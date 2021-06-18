Revolver News expose raises questions of Jan 6th FBI involvement
WASHINGTON, DC: Revolver News is questioning if FBI informants and operatives were involved in the planning and violent instigation of the January 6th Capitol riots. Revolver News has identified that un-indicted co-conspirators at senior levels of three right-wing militia groups that were active planners of the attack on the Capitol were actually FBI operatives. Allegedly, these same persons were also among the most violent instigators in the penetration of the Capitol itself.
Revolver claims the FBI not only knew about the attack on the Capitol on January 6th, they planned and helped execute it.
Many feel that the Capitol was deliberately left unguarded after Nancy Pelosi ordered the Capitol police to stand down. The goal being to create a fake “insurrection” that could be blamed on Trump supporters. Those events allowing a deep state institutional crackdown on conservatives. (Biden admin. wants Americans to report ‘radicalized friends, family, coworkers’ to gov’t)
This is yet another dangerous use of the deep state security and intelligence apparatus to interfere in domestic politics and target Americans and vilify Trump supporters. Creating the narrative that a false flag operation they themselves created was an “insurrection” against the Republic. When the reality is the FBI knew about the assault because they planned it and let it happen. Its just like Charlottesville on steroids. But the truth about January 6th is now coming out. From the Government’s own court documents. It stinks to high heavens.
As Revolver asks in its article:
- In the year leading up to 1/6 and during 1/6 itself, to what extent were the three primary militia groups (the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters) that the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon, and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies?
- Exactly how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous “siege” and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)?
- Finally, of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on 1/6, how many worked as confidential informants or as undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?
The Revolver article makes the extremely valid point:
- “If it turns out the federal government did in fact have undercover agents or confidential informants embedded within the so-called militia groups indicted for conspiring to obstruct the Senate certification on 1/6, the implications would be nothing short of seismic. Especially if such agents or informants enjoyed extremely senior-level positions within such groups.”
- “If it turns out that the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, or a similar agency) had undercover agents or confidential informants embedded in any of the groups involved in 1/6, the “federal intelligence agencies failing to warn of a potential for violence” looks less like an innocent mistake and more like something sinister.”
and,
- “It is unsettling to entertain the possibility that the federal government knew of a potential for violence on 1/6 and did nothing to stop it. It presents the question: why would agencies, or certain elements within, sit back and let something like this happen on purpose?”
Undercover FBI operatives and informants were deeply involved on January 6th
“A still more disturbing possibility arises from a careful study of the unindicted co-conspirators listed throughout the various charging documents of individuals facing the most serious charges related to 1/6. In many cases the unindicted co-conspirators appear to be much more aggressive and egregious participants in the very so-called “conspiracy” serving as the basis for charging those indicted.”
“The question immediately arises as to why this is the case, and forces us to consider whether certain individuals are being protected from indictment because they were involved in 1/6 as undercover operatives or confidential informants for a federal agency. The possibility that the federal government had undercover operatives or informants involved in the events of 1/6, from its planning to its execution, compels us to turn our attention to the second category of participants.”
A deep state FBI conspiracy against Trump supporters
The Revolver expose makes the crucial point:
“If it turns out that an extraordinary percentage of the members of these groups involved in planning and executing the Capitol Siege were federal informants or undercover operatives, the implications would be nothing short of staggering. This would be far worse than the already bad situation of the government knowing about the possibility of violence and doing nothing. Instead, this would imply that elements of the federal government were active instigators in the most egregious and spectacular aspects of 1/6, amounting to a monumental entrapment scheme used as a pretext to imprison otherwise harmless protestors at the Capitol — and in a much larger sense used to frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.”
“This is what’s at stake in getting to the bottom of 1/6.”
It would appear that the FBI and the Capital police have a lot to explain
If Revolver’s reporting is accurate, the involvement of the FBI in domestic political affairs and the entrapment of Americans is illegal. As is labeling 75 million Americans who voted for Trump as Domestic terrorists. What is the basis for putting dozens of uncharged American patriots in solitary confinement, abdicating their 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial? (Jan 6 protesters/trespassers/rioters held in solitary, no bail, some without charges)
Their crime is at most misdemeanor trespassing that was committed during an FBI operation. Planned and prepared to inflict maximum political damage and to obfuscate any questioning of the November 2020 election results. (Georgia audit documents expose significant election failures in state’s largest county)
Constant censorship of major stories that turned out to be true.
Covid 19 did escape from the Wuhan lab as even liberal comedian John Stewart points out HCQ is an effective prophylactic and treatment. Andrew Cuomo is responsible for thousands of dead nursing home residents. Hunter Biden’s laptop was genuine and showed clear evidence of corruption involving Joe Biden.
Most importantly the 2020 election was completely marred by an explosion of mail in ballots. Illegally altered election voting laws and procedures in swing states. Highly irregular counting procedures in key states. Open intimidation of poll workers. Hundreds of millions of illegal Zuckerberg dollars targeting Democrat strongholds through local governments. An inexplicable and still unexplained simultaneous stop in the counting for 5 hours . There was understandable outrage among Trump supporters.
By all UN standards of voting procedures, this had all the earmarks of a rigged election.
From the stopping of the voter count to the lack of voter ID and ballot chain of command. The lowering of signature verification. The intimidation of poll watchers. The constant censorship and rigged debate commissions. If the same election activities occurred in any third world country it would be denounced.
The January 6th riots prevented a state by state airing of the electoral grievances of the populace. The staging of an FBI planned and executed “insurrection” with FBI operatives deeply involved in the violence is a sinister crime against the Republic. The very definition of a false flag operation.
The Electoral College proceedings were interrupted. America never heard the substantive debate on the voter fraud in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. Mission accomplished. Instead a new narrative of “insurrection” was created. Of white supremacy and domestic terrorists. Where 75 million Trump supporters were enemies and now targets of the new DOJ/FBI Biden surveillance state.
The Revolver expose is the tip of the unconstitutional iceberg of a rogue American Deep State police state gone wildly off the deep end.