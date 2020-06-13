For Democrats, riots signal the dying of their liberal light

WASHINGTON. If you listen to the media, you might come to believe that stances such as gun-grabbing, socialism, submissively kneeling to Black-Lives-Matter, and defunding police departments during riots are election-winning strategies. If so, you’re likely a deluded Democrat/journalist. That also means you likely believe the fake-news media polls that say Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump among “likely voters.”

All the above, of course, is drivel. But it says a lot about what’s become of the mainstream media. It no longer reports facts, just the aspirational musings of dyspeptic neurotics – a club of which they themselves are card-carrying members.

Orwellian narratives

We truly live in Orwellian times. Those who shape today’s culture, hailing as they do from the loving and peaceful Age of Aquarius, have expanded Big Brother’s “two-minute hate” to a perpetual, rolling boil. All that anger isn’t over injustices, racial or otherwise, but the unwillingness of free Americans to submit to the demands of their self-proclaimed moral superiors; to take a knee, as it were.

In 2016, these freethinkers were told it was Hillary Clinton’s turn to be president. That it was her due having suffered humiliation after humiliation at the hands of her womanizing husband.





Staying with Bill, despite her mortifying years swallowing bile, was worth the embarrassment if her husband’s popularity translated into a successful bid for her party’s presidential nomination.

Her delicious defeat at the hands of America’s “deplorables” is what feeds the anger now burning America’s deep-blue cities, not the death of petty criminal George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

There are protesters and then there are protesters

It was only last May that the media was horrified at peaceful coronavirus-lockdown protests occurring in state’s around the nation.

The breathless Conner Perret of Business Insider fumed:

“Protesters in Michigan carried signs that compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, to Hitler, flashed Trump 2020 signs, and even waved Confederate flags – a symbol of modern-day white supremacists. Some of the protesters were armed.”

Then last Memorial Day weekend, the media condemned peaceful Americans returning to beaches and other public spaces to enjoy time with friends and family without masks or maintaining “social distancing.”

Kyung Lah of CNN presented video of a lockdown protester:

“We want all of North Carolina opened. We want for us to be able to take care of our own health. Alright, we don’t want the government keeping us [air quotes] ‘safe,’”

A shocked Lah, no doubt shaking her head disapprovingly, express sympathy at…

“… the economy-versus-science clash weighing on local leaders trying to contain the public health crisis.”

As the North Carolina protester noted above, the government serves at the pleasure of the governed and not the other way around Even against the advice of the government/media complex’s cherry-picked “experts.”

For this crime against humanity, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi condemned the leader of the free world for encouraging Americans to, well, live free:

“[President] Trump’s insistence on a rushed reopening flies in the face of what public health experts continue to advise: that this is not a time to become complacent.”

Liberty riots!

But all that changed a few weeks ago. The same Ali Velshi described the scene in riot-ravaged Minneapolis.





“These are protesters, with their hands up, outside a burning police station… This is the symbol – their silhouettes – with the fire behind them. There’s a public safety issue here too. There are lots and lots of people here. There’s no way of getting the fire department in here. And this is an area where buildings are closely spaced next to each other.”

Velshi was far more concerned with the close proximity to one another of Minneapolis buildings than that of shoulder-to-shoulder rioters refusing to heed “expert” advice concerning social distancing. It seems it was Velshi who became “complacent.”

Meanwhile in Seattle

Over in Seattle, Washington, ABC affiliate, KOMO News captured footage of an armed security guard taking an AR-15 assault weapon away from what appeared to be a black-hooded ANTIFA militant. The local Fox affiliate later reported the AR-15 was stolen from an abandoned police vehicle.

The sight of armed protesters, which had earlier been reported as a sign of “white supremacy,” shifted dramatically just in time for the Black-Lives-Matter riots.

According to CNN’s Don Lemon:

“I’m just wondering what is going on because we were supposed to figure out this experiment [the United States of America] a long time ago. Our country was started because . . . this is how . . . the Boston Tea Party. Rioting.… This is how this country was started.”

This proves that Don Lemon is a bigger idiot than the average talking head on low-rated CNN. Americans in revolt against the arbitrary rule of England’s King George III were armed with a rather impressive list of reasons before they ever took up arms.

Reasons to revolt

In fact, none other than George Washington ordered these reasons read to his ragtag army then assembled in New York City on the 9th of July, 1776. This while British war ships docked in the nearby harbor unloaded their compliment of His Majesty’s troops.

Americans, it said in Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration, should…

“… assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them.”

In other words, that war was to establish a government dedicated to preserving our individual, Creator-endowed right to life, liberty, and property.

Don Lemon has yet to find anyone articulate enough to express what it is the race rioters want for all their mindlessly destructive efforts.

That’s because the Black-Lives-Matter angle to the George Floyd riots is a product of media narrative. A narrative born of frustration and loss. A recognition that they and their narrow ideology no longer resonates with the American people.

Canceling cancel culture

What is called “cancel culture” is a product of the shrinking Stalinist left. It attempts to censor voices on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, denying financial gain for those whose opinions differ from the woke left.

But this brand of cancel culture pales in comparison to what’s in store from those deemed “deplorable.” You see, the left’s boiling anger – whether among the fake-news media, Black Lives Matter, never-Trump Republicans, or Democrats – is at the increasing realization that this November, the nation will witness a seismic Keep-America-Great cancellation event.

Just ask Hillary.

Top Image: Cars burn in Seattle, Washington. CNBC screen capture.