Revolver News expose raises questions of Jan 6th FBI involvement

Undercover FBI operatives and informants were deeply involved on January 6th

“A still more disturbing possibility arises from a careful study of the unindicted co-conspirators listed throughout the various charging documents of individuals facing the most serious charges related to 1/6. In many cases the unindicted co-conspirators appear to be much more aggressive and egregious participants in the very so-called “conspiracy” serving as the basis for charging those indicted.”

“The question immediately arises as to why this is the case, and forces us to consider whether certain individuals are being protected from indictment because they were involved in 1/6 as undercover operatives or confidential informants for a federal agency. The possibility that the federal government had undercover operatives or informants involved in the events of 1/6, from its planning to its execution, compels us to turn our attention to the second category of participants.”

A deep state FBI conspiracy against Trump supporters

The Revolver expose makes the crucial point:

“If it turns out that an extraordinary percentage of the members of these groups involved in planning and executing the Capitol Siege were federal informants or undercover operatives, the implications would be nothing short of staggering. This would be far worse than the already bad situation of the government knowing about the possibility of violence and doing nothing. Instead, this would imply that elements of the federal government were active instigators in the most egregious and spectacular aspects of 1/6, amounting to a monumental entrapment scheme used as a pretext to imprison otherwise harmless protestors at the Capitol — and in a much larger sense used to frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.”

“This is what’s at stake in getting to the bottom of 1/6.”

It would appear that the FBI and the Capital police have a lot to explain

If Revolver’s reporting is accurate, the involvement of the FBI in domestic political affairs and the entrapment of Americans is illegal. As is labeling 75 million Americans who voted for Trump as Domestic terrorists. What is the basis for putting dozens of uncharged American patriots in solitary confinement, abdicating their 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial? (Jan 6 protesters/trespassers/rioters held in solitary, no bail, some without charges)

Their crime is at most misdemeanor trespassing that was committed during an FBI operation. Planned and prepared to inflict maximum political damage and to obfuscate any questioning of the November 2020 election results. (Georgia audit documents expose significant election failures in state’s largest county)

Imagine ignoring John Kerry, Hunter Biden, BLM, and Antifa to put all your weight behind going after grandma for Misdemeanor trespassing – and thinking you’re not corrupt as hell. https://t.co/X1Q4WWtAjs — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 30, 2021

Constant censorship of major stories that turned out to be true.

Covid 19 did escape from the Wuhan lab as even liberal comedian John Stewart points out HCQ is an effective prophylactic and treatment. Andrew Cuomo is responsible for thousands of dead nursing home residents. Hunter Biden’s laptop was genuine and showed clear evidence of corruption involving Joe Biden.

Most importantly the 2020 election was completely marred by an explosion of mail in ballots. Illegally altered election voting laws and procedures in swing states. Highly irregular counting procedures in key states. Open intimidation of poll workers. Hundreds of millions of illegal Zuckerberg dollars targeting Democrat strongholds through local governments. An inexplicable and still unexplained simultaneous stop in the counting for 5 hours . There was understandable outrage among Trump supporters.

By all UN standards of voting procedures, this had all the earmarks of a rigged election.

From the stopping of the voter count to the lack of voter ID and ballot chain of command. The lowering of signature verification. The intimidation of poll watchers. The constant censorship and rigged debate commissions. If the same election activities occurred in any third world country it would be denounced.

The January 6th riots prevented a state by state airing of the electoral grievances of the populace. The staging of an FBI planned and executed “insurrection” with FBI operatives deeply involved in the violence is a sinister crime against the Republic. The very definition of a false flag operation.

The Electoral College proceedings were interrupted. America never heard the substantive debate on the voter fraud in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. Mission accomplished. Instead a new narrative of “insurrection” was created. Of white supremacy and domestic terrorists. Where 75 million Trump supporters were enemies and now targets of the new DOJ/FBI Biden surveillance state.

The Revolver expose is the tip of the unconstitutional iceberg of a rogue American Deep State police state gone wildly off the deep end.