Finding empathy in politics: The Trumps and Teigen-Legends both suffering

LOS ANGELES: A year of heartbreak just brought more devastating news for two very different famous couples. Donald and Melania Trump are the President and First Lady of the United States. He is the Republican president who has led one of the most politically conservative administrations in American history. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are Hollywood entertainers. She is a model who has a company that sells products connected to the food industry. He is a singer.

They are both staunch liberals who have promoted some pretty far-left policies. They have donated to and done fundraisers for former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrat candidates. Both couples are living through difficult times – the Trumps with a COVID-19 diagnosis, the Teigen-Legends with the miscarriage of their son, Jack.

The Trumps have virtually nothing in common politically with the Legends.

On the first day of the 10th month of this year, they both experienced a nightmare that will test the human empathy capabilities of millions of Americans. Like hundreds of thousands of Americans, President Trump and his wife both tested positive for the COVID virus. The theory is that they caught it from President Trump’s most trusted longtime aide Hope Hicks.

The Trumps are quarantining together. At 74 years of age, Mr. Trump is in a high-risk category. The chance that he could die is very real. However, the positive outcome recovery is 99%.





Meanwhile, Teigen and Legend are living every parent’s nightmare. They were expecting their third child, a boy they had already named Jack. Unfortunately, Jack will never be born. Teigen was deep into her pregnancy when she suffered a miscarriage.

They are among hundreds of thousands of Americans that suffer. Statistics are that up to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, which is the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week. Jack, their unborn child is now with God, leaving Teigen and Legend to spend the rest of their lives in pain. Far too many marriages get destroyed when the pain becomes too unbearable.

If ever there was a time for Americans to unite, this is it.

People who are passionate about politics need to decide right now this instant if they are even remotely deserving of the God-given title of a human being. The main test of being human is the ability to possess and display human empathy. Anyone can show empathy for people they like and agree with. Real character comes in the form of sincere displays of empathy for people we dislike and disagree with.

Donald Trump is in genuine danger of dying. He is a brother, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. Melania Trump, while only 50, is a mother to a teenage son she loves deeply.

Chrissy Teigen and Jon Legend love each other very much and worship their two young children.

These are human beings, not people on a political chessboard.

Ms. Teigen offers words that should comfort all Americans:

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

The purpose of politics is to try and make the world a better place.

We may disagree on the means, but we had better start agreeing on the ends. Any American who finds joy in the horrific suffering of a political opponent has flunked the test of what their purpose in life should become.

Every Trump supporter should send heartfelt prayers to Teigen and Legend. What they feel toward Trump is nothing compared to what they feel inside right now. Every Trump opponent should send heartfelt prayers to the Trump family. What he is experiencing is not karma. It’s horror. Pray for him.

There is no policy that he has ever enacted the justifies wanting him or his wife to die a painful death. Before even considering a snarky remark, remember Trump’s son Barron, and Legend’s children, Luna and Miles.





Barron Trump wants his parents to live. Luna and Miles Legend want their parents to want to live.

Four people have taken a personal, emotional medical beating.

None of them deserved it. No American deserves to die of a painful virus. No American deserves to suffer the pain of a miscarriage. Put aside partisan politics. Let us replace it with 370 million shining examples of human decency.

May God look after Donald and Melania Trump, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. May God grant them the strength to heal them so they can quickly return to being great at what matters most…being parents who deeply love their innocent children.