “in any known language.”

Mrs. Biden makes Mrs. Obama seem linguistically coherent. Respect is earned unless you are Jill Biden and can purchase it for the price of a useless diploma.

9.) Ilhan Omar —

The Minneapolis Congresswoman is mainly known for being an America-hating, Israel-hating, Jew-hating Islamist. She combines a radical Islamic view of the world with Festivus. Every day of her life is an airing of her grievances.

She attacks political opponents on Twitter while accusing anyone who criticizes her of Islamophobia. She is on her third husband in three years, and each marriage brings more accusations of corruption than the one before it.

She was accused of marrying her brother in an attempt to commit immigration fraud. Her current husband is also her top political consultant, allowing her campaign to become a slush fund. She is heavy on bile and light on accomplishments.

While she attacks others, her own voters burn down the biggest city in her district as she cheers on the rioters. She favors defunding the police while maintaining a heavy police presence most of will never be privileged enough to have.





8.) Eric Swalwell —

This Northern California Bay Area congressman is the nastiest member of the lower chamber since Anthony Weiner. He is Michael Avenatti with hair. Every night for four years, Congressman Swalwell went on cable news and accused President Trump of being a spy for the Russian government. In late 2020 we found out that it was Swalwell who was compromised, not Trump.

Swalwell had a relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang. (Rep. Eric “Russia Hoax” Swalwell caught in Chinese Honeypot Spy scandal)

She targeted Swalwell and others the Chinese government felt would be easy marks. Swalwell refuses to comment on this relationship, the only time in his life he has maintained silence. Like many insufferably smug rich white liberals, Swalwell throws stones from a glasshouse. He lives high on the hog while his district collapses under the weight of crime, drugs, and filth.

Swalwell talks about right-wing hatred, yet it was one of his own supporters who tried to stab his congressional opponent. Swalwell is your standard emasculated beta male engaging in passive-aggressive anger toward real men who enjoy guns, football, and red meat.

7.) Jon Ossoff —

This failed congressional candidate is now trying to fail upward and become a United States senator from Georgia. Ossoff is worse than your typical metrosexual beta male. He even looks like Pajamaboy. Ossoff is 33 years old and has never held a job.

He is a trust fund socialist who calls himself a documentary film-maker.

This is code for being a navel gazer. He is bored, and sees the senate as something, like, you know, kinda cool bro. It would look so chill on Instagram and stuff. Ossoff has mastered the art of saying absolutely nothing. His platitudes are stale even by liberal talking point standards. He says nothing and does nothing, yet wants to control everything by gaining government power. Hollywood worships him due to a shared pious moral self-righteousness combined with a complete lack of substance.

6.) Mask zealots —

Mao Tse Tung had his Red Army, where young Communists would confront anyone not carrying the required red book and beat them up. The mask is the new red book. Today’s leftists scream at people not wearing a mask. Anyone not wearing a mask is supposedly anti-science, because science is science, and everyone must obey science.

Their demigod Dr. Anthony Fauci told Americans in March not to wear masks. Masks are a symbolic feel-good gesture. They save people from COVID the way red ribbons in the 1980s saved people from AIDS.

The same liberals screaming at everyone else to wear masks ignore their own mask rules when it is convenient. The George Floyd riots were mainly maskless. Plenty of liberal politicians get caught without masks on. They know the whole mask issue is about power and control. It has nothing to do with health or science. (Photo by CDC from Pexels)

5.) Lockdown zealots —

COVID lockdowns have led to sharp increases in deaths from alcoholism, drugs, depression, dementia, despair, and suicides. More people have died in America from lockdowns than from COVID itself. Just like with mask zealots, lockdown zealots are rich liberals who keep violating their own draconian edicts.

The same enraged leftists yelling at everyone else to “Stay the (blank) home” give themselves exemptions for riots. Blue state governors have even instituted curfews without explaining why COVID is more dangerous at 10:01 pm than at 11:43 am. Liberal elected officials are constantly being caught dining at expensive restaurants while banning their constituents from dining at restaurants.

People are fleeing slave states like New York for free states like Florida.

The lockdown zealots respond by going outside and screaming at people wanting to be free to stay home. These lockdown zealots demand that churches and synagogues remain closed while also insisting that marijuana shops remain open. This is because, like many liberal zealots, lockdown zealots believe in, like, you know, science and stuff. (Photo by Taryn Elliott from Pexels

4.) Beta Male mayors —

In today’s gender-bending America, rich white liberals pretend to self-identify with their non-gender. Real gays and lesbians have faced severe discrimination. These posers get none of the abuse and all of the praise, often from

themselves. A few years ago white liberals all wanted to be black. Then they wanted to be gay. Now they just want to be gender-confused.

This harms American society when emasculated beta males try to govern as feminists.

Mayors Bill DeBlasio of New York, Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, and Ted Wheeler of Portland have all prostrated themselves before the woke leftist mobs. The mobs responded to this groveling with more arsons, rapes, robberies, looting, and societal destruction.

When Trump threatened to send in the National Guard to stop the domestic terrorism of Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists, these mayoral she-males derided him as barbaric. These mayors are far more enlightened. They offered patience, which is code for impotence.

It is long past time for these barely anatomical liberal males to grow a pair. Stop apologizing to criminals and start arresting them.

3.) Bimbo elect Joe Biden —

Any social media account that refers to the former Vice President as senile gets blocked. This will not stop Biden’s mental decline. For decades, he was just a doofus, the Barney Fife of politics. His plans for America are whatever his aides tell him they are. He has never stood for anything. His core beliefs are a mystery to us and to him.

He has a plan to create jobs despite his never having held a job.

Biden refers to critics with bizarre words that could have been considered insults in the 1950s. His plans include national mask mandates and more lockdowns. He wants Americans to give him a chance, even though we already did when he was Vice President for eight years. A senator for 47.

To make himself seem useful and smart, he is determined to surround himself with people who know even less than he does. That leads to the next name on this list.

2.) John Kerry —

The former Massachusetts senator and failed presidential candidate had his dream job of Secretary of State. His only job was to sip tea with third-world despots and blather about nonsense. He could not even do that correctly. If Kerry did not exist, a conservative would have to invent a liberal caricature that would become him.

Kerry made his money the old-fashioned way. He was born into it. Then this Brahmin blue-blood married even wealthier. Kerry was considered so useless by his fellow Democrats that they had to invent a job for him. Not one of the existing hundreds of government jobs required him, for lack of an accurate term, talents.

Biden wants him to be a climate czar where Kerry will do what he was born to do. He will tell others how to live meagerly while he enjoys life on Nantucket. The biggest threat to the global ecosystem is the air emanating from Kerry the gasbag. He is that rare man who does nothing, yet somehow does even that badly.

The good news is that Kerry has still not found a way to blame climate change on Israel. Iranian mullahs and Palestinian terrorists will need a new conduit if they hope to get any more illegal pallets of American cash. It is hard to find a bigger bimbo than John Kerry, but 2020 did bring one.

1.) Bimbo Numero Uno – Kamala Harris —

The California senator checks all of the boxes. Her race changes depending on which audience she is in front of. So does her cadence. She has mastered all the hollow platitudes designed to make her seem harmless. Most bimbos stand for nothing. Harris has deeply leftist ideological beliefs, but she has to hide them.

She pretends to stand for nothing and be seen as a typical Democrat. Unlike Liz Warren, Harris knows how to hide the crazy. Harris pretends to understand the American black experience despite growing up in Canada to white-collar professionals and then moving to lily-white San Francisco.

Harris spent years political hobnobbing on Nob Hill. Worst of all, Harris is the very definition of a bimbo. Liberals try to censor anyone who points out that Harris literally slept her way to the top. She was San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s mistress. She wants to be seen as a symbol for young girls, but telling young girls to use their bodies to gain power is the exact opposite of what feminism was created for.

Harris has coasted through life.

She is the equivalent of the pretty junior high school airhead who is just bright enough to manipulate boys into doing her homework. When Harris cannot answer a basic question, she cackles. This is like the giggle bimbos use to avoid taking a test they did not study for.

Harris worships power. She has grand designs for controlling our lives in ways that would make Barack and Michelle Obama seem like moderates. The Obamas helped her force her way on the Biden presidential ticket after she called Biden a racist. Once the Obamas from behind the scenes force Biden out, she will have the power she craves.

She will then turn on the Obamas as she turned on Ol’ Willie.

For successfully manipulating people her entire life and continuing to do so on the biggest stages, Kamala Harris is the top bimbo of 2020.

Kamala Harris photo: U.S. Senator Kamala Harris at a fundraiser hosted by the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition at Jasper Winery in Des Moines, Iowa. Image by Gage Skidmore

Read More from Eric Golub at The Tygrrrr Express and CommDigiNews