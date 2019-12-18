‘The FBI’s handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the [Office of the Inspector General] report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor” required by law, Collyer, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote in her Dec. 17 order.

The judge gave the government until Jan. 10 to file a submission outlining “what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application.”

Collyer went on to say that the OIG report:

“Documents troubling instances in which FBI personnel provided information that was unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession. It also describes several instances in which FBI personnel withheld information in their possession which was detrimental to their case that Carter Page was acting as an agent of a foreign government.”

Carter Page and Donald Trump were intentionally framed

Carter Page was not only not a Russian agent. He had explicitly worked for the CIA for years. He was instrumental as a confidential source for the FBI in convicting several Russians of espionage just two years earlier. Targeting him as a Russian agent was an unfathomable lie. Meant to defame a patriotic American and frame a political campaign as agents of Russia. Lackeys of Putin. McCarthyite drivel.

The Horowitz report makes clear that the entire premise of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and all its subsequent events, including the Mueller Weissmann inquisition, were fraudulently based on intentional lies and misrepresentations.

It made clear that the fraudulent Steele Dossier was an “essential and central part” of the government’s false assertions about Carter Page and the Trump campaign. Horowitz further found that the Steele dossier was not just unreliable. It was a fictional document concocted to intentionally frame Donald Trump and the Trump campaign.

The Steele Dossier was garbage

The FBI knew that the Steele dossier was unreliable from the beginning. They also knew that exculpatory evidence was generated almost from the very start of John Brennan’s and the Obama Administration’s efforts to frame Donald Trump.





Attorney General William Barr pointed that out in recent interviews. Exculpatory evidence was ignored and hidden at every stage of the investigation. This points out the deep-seated corruption and criminality in the series of events that have convulsed our country for the last three years.

The sub source for Steeles documents was finally confronted by FBI personnel before the second FISA was issued in January of 2017. He confessed that the entire document was garbage. Bar talk. Not to be taken seriously. Unreliable, unproven and unprovable.

William Barr: Exculpatory information was ignored at every turn

The FBI chose to characterize these denunciations as the source being “truthful” in support of the very document he was vehemently denouncing. Yes, he was truthful.

He was truthful that the Steele dossier was complete and utter garbage.

Barr points out numerous cases where exculpatory evidence was clear from the very beginning. The Horowitz report makes clear that Joseph Mifsud provided exculpatory evidence at the very beginning of the frame job on Donald Trump. That George Papadopoulos was not at all involved with Russia. That did not keep the criminal narrative invented by the FBI from taking shape. It was a series of intentional acts designed to get Donald Trump.

This isn’t Rosemary Collyer’s first rodeo with the DOJ

This is not Rosemary Collyer’s first excoriation of the DOJ or of the abuse of the FISA process. In April of 2017, Judge Collyer ruled that the DOJ and specifically James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper had been illegally surveilling American citizens using FISA 702 authority to access NSA surveillance systems.

Three contractors at the DOJ reported directly to Brennan and Clapper. They had access to NSA systems 40,000 times between 2012 and 2016. Judge Collyer ruled that 85% or 32500 of those actions had been “illegal and unconstitutional” violations of the 4th Amendment. That the DOJ had shown an ‘institutional lack of candor” about the affair.

Admiral Mike Rogers: an American Hero

This spy operation was shut down in March of 2016 by Admiral Mike Rogers, then head of the NSA. He conducted an audit of the searches. The names of those illegally surveilled have never been released. Rogers reported his findings to Judge Collyer in October 2016. This was one week after the first FISA warrant against Carter Page was issued.

It is worth noting that the efforts to renew spying on Trump through the Brennan/Mifsud operation began one month after Brennan and Clapper were cut off from their illegal surveillance operation by Rogers. One week after the election Brennan and Defense Secretary Ash Carter publicly tried to get Mike Rogers fired as head of NSA. This was immediately after Rogers had briefed President-elect Trump in Trump Tower without notifying Brennan and Clapper.

There should never have been a Mueller Weissmann Inquisition

The Horowitz report and Judge Collyer’s latest order make abundantly clear that everything that followed was a campaign by the Obama administration to overthrow the elected Government of the United States. That the Mueller Weissmann inquisition wasn’t just a hoax. It was, in the words of William Barr, a ‘baseless’ investigation. Especially since all of the participants from the top-down knew that it was baseless from the very start. That abundant exculpatory information contradicted the very basis of the investigation, to begin with.

There should have been no Crossfire Hurricane. There should have been no Mueller Weissmann inquisition. Everyone involved with the Russia Hoax was involved with Mueller. Everyone knew Trump wasn’t a Russian agent. They didn’t care. They were out to smear and destroy the duly elected President of the United States.

Everyone associated with all of these actions should be and need to prosecute. Denial of civil rights under the color of authority. Sedition. Treason. Genuine high crimes against the elected government. In the wake of the IG Report and Judge Collyer’s ruling, these are all essential matters to be thoroughly investigated.

John Durham and William Barr: Holding the coup plotters accountable

It is clear that John Durham and William Barr are taking this seriously. If James Comey thinks a simple “I was wrong, he was right” semi-apology is enough, he is sorely mistaken. Our country has been and is continuing to be torn apart by an ongoing coup against Donald Trump that started with John Brennan and Joseph Mifsud. Continued with Crossfire Hurricane and 4 illegal FISA warrants.

Morphed into the illegal and unprincipled Mueller Wiessmann inquisition. And finally finds its current incarnation in the Schiff Pelosi Impeachment farce. The latest chapter in the ongoing coup d’etat against Donald Trump.

Judge Collyer’s two rulings on FISA abuse, this week and in 2017, provide an explicit roadmap for exposing the coup plotters and criminal prosecution of the wrongdoers. The Horowitz report made clear that Peter Strzok, Andrew Weissman, Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, and James Comey committed criminal acts, not mistakes.

John Durham and William Barr have made clear that there is nothing acceptable about what happened in the concerted effort to destroy Donald Trump. You don’t get to abuse the authority of the Government and its intelligence agencies just because you don’t like someone. You shouldn’t get to abuse the authority of the government at all. If there is no accountability in this matter then there is no rule of law in this country.

That is what is at stake. The truth prevails, lest the heavens fall.