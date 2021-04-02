Fighting the Biden Bullies: Babies, toddlers and dogs are the final straw

Americans are compassionate people. We open our hearts, and wallets, to help other people regardless of race, religion, or country of origin. But even the most generous and loving people have a final straw that breaks the proverbial camels back. And the Biden Bullies destroying America have reached new levels of harm.

Maybe they should review First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign.

After four years of Democrats and their sycophant media attacking President Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Comey Barrett, General Flynn, Carter Page, Roger Stone, and our first lady Melania Trump, you would think enough. But then we have the second impeachment trial, the false flag of the Pelosi/McConnell manufactured Capital breach, and to this day, every chance they get they attack President Trump in order to discredit him further.

One would think the obvious manipulation of the 2020 election, vote tabulation fraud in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin, would have been enough. The proof is out there, but again that Democrat butt-sniffing media refuses to address what is a plan to see. If you just look. But conservatives know the truth, and they believe the truth will be outed. However, we have seen that Democrats are master manipulators at hiding the truth.





Biden Bullies: Canceling Georgia on Democrats minds

We can see it in states like Georgia that has passed election protection measures including voter IDs and better control over “drop boxes.” A move that 80% of American’s support.

Following Governor Kemp signing election reforms into law, Democrats have started leftist-pressure campaigns to cancel sporting events like Major League Baseball All-Star game and the PGA tour.

Of course, Democrats went all out to cancel the people of Georgia by demanding that they cancel revenue-creating events in the state, harming hotels, restaurants, tourism and more.

“The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country — and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law — but to also take action,” the National Black Justice Coalition said.

So is it racist to promote “vaccine identity cards” for traveling in your state or to visit other states? But not racist to ask for voter ID to confirm identity or residency? Or is there some whack-liberal belief that Black people do not travel, but they do vote? And can anyone please send me a list of a plurality of voters, black or white, who do not have some form of state ID.

“Players are very much aware of the Georgia voting bill, which places restrictions on voting that some believe will make it particularly difficult for black voters to reach the polls,” the MLB Players Association executive director said. “As it relates to the All-Star Game, we have not had a conversation with the league on that issue. If there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation.”

The Woke MLB has announced will be pulling the MLB all-star game from Georgia, however, neither the MLB nor other woke CEO’s, such as Coca Colar or Delta Airlines, are boycotting the Olympics in China, where there are no elections – fair or otherwise. Where communist rule reigns. Where slavery of the Uighurs is, according to Biden, and cultural norm.

The result should be that Conservatives do not support the All-Star game. Do not attend or watch on your TV.

For the record, The Atlanta Braves organization is against moving the All-Star game from the state.

And if not, then how can they burden them with a vaccine ID if they are not capable of having a state ID. Or could the vaccine ID be used as a state ID? A notation on your Driver’s License, not unlike being an organ donor?

Neither conservatives nor Trump supporters are domestic terrorists

However, Biden Bullies in Chief, Nancy Pelosi’s unGodly fence and razor wire are justified as necessary to protect the sitting members of Congress. Which will be double-downed on following today’s horrific violence at the Capital that killed one officer, injuring another. But wait, the attacker does not fit the Democrat narrative anymore than the violence creators on 1/6 did. He was neither white, or a conservative.

Noah Green, 25, has been identified as the Capitol Hill attacker, who killed a police officer and injured another. His Facebook page identifies him as a follower of Louis Farrakhan and a member of the radical group Nation of Islam. pic.twitter.com/7o9pbSixek

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 2, 2021

Pelosi’s fence is nothing more than an edifice that tells us what Democrats really believe. Or want America and the world to believe.

Yet, unlike BLM and ANTIFA, Democrat sanctioned domestic terrorists, conservative Trump supporters have continued to keep working trying to repair the damage done by the draconian COVID lockdowns that are, every day, being seen as less and less effective.

Less effective in stemming the virus that is.

Biden Bullies have been very effective in destroying the morals, livelihoods, and lives that they have basically deemed as un-essential by forcing 200 million Americans to shut up and stay at home.

That has isolated millions from seeing parents or grandparents, siblings, friends, or even comfortably taking a walk.

Joe Biden gets before the cameras and lets us know if we are very, very good and do exactly as he and Fauci say so, maybe by July 4th we can have a backyard BBQ. As though the majority of America is listening to anything either of them has to say.

And yet no one is fighting back. No cities looted, business burned, Police attacked by angry conservative mobs. But they are angry and getting angrier. The thousands of children and grandchildren who died in nursing homes in New York by Democrat Cuomo’s Covid decree. Or those killed in Michigan by our new Health and Human Services, Richard Rachel Levine, who let American die in Covid infected nursing homes, but only after he/she moved her own mother to a hotel.

And yet Janice Dean, whose mother and father in law died alone and isolated, unable to be buried, or their life celebrated did not call for mobs to

Unemployment a stressor on Americans

In February of 2020, under President Trump, the unemployment rate was at a low of 3.5% with more minorities and women finding work than at any other time in history. Then the shutdowns began. Fauci spoke, and the President listened. He took the threat seriously. Only hindsight is 20/20. And if we look back, we remember how the media and Democrats attacked the President for shutting down travel into the US from certain hots spots. He is xenophobic they screamed. Because a Quarter word is always better than a Nickle one.

Trump let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx shut us down, which he should not have.

Trump should have taken steps to increase the PPE that governors and mayors failed to have in their state warehouses. Asking everyone to take a few weeks to allow the “experts” to get a handle on things was not inappropriate. Stopping people from traveling into the United States was a cautionary move. And it helped to keep new viruses from entering our society.

But then the two weeks became four and more than a year later Biden and Fauci are still waiving masks. Demanding we submit. The latest demand is that like the Jews in Nazi Germany, we better have our inoculation papers ready or be prepared to enter “isolation camps.”

Identity cards were also demanded of the British populace at large during World War II. The reason they were necessary, at first, was to help the populace reunite if separated. Then they claimed it was for security reasons, to identify spies and Nazi paratroopers that might have found their way into Britain.

But the real purpose was to keep track of young men who reach 18 years of age, and could be conscripted into the armed services. They were also used for purposes of rationing. Read more at Identity Cards, World War II

Covid internment camps already happening in Canada

Where even if you are a citizen, you cannot enter the country without your vaccine card. If you do not have one, be prepared to be placed in an isolation holding facility. Facilities where basics, like food and water, are hard to come by. And you have to pay for your encampment. (Tucker Carlson: Canada’s COVID internment camps violate ‘the most basic human rights’)

People found work as Uber Eats drivers. Lawns were manicured. Home projects long overdue were done. Families took walks together. As after-school activities ground to a halt, we began eating dinner together. Dads found new skills in the kitchen and somehow we managed.

Fauci’s COVID lockdowns creating a national health crisis

Because of the lockdowns, depression is on the rise. This is particularly true among the young who have been thrust into isolation. Partitioned away from the character, emotional health, and maturity found in peer groups. Because I am not a mental health professional, we go to PSYCOM’s “The Impact Of Covid-19 On Suicide Rates” which asks if the coronavirus and shutdowns will lead to a national suicide crisis?

The experts are saying:

The research has been clear on this one for years: isolation and loneliness is bad for our health—both physical and mental. According to a meta-analysis co-authored by Julianne Holt-Lunstad, PhD, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, lack of social connection heightens health risks as much as smoking three-quarters of a pack of cigarettes a day…every day.

“There is robust evidence that social isolation and loneliness significantly increase risk for premature mortality, and the magnitude of the risk exceeds that of many leading health indicators,” Holt ­Lunstad says.

The Risk Factors For Covid-19 Suicides

The physical symptoms of the novel coronavirus of the novel coronavirus have been well-reported for months, but it’s the handful of psychological and sociological factors that are just starting to ring alarm bells. The combination of physical distancing, economic stress, barriers to mental health treatment, pervasive national anxiety, and a spike in gun sales are creating what JAMA Psychiatry referred to as “a perfect storm” for suicide mortality.

“Suicide is likely to become a more pressing concern as the pandemic spreads and has longer-term effects on the general population, the economy, and vulnerable groups,” according to David Gunnell, professor of epidemiology at the University of Bristol and head of the Bristol Suicide and Self-harm Research Group, and his research team who recently published their findings in The Lancet Psychiatry.

If you, or anyone you know is exhibiting signs of mental health decline such as depression, lack of interest in previously enjoyed activities, anger, anxiety, desperation over financial or work related stressors, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. Or visit the Suicide Preview Lifeline website.

Biden’s Bullies and the Final Straw

And it is courtesy of Biden’s crisis at the border. And it is a crisis fully owned by Joe Biden. He tried to pass it off on Kamala Harris. Being smarter than she appears, at least sometimes, she swatted it right back. She does not want to own it. And she does not care enough about the people surging the border to try to help.

And make no doubt, the people surging the border are people. Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and very small children are being warehoused by Biden in the most inhumane conditions.

However, the six-month-old child, tossed into the Rio Grande to stop Border Patrol pursuit, is not Biden’s fault. It is the fault of President Trump and conservatives who built a wall to stop such atrocities. The child was saved and the mother, whose leg was broken, identified.

But what about the nighttime video of cartel members dropping two small children, one 3 one 5, over that 14 foot border wall, and then running away. The children left to be stolen by sex traffickers, attacked by wild animals, or dying from exposure.

If killing children at the border is not enough, Biden Democrats seek to kill dogs

Trump hatred by leftists is now literally canceling dogs. Which is no big surprise based on Biden’s inability to train and protect his Shepard, Major. Further proof that there are not bad dogs, just bad dog owners.

Last week, the Huffington Post wrote a hit piece on the Big Dog Rescue Ranch, the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue in the US. The ranch has saved nearly 50,000 dogs since 2008. (HuffPo and Other Leftists Target Dog Rescue Group Because They Held a Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago)

Their crime, other than rescuing canines, is that for the last 13 years the group has held its fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago and Lara Trump is honorary chair of the organization.

Then, aghast, President Trump stopped by the event last week, receiving a standing ovation. And even worse, the founder of the group is a Trump supporter.

Liars that they are, HuffPo’s investigative journalist, who has yet to investigate the Biden Corruption Family, claims that the organization and Lara Trump are in cahoots to “funnel money” into President Trump’s coffers.

Lauree Simmons, founder and President of the group, has given the dog rescue organization 14 years of her life, over 80 hours a week and doesn’t get paid. She and her husband have given over a million dollars to the effort to save dog’s lives.

“For them (Huffington Post) to take something wonderful that we do as a rescue, all of the good work we do and to target myself and the ranch and Lara for trying to save animals is just mind-blowing. I don’t know what kind of people could even…I don’t know how they sleep at night knowing that their lies have cost lives.”

Simmons says they have lost more than $100,000 in donations in the fallout from the report. You can make a donation to the group, and every dollar counts, here.

