First Democrats are going after the filibuster, then the Supreme Court

Democrats have issued the first salvo against the Supreme Court of the United States. U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) sent a letter to newly-sworn in U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, asking for his support to investigate the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s background check of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh before he was confirmed.

During the 2020 election, there was a lot of talk about a President Joe Biden appointing more Supreme Court Justices to switch the present five to four conservative majority into a liberal one, by packing the court with liberals. Now that the Senate is controlled by Democrats, this is happening on multiple fronts.

If SCOTUS rules on abortion, or the Second Amendment, it will expedite the process.

The Supreme Court, if they take any case about either issue, is likely to rule against Democrat ideals. In the instance of abortion, parts of the present ruling might stand, while others will fall. It would go against radical Democrats’ desire to kill the unborn right up to them taking their first breath, but would not destroy abortion entirely.





As for the Second Amendment, any case would gut many of the unconstitutional local and federal laws now on the books, as well as those planned by this administration.

If that were to happen, this very radical Congress would speed along the process of packing the court in a heartbeat. In fact, it has already surreptitiously begun. You may have read something about the ongoing debate over the filibuster rule now happening in the Senate.

What no one is talking about is that the subtext to that debate is about appointing Justices, both at the appeals level and at the Supreme Court.

President Trump appointed an unusually large number of judges to the federal judiciary. Democrats want to reverse that, but if the filibuster is allowed to stand, doing so will be very difficult.

Democrats are not dumb about politics and understand that after 2022 they may not control both houses of Congress. They are preparing for that right now. Hence the filibuster debate so they can appoint as many leftist judges as possible before any loss in congress. But it goes deeper.

If only one Senate Democrat votes against the party line, think Joe Manchin of West Virginia here, it would change the outcome of their attempts to pack the court.

So having only one avenue to have their way is not acceptable.

Once the attempt to pack the court begins in earnest, it will not stop until they have total control of SCOTUS.

To do so Democrats will have to appoint at least three Justices to fulfill their purpose. So they want a failsafe system in place before the attempt to pack the court begins in public.

That is why they are trying to stop the filibuster, in order to sail their appointments through, and more at the same time. This brings us back to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. The filibuster is only one avenue of packing the court. But as we have seen with the many different routes taken with voter fraud in the 2020 election, Democrats work every angle they possibly can.

Impeaching Kavanaugh was simply another angle to win back SCOTUS.





Whitehouse told Garland in his letter that he thought the FBI’s investigation into allegations of misconduct by Kavanaugh was “fake” and compromised by partisan politics. A sideswipe at President Trump. Whitehouse asked the brand-new attorney general to “facilitate proper oversight by the Senate” over the Kavanaugh investigation, and several other U.S. Department of Justice incidents that occurred before Garland’s tenure.

If approved, this sets up the Senate to begin hearings on the Kavanaugh appointment, as well as “several other incidents.” In other words a fishing expedition under the auspices of ” Senate oversight.” This is chilling, thinking that the Senate will join the House in its cleansing of conservatives. But, it also opens other angles for Democrats to impeach other Justices.

Maybe even Amy Coney Barrett.

This “Senate oversight” is yet one more avenue to control SCOTUS.

It is an invitation to invent more measures to change the court’s makeup.

Democrats want SCOTUS in their pocket in order to rid this nation of the boundaries of our Constitution. And they will do whatever it takes. They know time is not on their side. But once the left controls the Supreme Court, you can kiss the Constitution good-bye.

We are living in troubling times and must be vigilant always because the left is so devious.

Our only hope for the future is by organizing local conservative groups to oppose the takeover of our rights.

United we stand, divided we fall. And the left is doing everything within their power to divide us.

Let us not let that happen!

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab