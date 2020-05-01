Flynn and the FBI’s 99%: Fighting Government Hobgoblin Authoritarians

WASHINGTON: Authoritarianism doesn’t appear as a monster suddenly from the darkness. It comes as a friend who will take care that you are safe, secure, and comfortable. History is full of these “friends” who convinced the people to be put in their warm and trusting care. Just as General Michael Flynn welcomed “friends” from James Comey’s FBI.

Hitler, Stalin, Robespierre all promised their protective service before they put their “clients” into gas chambers, gulags, and the lock of the guillotine. Even the American Revolution, post-formation of the confederated union, had its Hamiltonian “friends” with its nationalistic state ideas against the conservative Jeffersonians.

It appears the Hamiltonians have won.

Watch: Wisconsin Cops Threaten Mom For Letting Daughter Play With Neighbor | NewsRadio 740 KTRH | Michael Berry .





Now our “friends” in Washington and the state governors are available to “keep us safe.”

We are ordered to stay at home unless these authoritarian “friends” deem us essential.

Playing ball in the yard with your son is a crime. But not by law, by order. Not wearing a mask can get you a $1000.00 fine not by law, by order. Whose authority gives the jackboot police the right to forgo the Constitution in favor of authoritarian “orders”?

At least one of the governors who have suddenly discovered federalism (probably still have no idea what it is) has told us that The Bill of Rights is above his pay grade.

Tucker asks “by what authority” Gov. Murphy “nullified the Bill of Rights” in banning religious services in New Jersey. “That’s above my pay grade, Tucker. I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this,” the New Jersey governor responds.pic.twitter.com/Fes4XMmTMa — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 16, 2020

Actually, most politicians are paid above their pay grade. (Coronavirus & Phil Murphy — Bill of Rights Is Not ‘above’ Any Government Leader’s ‘Pay Grade’ | National Review ). They swear an oath to preserve and protect a constitution, then wantonly violate it. But they waste no time in cashing their paycheck. The people are an ATM with a password the government owns.

These same friends speak in terms of “opening” the country or the state back up. Does that mean these authoritarian creatures had some authority to “close” it down?





It is amazing how people fall under the spell of these friends.

The people must even take the advice of these friends’ doctors—many who are quacks and hacks who have not seen a patient in years. And some who are enlisted through affirmative action. Affirmative action, another “friendly” persuasion forced by authoritarian know-it-alls.

If there is any doubt that authoritarianism doesn’t come as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, ask Michael Flynn. Former FBI director James Comey asked General Flynn if he would simply chat with a couple of F. B.I. agents to clear some things up.

Flynn accepted the invitation in the belief (naively stated by Sean Hannity) that 99% of the F.B.I. “keep us safe.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

For his trouble, Flynn has been through a firestorm of hell that took his home, his money, his good name, damaged his family, and almost sent him to prison. And he is several million dollars in debt. He should send a thank you note for his government’s safekeeping.

Even to the extent that Flynn’s own lawyers were commandeered as coadjutors with the prosecutors has this “authority” sought anything but Flynn’s safety. The monster for General Flynn appeared as thug James Comey with his laughing and joking about his infiltrating ways into the White House. (Flynn’s Former Lawyers Find Thousands More Documents, Judge Orders Them to Search Again)

Michael Flynn was a useful tool for everyone and everything but justice: Mueller, the media, even the court. What is left in the wake of the prosecution is an utter travesty of justice … https://t.co/mbcXIqBMmp — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2020

In an effort to place one political ideology over another an authoritarian government has sought to destroy what it sees as competition. And Comey brought his associate friends: Strzok, Page, McCabe, Mueller and who knows how many others skulking in the swamp

The people somehow believed that a national police force could be a force for good to “keep us safe.” Yet childish beliefs like Hannity’s 99% still prevail.

It is as prevalent as the simple innocence that wearing a mask or staying indoors is best for the people because they are directed to do so. The people are of course children, says the monster. And the monster is here to eat them, masks or no masks.

Good luck General Flynn.

By the way, Mr. Hannity: It ain’t 99% of the FBI. It’s probably most of them.

Good luck to the rest of us!

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.