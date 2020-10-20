Freedom is calling all Americans to vote to save our way of life

Mail-in ballots should already be in the mail, early voting has begun. November 3 is only 15 days away. For the few left who have not yet made up their minds on who our next President should be, allow this writer to help. Because the fate of our nation hangs precariously in the balance, this election may be the last call for freedom in America.

How, one might ask, can these words be written as fact?

The truth is all around us. Take Twitter, as an example. They have huge investors from communist China. Those benefitting from their largess allegedly sign pledges to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), they also direct operations at Twitter. It is the reason they blatantly censor President Trump and all of his supporters.

Google is worse.

They have even more Chinese investors beholding to the CCP. Google’s censorship goes much deeper and is more obvious. Try finding a conservative, libertarian, independent, or even a centrist viewpoint using a Google search.

It takes real work to do so and often ends up with CCP views interposed within their search findings.



Try it for yourself, put CDN, our ‘nickname” in a Google search. As sure as you are reading this you will not find Communities Digital News. Type in Communities Digital News it will have a phony fact check below and above it. And each of those results is patently false. Falsely reporting information easy to find on the site.





Decide for yourself. Is Communities Digital News derogatory or hate speech, as we have been labeled by Google? With the wide breadth of information – travel, sports, entertainment, business, and car reviews, is this entire site deserving of censorship? Or is it just that our politics are conservative?

It is blatant censorship

However, it doesn’t stop with CDN. It affects every conservative, libertarian, independent, and centrist news organization around the world. Any search excludes all but leftist sites. That censorship can be found in every high-tech media we use dail. From Facebook to Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, and others, conservative speech is being silenced. (This article offers links to new social media platforms: Finding alternatives to Social Media interference during Election 2020)



Could anyone have ever imagined such a thing in the U.S.A.? Yet it is happening because of the massive Chinese investment in all aspects of this nation. Everything from Hollywood, colleges and universities, the N.B.A., to most politicians.

All are abiding by the CCP

Especially Joseph Biden, you know, the guy who is on that ballot that many will fill out on November 3rd. He owes his soul to the CCP who has filtered many millions of dollars to the V.P. through his son Hunter.



You can read all about it in the New York Post, only not online (except at their website) because of the massive efforts of high tech, all of them working together on behalf of the CCP, to censor any mention of Biden’s corruption.

The threat of a Biden return to the White House

If you chose to vote for Biden, you must know that big tech will be used against every non-communist loving patriot in America. They already do it in China, where they score their citizens on their loyalty to the CCP. Punishing those with low scores. If Biden wins it is only a matter of a few years before all alternative media, like CDN, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Judge Jeanne Pirro, and all others are silenced.

Welcome to the new world order

A Biden victory will tear down our Constitution like a flame thrower lighting up the 233-year-old parchment document. It won’t matter that Biden may not last his first 100 days in office, neither he nor Harris, who would replace him, are going to run this nation.

The Chinese Communist Party will really be the ones calling the shots.

Did I neglect to mention the massive donations that were made to Harris by the CCP?

For Democrats, this election is not about America and what is good for Americans.

They have proven that by their support of ANTIFA/BLM, and the ongoing massive destruction happening in Democrat-controlled cities across the land.

Every vote for a Democrat on November 3rd is a vote for the Chinese Communist Party. However, a vote for Trump and Republicans is a vote for America’s future.

As you go to your polling booth in the next two weeks, there is one other consideration that needs to be pondered.

The Legacy Press has been hyping a false narrative that if Trump loses that conservatives will go on a rampage of destruction.





That is a blatant lie, told to get their base to the polls, and shame conservatives from going.



History shows us that just the opposite will happen, but don’t be fooled into thinking if Biden wins the violence will end. The opposite is true.

If Biden wins, the violence will escalate to the point of total anarchy. Because that is the plan.

It worked in Russia in 1917, and once anarchy reigned, communism marched in with a total dictatorship in order to protect citizens. It worked 20 years later as the Nazi dictatorship followed communism’s lead to total dictatorship.



And it will work just as well in America if we vote Democratic on November 3rd.

Freedom is calling us, our fate is in our hands, and the consequences are in our face – obvious.

November 3rd is the most important day for America since July 4, 1776.





Let’s all do our part to preserve the freedoms that our fathers, and forefathers fought and died to give us. Let’s not be the ones who deny our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of the freedoms we take for granted.



Freedoms calling us, let us answer in massive force.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels