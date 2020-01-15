Forget Big Brother, Mr. Vaughn, Big Twitter is watching

WASHINGTON: Vince Vaughn was “caught” chatting with Donald Trump. Lambasted might be a better word. This is a scandal. Talking with POTUS in public is akin to belching in front of the Queen at a royal tea party. Lord save us from tacky.

Imagine, going to a football game and talking to someone occupying the same skybox as you are.

Some lesser-known liberal god, Timothy Burke, revealed through Twitter that he was sorry to report that Vince Vaughn had been seen connecting with Donald Trump. (Liberals Erupt After Vince Vaughn Is Caught Daring To Speak to Trump During the National Championship | MRCTV)

However, Vaughn being gracious and sharing a laugh with the President and First Lady is not the first Hollywood celebrity to enjoy a bit of football with political royalty. Ellen Degeneres whose common-sense approach to political differences flummoxes the Hollywood liberal elite enjoyed a football game with George and Laura Bush.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

Cause celebre

Of course, to liberals, celebrities and politicians meeting with despots and enemies is perfectly acceptable.

Jane Fonda, the nouveau climate-change meteorologist, was photographed with Communist North Vietnamese anti-aircraft and tank commanders. She even smiled and offered her opinion. Jane Fonda’s 1972 trip to North Vietnam earned her the nickname ‘Hanoi Jane’ – The Washington Post





Jane Fonda in North Vietnam

Robert Redford, Sean Penn, Kevin Costner, and a half dozen others were seen chatting with Fidel Castro.

Of meeting Castro, Model Naomi Campbell says,

“I’m so nervous and flustered because I can’t believe I have met him. He said that seeing us in person was very spiritual.” (Fidel Castro Death: 9 Hollywood Stars Seduced by Cuban Leader)

Then our celebrity president, Barrack Obama, not only met with Raul Castro of Cuba, but they also shared a few laughs at a baseball game:



Good grief, this is what passes for intelligent thought in the clownish media and entertainment world. It is enough to make one gag.

When the enemy is our frenemy

President Trump is routinely routed for meeting with leaders, like North Korea’s Kim Jung Un. However, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill met with Joseph Stalin at Yalta in February 1945 to discuss their joint occupation of Germany and plans for postwar Europe.

Such deliberations are enough to make AOC seem mature and contemplative. These people chat it up with psychotic sociopaths and they are promoted as wise beyond their stardom. Which is not that hard to achieve.

Certain people on the so-called “left” seem to hate life so much that to even be seen with someone of whom they disapprove (hate?) results in their being jettisoned from the company of righteous liberal thinkers.

Castaway, they must be, or they may be infected by “right-wing” poisonous cooties.

President Trump and the First Lady, Melania receive a warm welcome

Over 75,000 fans gave Donald Trump a welcoming ovation. All those nubile young minds cheering for the President, the First Lady, Four More Years and USA, USA, USA. A beautiful rendition of the National Anthem and waving super flag enough to bring one to tears.

But Burke, posing as a reporter, said he was sorry to report some particular guy spoke to him. This is beyond hate it would seem. It is in the dredges of childish, churlish behavior. But that is the degree that the media, the Democrats and their kissin’ cousins the Hollywood so-called entertainment crowd are all ill-mannered. With some notable exceptions.

One might wonder if this Burke wonder-man fellow stopped for a moment to ask any around him if they approved of someone speaking with the President? Doubtful. If so, and there had been a camera and a recorder taking note, a spy with a Twitter account might have tweeted at the number of people who would laugh at a fool.