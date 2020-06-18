Fox’s Tucker Carlson and why does the GOP support GOOGLE’s Stalinism

WASHINGTON. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has surpassed Rush Limbaugh as the voice of independent conservatism. In his monologue of June 16, Carlson began by telling his viewers some interesting news. It concerned a previous show centered on the sudden and dramatic stranglehold on America by the radical group Black Lives Matter.

Primetime ratings matter

According to Carlson,

“The show turned out to be the most-watched hour of prime time television in the country… it out-rated everything else – cable and broadcast news, entertainment, and sports… The point of telling you this is to remind you that you are not alone.

“You may feel like you are.

“Suddenly, your opinions qualify as crimes. Dare to say what you think at work and you’ll be fired in the middle of a recession. Write what you think online and you’ll be silenced by the Big Tech companies.

“You keep your views to yourself. You have no choice.

“A lot of Americans are doing that right now. They’re staying quiet. And, of course, that’s the point of censorship; to keep people isolated and alone. To prevent a consensus from forming that challenges those in charge. If you’re forced to shut up, they can do what they want to you and your country.

“That’s why they do it. But last night’s show suggested they have not yet succeeded, though they are trying. Millions and millions of Americans agree with you.”

Big Tech censors

Carlson then segways into Google’s demonetizing of conservative website ZeroHedge and its threat to do likewise to The Federalist.





As NBC News reported:

“Google has banned ZeroHedge, a far-right website that often traffics in conspiracy theories, from its advertising platform over policy violations found in the comments section of stories about recent Black Lives Matter protests. Google also issued a warning on Tuesday to The Federalist over comments on articles related to recent protests.”

Did you get that? Google bans ZeroHedge while wagging a disapproving digital finger at The Federalist, for what the public says in their comment sections and not for the content appearing on their platforms. ZeroHedge lost its Google ad revenue while The Federalist is in line to receive the same treatment.

CommDigiNews has also been impacted by Google’s draconian policies that affect not only search results but also monetization.

One item not being discussed in any coverage is that Google AdSense pays pennies per every thousand views. In a bit of liberal hypocrisy, Google makes many times more money from the advertising they place on a page then they pay they page creator. And then they do everything they can to bury conservative creators work.

For me but not for thee

The irony is that Google is protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. It shields Big Tech against legal prosecution or lawsuits stemming from content posted to their platforms by users. Under the law,

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

The law’s purpose, the irony of ironies, is to promote free speech online. Yet Google punishes conservative platforms not just for what they write, but for reader comments which are clearly “another information content provider.”

But what’s the real reason behind Google’s demonetizing effort? As NBC News noted, both sites are “far-right” and have “violated its policies on content related to race.”

And who exactly is it that’s whispering in NBC’s ears?

The racism canard

According to the website Gizmodo:

“NBC’s London-based investigative unit had reached out to Google after a post by Stop Funding Fake News, a project of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), listed the two sites as among 10 that were spreading misinformation and ‘racist narratives’ about ongoing protests against the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd and systematic racism in US police departments.”

And what is Stop Funding Fake News?





According to its website, under the headline “Defund Racism: Black Lives Matter,” it states:

“In the wake of George Floyd’s death, a global #BlackLivesMatter movement has erupted, demanding justice for black people across the world and calling for an end to systemic racism. Stop Funding Fake News stands in solidarity with this movement, but this moment calls for more than words: it calls for action.

“Fake News and racist narratives can cause real-world harms: dehumanizing black people and whipping up fear. Stop Funding Fake News is fighting back: we’re calling on advertisers to blacklist these 10, U.S-based, racist Fake News sites.”

And who is among the ten sites on its “blacklist”? You guessed it, ZeroHedge and The Federalist.

Mainstreaming Stalinism

And there you have it. Left-wing, Big Tech censors, and the mainstream media are at the total and complete disposal of Black Lives Matter. And Google, the Internet search engine with 90 percent control over the global market, is prepared to tar all conservative voices as racists if it serves to cover its overt moves to censor and defund irreverent, un-cowed, and commercially viable conservative online sites.

In fact, former Google engineer turned whistleblower, Kevin Cernekee, told Fox’s Tucker Carlson that his former employer “has quite a bit of control over the political process… They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda.”

Clearly.

Where are Republicans?

Tucker Carlson asks a very good question:

“So, why hasn’t Congress done anything about this?”

He invited GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, chairman of the Senate Anti-Trust Subcommittee, to appear on his show to answer that very question. Sen. Lee begged off.

Carlson said:

“He [Lee] is the man who could do something to protect you from Google. But Lee has not bothered to do that. Instead, Mike Lee has repeatedly taken the side of Big Tech companies over your constitutional rights… So, the question is, ‘Why is Mike Lee still sitting in the United States Senate?’ He should not be in the Senate. That is for sure. We’re hoping Mike Lee is soundly defeated in his next primary by someone who cares about the Constitution and, more to the point, about protecting Americans from the actual threats they face.”

Carlson also cited Google’s staunchest GOP supporters in the House of Representatives, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) and Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wi.).

“[They] released a letter defending Google and the other tech monopolies from scrutiny. They attacked any investigation of the tech companies that might have, quote, ‘preconceived conclusions that large tech companies are inherently bad or must be broken up.’

“They actually wrote that.

“Who’s paying these guys? And more to the point, who’s side are they on? Again, let us hope for a vigorous primary challenge to these two and any who share this view.”

Time to re-invent the GOP

And that’s the point. Excluding President Trump, Republican Party leaders are not very good at leading. In fact, they outright hate it. They’ve been far more comfortable as an ineffectual minority in Congress than a bold force for positive change.

That means it’s up to the GOP voter to get his/her act together and elect new representatives to Congress. Men and women who will do more than flap their gums and bring home the pork. It’s time to elect Republicans who will end the Stalinist suppression of free speech by Big Tech.

And that means putting an end to their Section 230 protections.

*************************************************************************

Top Images: Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show. Fox News screen capture.