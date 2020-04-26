For America, the tyranny of government is more dangerous than COVID-19

WASHINGTON: COVID-19 is a threat, but the result of the government has been to inflict tyranny not yet on a federal level, but on the state level. The definition of tyranny is oppressive power exerted by the government. The definition is that simple. It is as simplistic as the words written in the Bill of Rights:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people to assemble peaceably, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Yet as this is written, oppression is happening throughout this nation as we are held under physical and economic quarantine. It is disguised as ‘for our own good,’ or ‘for the safety of us all.’ However, under any name or for any reason, it is still tyranny.

Those first words in our Bill of Rights, are rights that are endowed to us by our creator.

An endowment is something given freely or naturally, not something that is allowed by a government.

The motives behind the COVID-19 tyranny include replacing President Trump in November, fulfilling progressive dreams of transforming America into a communist nation, and setting a precedent that future Democrat messiahs can invoke.

Had this Covid-19 national emergency precedent been established in 2016, Obama would have implemented it to prohibit Trump from taking office; due to the national emergency of Russian involvement.

Do not think that this medical emergency, causing virtual martial law upon the entire nation, will not be bastardized into whatever is necessary to impose dictatorial power over us. Just look at what mini-tyrants are already doing in Democrat states and cities.

It should be all the warning we need.

A lop-sided economic shutdown tells a story of Government tyranny

If selective lock-downs were only to protect the majority of citizens from contracting the malady, why in Michigan, for instance, are liquor and marijuana stores remaining open? Why gardening stores unable to sell any products? Why is the ability to buy seeds and grow our own food prohibited?

And why are churches and synagogues doors shut when Mosques are free to operate.

Doesn’t that place that state in the position of both establishing a state-sponsored religion, while prohibiting the free exercise of others?

How does a marijuana distributor protect us from the China flu, while the sale of squash seeds does not?

Protesting Government COVID-19 Tyranny

In states across the country protesters peaceably marched to redress their grievances against those politicians who imposed those capricious and draconian rules. Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, and elsewhere saw protesters gather only to be met by police enforcing unlawful orders. Police demanded obeisance of unconstitutional rules put in place by local officials who did not have the authority to supersede the U.S. Constitution.

Yet, arrests were made.

Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, China, and North Korea also arrest people who oppose governmental decrees. All are absolute dictatorships. Most are communists. The connection between these totalitarian states and autocratic Democrat politicians in America is that both demand absolute subservience to their rule.

So far we are complying with little pushback.

Except for those few protests, there has been widespread compliance with unconstitutional orders. As an example of the malevolence of those despotic officials, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer threatened protesters that she would extend the stay-at-home orders due to their defiance of her decrees. Recently following through with that threat by doing just that.

“The new order requires, rather than encourages, residents to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces and says employers must provide coverings to their employees. But landscapers, lawn-service companies and bike repair shops will be allowed to resume operations, as long as they follow social distancing rules. Those selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

But the order does not explicitly address the auto industry, an industry vital in places such as Detroit. It does, however, flag “transportation and logistics” and “critical manufacturing” as areas where some employees could return to work.”

There was no logic in her extension order, simply maniacal egotism. She is not alone, as Democrats across the country are imposing closures of businesses they do not like while keeping leftist bastions, like abortion clinics, open.

America waking up to Democrat tyranny

As this Chinese flu lockdown goes into its third month, we are beginning to come to the realization that it is not as severe a problem as first envisioned. In fact, the reasons for the initial stay-at-home orders have passed. Originally the disruption of our freedoms was to slow the pandemic so hospitals were not overrun, like in Italy.

We are beyond that point now. In fact, any stay-at-home orders are in direct contravention to the rights guaranteed us in the Constitution. The time has come to disband those special police task forces that arrest mothers playing with children in playgrounds, hairdressers going into private homes to color hair, or pulling people off of a bus and throwing them in jail because a rider is not wearing a mask.

It is time to reassert our Constitutional rights before they are forever lost.

While we may now find ourselves in a flood of decreasing freedom as more authoritarian power lords over us, remember that no one drowns simply by falling into the water. They die by staying underwater.

Now is the time to rise above the current and lift this nation out of its worst disaster since the American Revolution. Let us stand together, as did those Minutemen holding fast on the greens of Concord, to defy this threat to our liberty.

It is time to leave our homes and march against tyranny. Who would have ever thought that a Sunday stroll through the park could be an act of defiance? That is how far underwater we are. Let’s go no deeper.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired police officer. He has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

