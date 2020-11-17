First, pray for President Trump then go boldly defend America’s faith

Why do we crawl before Antifa and BLM indoctrination and tyranny that actively steals elections? That attacks Judeo-Christian values, canceling American culture by using critical race theory assassination? We are Americans. And as Americans, we need to first actively pray for President Trump. Then work to connect with all Americans of faith. We need to stand up by the millions to prevail against unfettered lawless reelection theft.

Seventy-two plus million freedom-loving voters went to the polls to guarantee that our children will never be doomed to a lifetime of government socialist servitude. With the chicanery around the elections, the war against American freedom is clear. God’s voice and his Word are our weapons and our call to action.

Now read how we must begin to stand and always remember. Silence is Betrayal!

“And the victory that conquers the world is our faith.” 1 John 5:4

Susan S. Arnall, President of the March For Faith organization is guided by 1 John 5:4. Fear is the chosen weapon of liberals and Antifa/BLM influenced make-believe media mouthpieces. However, faith in God and our Judeo-Christian founding principles will not shatter or wilt. Even as mainstream media communication outlets insist you must paralyze your common sense when you see hundreds of thousands of votes materialize in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other battleground states. Materialize in the dead of night after everyone was sent home.





We pray that God’s truth will prevail.

We were seeing in real-time the lying and the cheating. It was so massive that many Christians on social media saw it as being of “Biblical proportions.” They did not realize how close they were to the truth. Americans saw highly inaccurate suppression election polls being used in targeted battleground states right up to election day. The goal to encourage Trump supporters to stay home… a blue wave is coming.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, hundreds of thousands of manufactured or otherwise fraudulent votes were being collected for Biden in key battleground states by Dominion Voting Systems, according to the Trump campaign.

“It was designed to rig elections,” Sidney Powell, a leader of the Trump legal team, told Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo on her “Sunday Morning Futures” program, reported the Washington Times.

In fact, election officials in Georgia still have no explanation for a technological glitch that created voting problems in two Georgia counties on the morning of Nov. 3. In addition, Fox Business News reported thousands of Trump voters were not counted for Trump in traditionally-Republican counties that used the Dominion Voting System.

In fact, Antrim County in Michigan, raised suspicion after it flipped blue in this year’s election.

A manual recount discovered that thousands of votes for Trump accidentally went to Joe Biden.

How many hundreds of “county user error” mishaps does it take to create a criminal abortion of the American Constitution and election process? To create a violation of the equal protection and due process rights of 72 million American voters for President Trump? Here is the reality: There is no end to the vileness of the un-Christian maligners of Judeo-Christian values. Those who blindly accept the obvious violations of the rights of Trump voters.

The Biden mail-in ballot scheme diluted valid ballots cast throughout key battleground states.

This is a key violation of the equal protection and due process rights of millions of Trump/Pence voters.

After all, this is the same deep state swamp that used Communist and Marxist government style media censorship to cover up Antifa and BLM riots that caused billions in damage to black and poor neighborhoods and city downtowns. Not to mention the indiscriminate murder of innocents. Because to these criminals, truly innocent black lives don’t matter.

That the Christianity that is the foundational guide for these black neighborhood families is spat upon with venom from the mouth of the snake in the Garden of Eden.

The result is clear. Their actions are directly altering the outcome of every election for each and every state and federal position on the ballot. The illegal election fix is in full force by liberals, Biden election officials, and BLM/Antifa mouthpieces who have dismissed the countless election canvassing count violations.

In fact, as fast as Twitter and Facebook attempted to take down videos that categorically proved purposeful democrat officials engaged in election misfeasance and malfeasance, they were reshared.





Stopping the Democrats plotters conspiring to Steal the Vote

Trump campaign officials continue to file tons of affidavits which shows the “Steal the Vote” effort by the DNC and Biden campaign official was organized on such a level that would be the envy of every mob boss in the days of Al Capone. In fact, Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.

Traynor in a recent appearance on NewsMax TV’s “National Report,” saying that counting locations were not granting observers access to watch the ballot counting process. And that they could be involved in voter fraud “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.” NewsMax

Prayer is the First Step to Unify the body of American Faith then Action

Prayer has to be the first step to curing the vileness that has been fomented by liberals and their make-believe media handmaidens to poison our nation at every level of the swamp government.

March For Faith president Susan Arnall offers this as a guide:

“We must pray for the rule of law to prevail. Our Constitution recognizes that our rights come from God, not government. Our Constitution expresses the Judeo-Christian principles of faith that teach tolerance and justice for our fellow man.”

Arnall has a fair point. We must pray for the rule of law to prevail. When tolerance and justice are desecrated and destroyed by organized evil intent, then we must stand. We must march and we must take our nation back. God’s word, not Satan’s Marxist media maimers of law and order must rise in our prayers and in our action.

America cannot afford to be too late to protect our children’s future.

“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

Every night, March For Faith holds a prayer for America:

“So every night we ask God for peace for our nation, protection of our country and for true integrity of our election process.” – Susan Arnall

In their daily prayers, March for Faith incorporates former Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann’s five strategic prayer point guide. Bachmann developed this for Americans of Faith to use while President Trump’s campaign continues to pursue legal elective justice in the battleground state courts and eventually in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Congressman Bachmann’s stated,

“What is going on in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada is nothing short of wicked.”

She advises that the wholesale theft of the American election process as Democrats have done since the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon presidential campaign is a Satan influenced cancer on America. She firmly believes, like millions of Christian faith warriors the prayer strategy is a powerful weapon.

The prayer strategy is simple. Join in praying through the five-point prayer petitions listed below, then, send to at least 10 friends who are prayerfully concerned about this nation and the integrity of our electoral system.

How it works: “The original distribution was to 20 prayer warriors. In only 6 generations of forwarding this letter, it has the potential to reach 20 million prayer warriors!

20 x 10 = 200200 x 10 = 2,0002,000 x 10 = 20,00020,000 x 10 = 200,000200,000 x 10 = 2,000,0002,000,000 x 10 = 20,000,000. And this is the confidence we have toward Him, that if we seek anything according to His will, He hears us. (1 John 5:4)”

Congresswoman Michele Bachmann’s Five Prayer Points

PRAYER POINT ONE:

Expose and hold accountable those who practice the seven things God says are detestable to Him: According to Proverbs 6:16-17,

PRAYER POINT TWO:

Expose all wickedness intended to steal, kill, and destroy the electoral process in these battleground states.

PRAYER POINT THREE:

Frustrate those who seek to steal, kill, and destroy electoral integrity and authentic, accurate vote counts in these battleground states.

PRAYER POINT FOUR:

Frustrate and thwart the plans of those who attempt to sabotage the state’s election laws and subvert the expressed will of the people.

PRAYER POINT FIVE:

Psalm 5 for protection and favor for President Trump

Find the full prayer text go to: Villagers For Trump .

Finally, if we care about America and our Constitutionally protected right to vote then we must stand against the abortion of the 2020 presidential election. As Bachmann has added, “I can rest in Him knowing that I left it all on the battlefield.”

Silence is Betrayal!

Lead Image: June 2, 2020, in the Redemptor Hominis Church at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)