Fox News Channel et al slips deeper into the swamp, loses viewers

Dana Perino, a George W. Bush flunky who has always disliked Trump, suggested that Dominion Voting Systems Services should “sue” attorney Sidney Powell for the things she said about them. Perino’s statements following Fox White House correspondent Kristin Fisher, who suggested Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was lying after Thursday’s press conference.

Fisher stating:

“Well that was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts.” She continued, “So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court, and Giuliani, he opened by making this really bold and baseless claim that a lot of this alleged nationwide voter fraud that he is referring to all came from one centralized place.”

Fisher was referring to the Dominion Smartmatic Voting Systems machines, that Perino defended later. Fisher stated that Giuliani alleged fraud in Philadelphia, despite saying in court that “this is not a fraud case.” She accused him of changing his story while in public versus under oath. The Fox News reporter went on to note other discrepancies with Giuliani’s story.

“He called it a nationwide conspiracy. And yet he failed to provide any hard evidence to back up that one specific claim, especially when you’re dealing with a claim that really cuts to the core of our democratic process,” Fisher said.

Nice sounding rhetoric, but none of it true. We know some of the hard evidence of massive Democrat voter fraud Trump’s legal team has at its disposal since much of it is already in the public domain.





What the Trump Legal Team has (and that we know of now):

First of all, despite its’ current protestations of innocence, Smartmatic’s founder and CEO, Antonio Mugica, admitted in 2017 that its system had been used to create at least one million fraudulent votes for Venezuelan socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro. This backs up Sidney Powell’s allegations that Dominion worked with previous Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chávez

That seems to be hard evidence for this investigator. As would be the over 1,000 documented cases of vote fraud presented to courts across this country. Many are now part of court filings that any journalist worth the title can access. Yet Fisher lies to her audience, telling them it is light on facts.

Did Democrats tell Dominion to not testify?

To increase the drama surrounding Dominion Smartmatic Voting Systems is Dominion’s refusal to testify at hearings in Democrat-friendly Pennsylvania. To step up to defend themselves against allegations of faulty machines that allowed votes to be flipped from Trump to Biden.

Maybe Dominion is hiding facts that Fisher doesn’t want to learn, and Perino won’t admit. Or maybe, Democrats have told Dominion to stay low, be quiet and let Joe Biden be inaugurated. Letting Dominion cheat our elections going forward.

Just as damning, is that last Friday Dominion shut down their presence on business social giant, LinkedIn.

They are actively avoiding going on record about their system, its algorithm, back door technology, and the operating system powered by Scytl software.

Fox News no longer the darling of conservatives who are flocking to NewsMax

As to the often-repeated allegations, by the MSM, and now Fox News, that there is no evidence of voter fraud, Rudy Giuliani called them out, saying, “Look up the evidence yourselves. Look up Constantino vs City of Detroit,” a case alleging massive voter fraud. He chided the media for lying to the American people.

Of course, the MSM has been ignoring basic journalistic skills for the past four years. Why would they now look for any evidence that they do not wish to find? Only now, Fox News is encouraging lazy unskilled reporters in their midst. Instead of informed reporters, they are now newsreaders who only parrot Democrat talking points. Refusing to look for any evidence, no matter how open and obvious it is. (Newsmax TV Surpasses Fox Business, CNBC in Key Ratings)

CDN has been on top of the story about Dominion and its dubious association with Democrats and vote theft. Reporter Jeanne McKinney, as well as other writers at this outlet, have provided enough information about the open stealing of this election to put to shame every Fox News ‘journalist’ whose weekly paycheck equals or surpasses CDN’s yearly operating budget.

And yet those turncoats have the audacity to tell the public that there is no evidence of any of Trump’s legal team’s allegations. Fox News has not only gone over to the dark side, they have plunged so deeply into the swamp that they are irredeemable.





This writer has watched his last Fox News show. Sorry Sean, Tucker, Laura, and Judge Jeanne. When you move to a station that doesn’t insult its viewers with fake news and left-wing talking points, maybe we will watch Fox again. But no promises.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9