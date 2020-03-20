For the left, Wuhan Flu is America’s Reichstag Fire

WASHINGTON. An interesting symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome is how quickly it reduces its victims to a state of incoherent delirium. Since his inauguration in 2017, President Donald Trump has been described as a modern-day Adolf Hitler as well as a threat to American democracy. The Wuhan Flu is now Trump’s biggest challenge.

The democratic National Socialist

You may recall that Hitler’s Nazi Party won 43.91 percent of the popular vote in the German national elections of 1933. With no political party winning a clear majority, a coalition government was formed with Hitler tapped to serve as German chancellor.

In February of that same year, a fire nearly burnt the Reichstag (German parliament) to the ground. The Nazis blamed political opponents. Not wanting to let a crisis go to waste, Hitler asked for and got the parliament to grant him emergency powers to restore order.

Soon thereafter, the democratic National Socialist with the comical mustache was declared Germany’s undisputed “Führer.”





Decisions made in times of crisis – real or cunningly imagined – often come at the expense of individual freedom. We are seeing this at work in the Wuhan Flu epidemic as stores, restaurants, theaters, events – life is canceled.

An authoritarian remedy for Chinese flu

Today, the panic over the Wuhan flu (aka, Chinese flu, CoronaVirus, COVID-19) and its dire effect on the nation’s economy, not to mention its depletion of America’s strategic toilet paper and hand sanitizer stockpiles, compelling the New York Times editorial board to declare a state of crisis.

The board’s deep thinkers deem themselves uniquely qualified to make such a declaration because their “views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values” with deep knowledge of the Wuhan Flu.

As the Times reminds us:

“President Franklin D. Roosevelt compelled and inspired industries and individuals to rally for the greater good. Food was rationed without rioting, and car plants all but stopped producing automobiles in favor of tanks and fuselages. By 1944, American factory workers were building nearly 100,000 warplanes a year — or about 11 per hour.

“The United States is again faced with a crisis that calls for a national response, demanding a mobilization of resources that the free market or individual states cannot achieve on their own.”

The violence of force

President Roosevelt certainly “compelled.”

The Times conveniently forgets to mention that the panic which gripped America following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor emboldened FDR to sign Executive Order 9066. The presidential edict created “exclusion zones” that “compelled” Americans of Japanese descent to evacuate said zones.

It further “compelled” them to relinquish their homes and businesses for pennies on the dollar. An insult followed by the injury of “compelled” relocation to internment camps bordered by barbed wire and armed soldiers manning tall guard towers.

The Times also forgets that its own foreign correspondent Anne O’Hare McCormick described FDR’s inaugural celebrations of 1933 as “reminiscent of Rome in the first weeks after the march of [Benito Mussolini’s] Blackshirts.”

Lest we forget, FDR was a great admirer of Mussolini before the war, telling a friendly White House correspondent,

“I am keeping in fairly close touch with that admirable Italian gentleman.”

Mussolini’s words clearly reverberated in President Roosevelt’s head:





“Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state,” Il Duce declared.

And with that in mind, the Times demands Trump use the power of the state to “compel” an increase in industrial production of medical equipment, such as ventilators, “just as it ramped up production of munitions during World War II. That will most likely necessitate the use of the Defense Production Act, a law that enables the president to mobilize domestic industries in times of crisis.”

Trump’s no fascist

It’s unfortunate for Trump’s detractors, who often compare him to fascist leaders FDR so greatly admired, that he refuses to act the dictator and, instead, adheres to the Constitution’s mandated federalism.

According to President Trump:

“Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work. The federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping. We’re not a shipping clerk. As with testing – the governors are supposed to be doing it… but this is really for the local governments, governors, and people within the state, depending on the way they divide it up.”

“Governors are supposed to get it. States are supposed to get it. For years, they bought ‘em – and now, all of a sudden, they’re coming to the federal government.”

In other words, because many Americans are suffering from fevers, coughs, and shortness of breath, the Wuhan Flu, there is no compelling reason to destroy and replace America’s constitutional order with a system more in keeping with the antique authoritarian musings of Hitler and Mussolini.

An admirable stance for a president whose detractors insist plans to round up Americans in violation of their constitutional rights and throw them in concentration camps… like the fascists Mussolini, Hitler, and, well, FDR.

********************************************************************

Top Image: German dictator Adolf Hitler reviews his troops.