For Democrats, is hell freezing over, starting in Texas?

LONGVIEW, TEXAS: Listen quietly to the arctic blast cold, icy wind you can hear lady vitriol clacking her dentures and muttering “Donald Trump will never be president again. Hell will freeze over first.” Note to Nancy, temperatures are dropping. Everything you have thrown at President Trump, and he is still the only true president to over 70 million people, has failed. You are a failure. Your party is a failure.

Reliable and Red, Texas now under a blanket of white

Texas is under a blanket of freezing temperature, a good foot of snow covers the roof of cars not moving in the near future, the Texas Loblolly Pine Trees (Pinus taeda) in the distance are picturesque. Big snow, flat land, huge drifts shutting down the roads. Airports in Austin and Dallas Ft. Worth / Dallas Love Field temporarily shut down. Some 2.6 million Texans are wearing extra warm socks in their boots as power outages criss-cross the state.

But Texas’ snow does not compare to the Democrat’s despair

Democrats only goal, since Trump’s candidacy announcement on June 16, 2015, is to stop him

And that has not changed. In just about five months, Americans will have been under the Democrat’s dark cloud of hate for six years. That is 2,136 days of Pelosi plotting. 55,584 hours of Schumer scheming. Or some 3,335,040 seconds of Schiffs lies. The plotting, scheming, and lies all hanging over American jurisprudence and happiness. Creating this dark, ominous cloud. Now with the 2020 election fraud, the Democrat’s dark cloud lined in hate for all things American, from our history to our people, to our ability to pursue our religions or happiness.





But what is most egregious to Americans is the Democrats’ concerns for other countries, who are receiving billions via the stimulus package. Or illegal aliens from South America, Central America, and Mexico who are crossing the border, carrying not only COVID 19 viruses but other infectious diseases that will harm our elderly and children first. ‘

From Illegal Immigration and the Threat of Infectious Disease (2015)

“There’s a growing health concern over illegal immigrants bringing infectious diseases into the United States. Approximately 500,000 legal immigrants and 80,000 refugees come to the United States each year, and an additional 700,000 illegal immigrants enter annually, and three-quarters of these illegal immigrants come from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.”

“Illegal immigration may expose Americans to diseases that have been virtually eradicated but are highly contagious, as in the case of TB. This disease rose by 20% globally from 1985 to 1991 and was declared a worldwide emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1995. Furthermore, TB frequently occurs in connection with the human immunodeficiency virus. Fortunately, more than 90% of Central Americans are vaccinated against TB, according to the WHO.”

The Republican Party going forward will not survive

Unless they recognize that they have to change the politician, the politics will never change. At this time, too many Senator or Representatives’ main goal is raising money for their perspective parties. It is not taking care of one’s constituents. Few people know that when their Congress Person sits down to vote, they are told how to vote. By the party. If that vote is against their constituents, so be it. Being able to access DNC or RNC funds is much more important.

For example, Nancy Pelosi retains the Speaker role not because she is effective for the people but that she is a champion fundraiser. All while her California district is in shambles.

Like most Democrats, she sees the glory of her life, and that works for her. (Nancy Pelosi channels Marie Antoinette: Let them eat Ice Cream)

Democrats on the wrong side of history, again

Biden and Harris have both kept quiet about the proceedings on the hill. Too busy giving away America’s jobs, oil, land, and wealth to any other country or illegal that comes to our shores demanding. History will not judge them, or the Joe Biden agenda, kindly. Taking America from the most robust economy to warnings to its citizens to stock food.

But really, can you stock that much? Four years of Biden and Harris, or maybe it should be one year of Biden, a possible 11 with Harris, is a long time.

Democrats should have known that 17 Republicans in the U.S. Senate would not vote to convict Mr. Trump. Now that 45 of them have publicly declared that impeaching a former president is unconstitutional, giving themselves cover to criticize Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6 while voting to acquit, the outcome of the trial is obvious.

Yet another impeachment process, ho-hum

Again costing taxpayers more than three-million-dollars, impeachment re-Deux is initiated and dominated by Democrats. Angering not only members of Trump’s base, and enhancing the idea that Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, and company are motivated by hate, vengeance, and fear of the former president. That they will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump cannot run for public office again.





Now they are spending more money on Pelosi’s “9/11” style commission investigation of the Jan 6 Capitol attack. Why we know what happened. That the narrative was false, that the only person to die during the melee is Ashli Babbitt, and no one, it seems, is investigating her death.

But they lost again. I have lost count of the many times Trump has been attacked, and yet won, against the Democrats. But history will record them. As we, and the founding fathers, hang our head in shame over what the Republic was allowed to become. And Texas has had a major snowstorm. It is 19 degrees. Hope someone is paying attention,