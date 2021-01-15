Forget security: Joe Biden’s inauguration is as irrelevant as he is

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are masters at wasting resources. Forget the trillions of dollars they will waste on failed stimulus programs, climate change nonsense, and diversity training. Those wastes of money will have to await Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20, 2021. And beyond.

Why waste millions of dollars on Joe Biden’s Inauguration?

Even as we publish this article, the Democrats are wasting millions of dollars on security for a presidential inauguration nobody cares about. MSM reports to the contrary, Republicans do not hate Joe Biden. We all know he is irrelevant. Discouraging Americans from attending the upcoming inauguration has nothing to do with science, health, public safety or security. It is all about face-saving. The organizers know almost nobody will show up anyway.

Nobody cares about Joe Biden, and no Republican or Trump supporter plans to harm him. If people truly cared whether Biden lived or died, they would have his security detail monitor Kamala Harris and her supporters. For conservatives, Harris is the best life insurance policy Biden could possibly ask for. The last thing we want is to see a senile old goat replaced with a leftist revolutionary who knows exactly what she is doing and who she did to get to the top.

If Democrats truly care about safety, they should just cancel the inauguration. George W. Bush had both of his inaugurations drastically scaled back. Why bother having pomp and circumstance for a grumpy old man who will use his speech to yell at us and tell us that dark days are ahead? All in the cause of "unity." Why waste taxpayer dollars on pessimism? We've had enough of this already.





Joe Biden’s Inauguration: The sequel to “Canadian Bacon?”

Biden is like President Alan Alda in “Canadian Bacon.” He is useless. His life has no impact on ours. His political survival depended on the way he could compare himself to somebody else, predictably declaring the other person worse. Biden no longer has that luxury. The only question about his upcoming inauguration and inaugural address is this: Will he fall asleep during his speech before we do?

Joe Biden: NOT the Dos Equis guy

Joe Biden is the reverse of the old Dos Equis Guy. He is the least interesting man in the world. So let us stop pretending he is in danger of anything that might happen. Except maybe tripping over his shoelaces (or his dog) and face-planting.

We should unequivocally condemn any and all threats against Joe Biden or any other elected official. However, crying wolf to create media sympathy for the likes of Joe Biden is what Hollywood celebrities do. When their careers crater, they either enter rehab or invent a celebrity stalker. Like it or not, Biden is in both his life and his career twilight. His most relevant days are long behind him. He will be America’s President Emeritus, a man with a meaningless title and virtually zero authority behind it.

About that “mostly peaceful protest” of January 6

The unfortunate Capitol Hill events of January 6, 2021 were an isolated incident involving a tiny fraction of Donald Trump’s rallying supporters. Those events, including the unfortunate deaths, none of which were caused by mostly peaceful MAGA protesters, had nothing to do with Biden. Whatever one thinks of President Trump, at least people attend his speeches and support his policies. Trump supporters are not going to go out in the cold D.C. winter weather to protest against a man who himself has no idea what he stands for. Who could possibly object to his likely incomprehensible remarks?

An unfortunate series of irrelevancies

The American experiment finds itself in a sad and desperate state of affairs when the media needs to create a mythology based on an ideologically constructed false climate of needless fear. But they have done so to counteract the overwhelming natural reaction to Joe Biden, which is apathy. All the hyped-up military security for his inauguration cannot change the inconvenient truth hiding behind its façade.

Biden is irrelevant, and so is his inauguration.

