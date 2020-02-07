Following Trump impeachment, Hopalong Mittens rides into the sunset

WASHINGTON. Thanks to Utah’s Sen. Mitt Romney, Trump-Deranged Democrats are all Mormons now. At least that’s what the hyperventilating folks at the Los Angeles Times suggest.

A pale rider

The Times reports that some of Romney’s constituents believe the junior Senator fulfilled a prophecy made by the Church of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) founder Joseph Smith in 1844. It states that a threatened US Constitution “will be preserved and saved by the efforts of the White Horse.”

Romney’s lone Republican vote to remove President Trump from office at his just concluded impeachment trial, in the eyes of Democrats and the fake-news media, makes Romney the snowy nag of Smith’s fanciful imaginings.

Salt Lake City historian Will Bagley told the Times he thinks Romney…





“… is under the impression that he is going to be the white horse Republican who will save the country. Whether or not that would happen is a different matter.”

Conservatives and flyover country’s mainstream Bible-Belt deplorables will find a far more apt description of Romney in the Book of Revelation:

“And I looked and beheld a pale horse; and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him… and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.”

The GOP’s tired nags

That pale steed is the emaciated creature who’s been pulling the Republican Party toward a cliff for decades. And in Romney’s twisted mind, he perceives the cliff edge and the void beyond as expressions of personal honor.

Mittens lost the presidency to a vulnerable Barack Obama back in 2012 and voted with Democrats on Wednesday to remove the only winning Republican president in a decade. But he relishes the pat on the head and tasty red apple slices shoved between his big equine teeth by the editorial board at the New York Times.

The old Gray Lady says the GOP must adopt Romney’s suicidal inclinations if they are to restore “sanity to the Republican Party.”

Tall in the saddle

Unlike most men in public life – President Trump for instance – Mittens Romney distinguishes himself not by his enemies but his friends. And his “friends” enjoy using him as a platform from which to spout their nonsense.

Mitt Romney is not so much a White Horse as he is a novelty Shetland pony. One who allows the petulant adolescents of the Democratic Party and fake-news media to mount his back, sit tall in the saddle, perch their ten-gallon hats precariously atop their five-gallon heads, fire their cap guns skyward, while excitedly squealing,

“Giddy up!”

******************************************************************************************

Top Image: Sen. Mitt Romney addresses US Senate in President Trump’s impeachment trial. C-SPAN screen capture.