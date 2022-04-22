WASHINGTON. Florida is a truly unique state. It’s a vacationer’s dream, whether they’re taking the kids to the Sunshine State’s legendary theme parks or driving down Highway 1 to enjoy the tropical pleasures of Key West, the southernmost spot in the US.

But not everyone sees Florida as a land of warm breezes and umbrellaed drinks.

You may recall how Walt Disney Corporate wokesters became outraged when the Florida legislature passed a bill giving parents control over what their young children learn in school. The law stops teachers from propagandizing very young school children concerning sexual fetishes practiced by a mere 0.6 percent of the nation.

Disney’s wokesters took to Twitter, saying,





‘Our goal as a company is for this [Florida] law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts. We remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

It’s funny how it never struck the corporate hacks at Disney to issue proclamations over Florida’s pending privacy bill that protects consumers from businesses like Facebook and Google that uses private data to target users with advertising. Before passing the information over to the National Security Agency. Or a legislative measure removing legal limits on the size of wine bottles.

Instead, Disney’s chief concern is the Florida legislature’s uncontroversial support of a parents’ right to raise their children as they see fit.

The purpose behind corporate wokeism is to use its powerful commercial brand to cancel (or ruin) the financial and personal lives of those who oppose its creepy social agenda.

But Disney’s gambit is bound to fail.

You see, you can’t cancel parents or their concern for, and love of, their children. And as members of school boards around the country are discovering the hard way – at the ballot box – normal parents, not sexual fetishists, or race-baiting activists, comprise the majority of Americans.

In response to Disney’s attack on self-governance, Florida’s bicameral legislature passed a law stripping Disney World of its special tax status.

That exemption gave the Magic Kingdom autonomy to provide police and fire protection for its property, saving it tens of millions of dollars each year in taxes to the state. A bill Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law.

Meanwhile, Trump appointee Judge Kathryn Mizelle of the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida overturned the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC’s) travel mask mandate,

“The Mandate exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,’ the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate.”

The left is understandably beside itself.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman broke out his crystal ball to give us the following prognostication,

“Soon we’ll be seeing many incidents in which those who choose to protect themselves with KN95s etc., face harassment, even violence. Because this was never about freedom.”

Krugman’s protestations to the contrary, he and his fellow lefties fear freedom.

What freedom? That of the normal freely rejecting the absurd and arbitrary mandates of abnormal control freaks. Krugman isn’t worried about the pummeling of peculiar, masked hypochondriacs. Krugman and the hyperventilating left view freedom as the ultimate in violence: being singled out, ridiculed, and laughed at hysterically.

For them, the only thing more painful than a powerful blow to the head is not being taken seriously. We see this reflected in the very low approval rating for the confused, so-called leader of the free world. The pitiful old man who last weekend was steered around the White House south lawn by a staffer dressed in an Easter Bunny costume.

It’s hard to take such a doddering fool seriously.

Whether your Russian strongman Vladimir Putin or a struggling Boise parent being confronted by an inflationary economy forcing them to buy groceries or fill the family car’s gas tank, Joe Biden is a fool.

The outrageous demands of COVID-19 mandates and the protestations by woke corporate boards with sexual designs on young children have reintroduced Americans to the importance of engaged self-governance.

One needn’t defer to scolds who say we must “believe the science.”

You, not political hacks in lab coats, decide your governance. You, not a ‘woke’ corporation with a mouse for a mascot, determine what’s in your child’s best interest.

As Florida’s state representatives have proven, the people of Florida won’t bend to the arbitrary edicts of Washington bureaucrats. Or the browbeating minions of corporate wokeism.

These creepy control freaks are as insignificant to the American way of life as cheese-eating vermin—especially those in ridiculous mouse costumes.

